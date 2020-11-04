Eastern’s girls basketball team will look a lot different this season.
There are experienced Comets back in the fold, but the team will rely on new leaders and new scorers to find their way. Eastern graduated its top four scorers from last season in KT All-Area players McKenzie Cooper and Jeanie Crabtree along with Lexi James and Kaylee Weeks. Those four accounted for 36.3 points, 18.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 10.6 steals per game last season.
“We did our scrimmage on Saturday at Lapel and it’s still a little weird not seeing MaK, Jeanie, Kaylee and Lexi there, but obviously we’re moving on,” Eastern coach Andy Steele said. “We’ve got some good experience coming back, we also have some newcomers that are making practices exciting.”
To start, new leaders are emerging, such as seniors Riley Davison and Addison Budde.
“We’re looking for them to kind of step up and be the leaders of this team,” Steele said. “They’ve got the most experience. They were actually freshmen when I took over the program so we know each other really well and we’ve obviously talked a lot over the years.”
Additionally, junior Kara Otto brings a lot of game experience as the only returning starter.
“Kara Otto has really stepped up her game the last couple months,” Steele said. “Her playing with those seniors last year, they kind of took her under their wing and got her motivated last year.”
Two more juniors who split time between JV and varsity last year, Jacey Richmond and Lily Strunk, have improved on the floor and are also expected to provide leadership.
Otto, a 5-10 forward, averaged 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks last season. Davison, a 5-8 guard, averaged 3.3 ppg and 3.7 rpg. Strunk, a 5-9 forward, averaged 1.3 ppg and 1.8 rpg. Budde, a 5-8 guard, appeared in all 23 games last season. Richmond, a 5-9 forward, appeared in 11, as did Macy Coan, a 5-8 sophomore guard/forward.
Also on the squad are: 5-4 senior guard Olivia Foland, who is returning from injury; 5-3 senior guard Tara Wagoner, a Maconaquah transfer; 5-5 senior guard Chelsea Kanney; 5-8 sophomore guard/forward Addi Kropczynski; 5-3 sophomore guard Kassidy Fritch; and 5-7 freshman guard Jenna Odle.
Eastern went 13-10 last season and 12-10 the season before that after sub-.500 records the previous five seasons. Those teams were already experienced. This season’s squad and coaches have to be flexible and focus on what’s working well once they face live opponents.
“Obviously losing the top four scorers, we’re just looking for girls to step up and give everything they have day in and day out and get better,” Steele said. “We’ll make changes throughout the season lineup-wise, offensive-wise, defensive-wise, whatever needs to change we’ll change it.”
So far, there’s more changes on the offensive side as the Comets look to get points from players who haven’t had to score much before.
“We redid some offensive stuff. Girls are kind of catching up with it,” Steele said. “A lot of our defensive stuff [is similar], we’ve added little quirks here and there. I think they’re doing it well, they’re learning as we kind of go. Obviously we’re going to make some mistakes but as long as we’re learning from them, coaching staff is going to be happy. The effort’s been fabulous so it’s been a joy so far for these girls.”
Next is to see what is and isn’t working on the floor and change accordingly.
“I’m expecting these girls to get better, have good team chemistry,” Steele said. Due to the pandemic situation in 2020, teams didn’t get as much offseason time as in a normal year. “It’s not a normal season for anybody. The girls understand that. We’ve got to do a lot of these things quickly and efficiently so we can have a successful season.”
Eastern’s first two games were postponed as their opponents deal with quarantine situations. Tuesday’s opener against Cass will be made up at a later date, and the upcoming Western game has been moved to Jan. 16.
