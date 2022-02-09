Tri-Central guard Megan Conner goes in for a shot after a steal against Cowan in the Class A Tri-Central Sectional final Tuesday. Cowan edged TC 33-31 for the title.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
GIRLS BB: Cowan denies Tri-Central's repeat bid
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
SHARPSVILLE — For the second straight season, Tri-Central’s girls basketball team faced Cowan in the Class A TC Sectional championship. The Trojans beat the Blackhawks 45-27 in the 2021 final.
This time, Cowan came away with the nets and the trophy.
The Blackhawks beat the Trojans 33-31 Tuesday night for their second sectional title all-time. The other came in 2019 at Southern Wells.
2-8-22 - Gracie Grimes draws a foul from Megan Morgan but Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Karley Leininger shoots a 3 pointer in the 3rd quarter as Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Abby Hoback shoots a 3 pointer in the 3rd quarter as Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central guard Megan Conner goes in for a shot after a steal against Cowan in the Class A Tri-Central Sectional final Tuesday. Cowan edged TC 33-31 for the title.
2-8-22 - Abby Hoback shoots a 3 pointer in the 3rd quarter as Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Allie Younce reaches for the ball while rebounding as Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Megan Conner shots early in the game as Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central's Abby Hoback tries to shoot around Lauren Smith as they fall to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central's Abby Hoback tries to shoot around Lauren Smith as they fall to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Megan Conner shots early in the game as Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Allie Younce reaches for the ball while rebounding as Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Abby Hoback shoots a 3 pointer in the 3rd quarter as Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Megan Conner steels the ball and goes in for 2 but Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Abby Hoback shoots a 3 pointer in the 3rd quarter as Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Karley Leininger shoots a 3 pointer in the 3rd quarter as Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Gracie Grimes draws a foul from Megan Morgan but Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central vs Cowan Sectional Final
2-8-22 - Gracie Grimes draws a foul from Megan Morgan but Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Karley Leininger shoots a 3 pointer in the 3rd quarter as Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Abby Hoback shoots a 3 pointer in the 3rd quarter as Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central guard Megan Conner goes in for a shot after a steal against Cowan in the Class A Tri-Central Sectional final Tuesday. Cowan edged TC 33-31 for the title.
2-8-22 - Abby Hoback shoots a 3 pointer in the 3rd quarter as Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Allie Younce reaches for the ball while rebounding as Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Megan Conner shots early in the game as Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central's Abby Hoback tries to shoot around Lauren Smith as they fall to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central's Abby Hoback tries to shoot around Lauren Smith as they fall to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Megan Conner shots early in the game as Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Allie Younce reaches for the ball while rebounding as Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Abby Hoback shoots a 3 pointer in the 3rd quarter as Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Megan Conner steels the ball and goes in for 2 but Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Abby Hoback shoots a 3 pointer in the 3rd quarter as Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Karley Leininger shoots a 3 pointer in the 3rd quarter as Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Gracie Grimes draws a foul from Megan Morgan but Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-8-22 - Tri-Central falls to Cowan in the sectional finals 33-31 Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
“We’ve been working since last year about coming back over here and representing the community well. The kids started believing at the right time about what we’re doing,” Cowan coach Jeff Tharp said. “I have three seniors who won at Southern Wells before [the IHSAA] brought us over here. They were freshmen. Cowan had never won a sectional before [2019] and now the seniors have won two in four years.”
Cowan is something of a surprise winner. The Blackhawks went 4-15 in the regular season, the worst record in the sectional field, but they rattled off three victories to take the title.
“Our record is a little bit deceiving. We’ve had some ups and some downs,” Tharp said. “We played some really good schools. If you look at our schedule, we played [Connersville and Class 2A No. 2 Winchester] in the Spartan Bowl and we played New Castle at New Castle. If you look at our strength of schedule, it’s been a heck of a strength of a schedule.”
Cowan jumped to a 10-2 lead against Tri-Central (11-14) behind guard Lauren Smith’s eight points. But Smith went to the bench with three fouls and the Trojans took advantage to draw within 10-9 by the close of the quarter. The Blackhawks led 14-12 at halftime after neither team managed much offense in the second quarter.
The teams went back and forth in the third quarter. Following a 14-all tie, the teams traded the lead six times before the Blackhawks closed the quarter with a 23-22 lead.
Following a 24-all tie early in the fourth quarter, Cowan went on a 9-2 run to take a 33-26 lead with 1:41 remaining. The Trojans fought right back as Allie Younce scored on a putback at 1:27 and following a Cowan miss, Gracie Grimes knocked down a 3-pointer at 1:02. Just like that, TC was within two points at 33-31.
Cowan followed with a turnover, but TC’s Karley Leininger missed the front end of a one-and-one at :34. Cowan rebounded, but promptly turned it over. TC’s Megan Conner missed on a drive at :07.
Still, TC had one more chance when Cowan’s Smith missed the front end of a one-and-one. The Trojans raced down the court, but Cowan’s Davelynn Lindsay blocked Abby Hoback’s shot as time expired.
TC coach Mathew Corn liked the fight he saw from his team as it battled back.
“We just couldn’t get make that last charge,” he said.
Grimes led the Trojans with nine points. Leininger had seven points and Younce had six. Natalie Newcom had seven rebounds.
Cold shooting plagued the Trojans, who went 4 of 15 in the fourth quarter and 12 of 45 for the game.
“The first half, I think we were too quick with our shots. We weren’t able to build any rhythm offensively because of that,” Corn said. “The second half, they kind of went zone on us, which actually helps us out most of the time. We were able to get some things, get some ball movement. I thought we had some great shots in the fourth quarter, they just didn’t fall.”
TC played eight players in Tuesday’s game, and all eight should return next season.
“We feel really good about where we’re at as a program,” Corn said, crediting seniors Alyssa Browning, Saydie Wyrick and Meghan Grubb for their leadership and contributions. “We bring back a vast majority of our statistical leaders and we feel really good about next year, but we know we’re going to have to get better individually in the offseason.”
