WALTON — After knocking down the game-winning shot to win a state championship a year ago, Ashlynn Brooke knows a thing or two about clutch performances.
Brooke carried Pioneer in the second half as the Panthers came roaring back from a 19-point deficit against the Carroll Cougars in a Class 2A sectional championship game on Tuesday night.
But each step of the way the Cougars had an answer.
Alli Harness had an unbelievable performance just 26 days after she suffered two fractured wrists during a game against Clinton Prairie. Wearing a soft cast on each hand, she poured in 26 points as the Cougars held off the No. 10-ranked Panthers for a 66-61 win.
Madison Wagner was right there with her with clutch shooting herself and scored 25 points for Cougars (18-7). Laney Johnson had 10 points. Jamilah Tillman scored three points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Maryn Worl had two points and nine boards.
The Cougars outrebounded the Panthers 41-24 but the Panthers committed just four turnovers for the game to the Cougars’ 14.
Brooke shook off a cold start to the game when she had just six points when the Panthers (21-5) trailed 37-20 at halftime. The Panthers trailed by as many as 19 and trailed 41-24 when Brooke started to heat up midway through the third quarter. She drilled four 3-pointers in a row to end the frame to get the Panthers to within 46-38 after three.
The Panthers’ onslaught continued in the fourth. They got it as close as 57-55 when Brooklyn Borges hit 1 of 2 free throws with 1:56 left. Wagner answered with two free throws for the Cougars and the Panthers would never get any closer than three from there as the Cougars took care of the ball and hit their free throws down the stretch.
Brooke finished with 37 points, 31 coming in the second half. Kylie Attinger had nine points and 10 boards for the Panthers. Hailey Cripe had six points and seven boards in her final basketball game.
Brooklyn Borges added four points and two blocked shots. Macee Baker hit a 3-pointer. Makenna Strycker added two points.
In the end it took the Panthers a little too long to find their offense, while the Cougars’ strong start and finish was enough for them to win their first sectional title since 2017 and 12th all-time.
Perhaps the snow break was enough for the Cougars to buy some time and play one of their best games of the year with Harness leading the way as she had just two points on Saturday night in a win over Manchester.
“I just thought we pushed the ball really well and I thought we were actually ready for this game,” Harness said. “We’ve been working on it since Day 1, since summer when we found out Pioneer was going to be in our sectional, we knew right away that we were going to match up. We were preparing for it and we were ready for it and I just thought we came out and we were ready and we put it to them.”
Harness added she knew it wasn’t going to be easy and that Brooke did a good job of leading her team’s comeback.
“She’s a really good player and I really admire her as a person and a player,” Harness said. “She just kept stepping back and hitting those 3s and I was like, ‘wow, it’s crazy.’ But our whole team played well. We passed the ball really well. We had some turnovers that were crucial but we came back and we didn’t let down. I think that was the big thing is not giving up and we didn’t tonight.”
Harness added around last Tuesday that she wasn’t planning on being a sectional hero.
“No, not at all. I couldn’t move my wrists last week. And I was like, you know what, I’ve got to push through it with my team. And I couldn’t do it without these girls. So I’m really proud of all of them for stepping up especially.”
Harness added she gained confidence as time went on this past week.
“I just had to work on my shooting a little bit and seeing what I could do. Sunday night I just went in the gym and I was like, you know what, I can really do this and I just had to boost confidence in myself and obviously my teammates are always there for me and I couldn’t do it without them or the coaches or this whole community.”
Carroll will play No. 11 Frankton (20-5) at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Frankton Regional. Clinton Prairie (18-7) plays No. 2 Winchester (23-1) at noon. The final is at 8 p.m.
