Eastern’s girls basketball team ripped off an 18-0 run in the second quarter and then capped the half with a buzzer-beating, three-quarter-court 3-pointer from McKenzie Cooper to open a 16-point lead at the break, then held off home squad Tri-Central to post a 54-42 victory Friday night.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Eastern's Ethan Wilcox puts up a shot.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Eastern's Matt Arcari shoots.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Eastern's Karson West shoots.
Eastern guard Levi Mavrick puts up a shot during the Comets’ 69-58 victory over Tri-Central on Friday night at Sharpsville. Mavrick scored a team-high 15 points to help the Comets win their HHC opener.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball TC's Mason Pickens dribbles down the court.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball TC's Jake Chapman and Eastern's Evan Monize go after a rebound.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball TC's Caden Leininger shoots.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball TC's Michael Carr shoots.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball TC's Conner Hindman shoots.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball TC's Michael Carr shoots.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Eastern's Austin Roberts dribbles down the court.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Eastern's Matt Arcari takes the ball down the court.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball TC's Mason Pickens grabs a rebound.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Eastern's Ethan Wilcox goes for a rebound.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Eastern's Evan Monize shoots.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball TC's Brittany Temple shoots.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Eastern's Kaylee Weeks shoots.
Eastern’s Lexi James, top, and Tri-Central’s Kenadie Fernung vie for a loose ball during a Hoosier Heartland Conference girls basketball game Friday night at Sharpsville.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Eastern's McKenzie Cooper takes the ball down the court.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Eastern's Kaylee Weeks and TC's Meghan Grubb go after a rebound.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Eastern's Kaylee Weeks shoots.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Eastern's McKenzie Cooper shoots.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball TC's Olivia Johnson and Eastern's Kara Otto go after a rebound.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Eastern's Kara Otto shoots.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Eastern's Jeanie Crabtree throws a pass.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Eastern's McKenzie Cooper puts up a shot.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Eastern's Jeanie Crabtree drives the ball down the court.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball TC's Meghan Grubb puts up a shot.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball TC's Kenadie Fernung drives the ball down the court.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central trimmed Eastern’s lead all the way down to two points early in the fourth quarter but the Comets held TC to just two more buckets after that and closed out the game on a 15-5 run.
“In the fourth quarter we got our heads back in the game, started playing well and came away with a pretty decent win,” Eastern coach Andy Steele said.
Cooper scored a game-high 24 points for Eastern (7-3, 2-2 Hoosier Heartland Conference). She had a triple and two free throws in the Comets’ closing run. Cooper hit four 3-pointers for the game to take over the program’s career mark for 3-point buckets. Lexi James added 11 points.
“[We] ended the third quarter decent and then in the fourth quarter we played like we did in the first and second quarters — the brand of basketball I want to play — and we were able to pull away at the end,” Steele said.
Kenadie Fernung led TC (3-8, 0-3 HHC) with 18 points and Brittany Temple scored 12.
NW 86, TAYLOR 39
Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic recorded double-doubles and Layden reached a career milestone to highlight Class 4A/all-class No. 1-ranked Northwestern’s 86-39 victory over Taylor at Center Court.
Layden scored 30 points to push her career total to 1,901. She is only the second girls player in Howard County history to reach 1,900. Former Kokomo great Tiffany Longworth holds the county record with 1,936 points. On the boys side, former Kokomo great Jim “Goose” Ligon owns the county record with exactly 1,900.
Layden was 10 of 16 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-land, and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. The Purdue recruit dished 10 assists for a double-double and also had eight rebounds and two steals.
“She shot the ball really well,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “I think that Madison has elevated her game this year. She had a good summer, played on a team that encouraged her to use her scoring abilities more. She’s always been that player to make the extra pass and not being so aggressive on offense.
“I think being able to see her score on all three levels this year has really made her an impact player all around. And then still getting the 10 assists I think really shows that she’s still able to get others involved in the offense all the time.”
Bostic had 24 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals. She was 11 of 16 from the field.
Also for the Tigers (11-0), McKenna Layden had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists, Klair Merrell had eight points, six assists and three steals and Leah Carter and Sarah Heaver combined for 11 rebounds. The Tigers out-rebounded the Titans 40-17.
The Tigers led 33-13 after the first quarter, 52-19 at halftime and 70-28 after the third quarter.
“Taylor’s a tough team to play against,” Kathie Layden said. “They move the ball well and they’ve got some girls who can score from the outside. Defensively we knew we had to close outside on their shooters and still contain on the drives. They’re a good team. They’re young.”
Emma Good led the Titans (6-4) with 13 points and three assists. Lynzey Butzin had seven points.
MCCUTCHEON 69, KOKOMO 31
The Mavericks led 31-17 at halftime, then delivered the knockout punch by outscoring the Kats 23-2 in the third quarter in the North Central Conference game at Lafayette.
The Mavs (5-4, 2-1 NCC) showed nice balance with eight players scoring between five and 12 points.
Chloe McClain and Natalija Garevska led Kokomo (2-7, 1-2) with nine points apiece.
