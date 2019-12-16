Eastern’s girls basketball team beat visiting Eastbrook 44-27 Saturday night for its fourth straight win.
McKenzie Cooper scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and took five steals to lead the Comets. She entered the game with 996 career points. She hit a 3-pointer and a free throw in the first quarter to reach 1,000. She is the seventh member of Eastern’s girls 1,000-point club.
Also for Eastern (8-3), Lexi James had 10 points, Kara Otto had seven points and three blocked shots and Jeanie Crabtree had five points, four assists and five steals.
The following is this week’s area girls basketball schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Carroll at Maconaquah
Peru at North Miami
TUESDAY
Kokomo at Zionsville
Western at Sheridan
Eastern at Madison-Grant
Tri-Central at Frankfort
Cass at Delphi
THURSDAY
Guerin Catholic at Tipton
Argos at Peru
FRIDAY
Kokomo at Marion +
Taylor at Delphi +
Sheridan at Eastern +
Carroll at Rossville +
Tri-Central at Clinton Central +
SATURDAY
10 a.m. — Southwood at Peru
11 a.m. — Western at Cass
Noon — Crispus Attucks at Tipton
Eastbrook at Taylor
+ Girls-boys varsity doubleheaders; girls games at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.