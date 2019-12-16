Eastern’s girls basketball team beat visiting Eastbrook 44-27 Saturday night for its fourth straight win.

McKenzie Cooper scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and took five steals to lead the Comets. She entered the game with 996 career points. She hit a 3-pointer and a free throw in the first quarter to reach 1,000. She is the seventh member of Eastern’s girls 1,000-point club.

Also for Eastern (8-3), Lexi James had 10 points, Kara Otto had seven points and three blocked shots and Jeanie Crabtree had five points, four assists and five steals.

The following is this week’s area girls basketball schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

Carroll at Maconaquah

Peru at North Miami

TUESDAY

Kokomo at Zionsville

Western at Sheridan

Eastern at Madison-Grant

Tri-Central at Frankfort

Cass at Delphi

THURSDAY

Guerin Catholic at Tipton

Argos at Peru

FRIDAY

Kokomo at Marion +

Taylor at Delphi +

Sheridan at Eastern +

Carroll at Rossville +

Tri-Central at Clinton Central +

SATURDAY

10 a.m. — Southwood at Peru

11 a.m. — Western at Cass

Noon — Crispus Attucks at Tipton

Eastbrook at Taylor

+ Girls-boys varsity doubleheaders; girls games at 6 p.m.

