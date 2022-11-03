After a couple lean years, Eastern’s girls basketball team can now put a lot of experience on the floor and expects that’s going to pay off this winter.
The Comets return four starters from a 3-21 squad and two more who made some appearances off the bench. Last season’s team had just two seniors.
“It’s great that we’re bringing back four starters this year,” second-year Eastern coach Jake Fleenor said. “A lot of those four starters did not have much varsity experience before last year so we kind of threw them onto the fire last year and said, ‘All right, there we go, we’re running with you guys.’
“Getting that experience, they’ve been able to grow. From the beginning of last year to the end of last year, you’ve seen a whole lot of growth with those four girls — Jenna Odle, Macy Coan, Kenzie DeGraaff and Maggie Johnson — those four at the end of the season were a lot more consistent. I think that’s going to be our best thing is this year we’re going to have a lot more consistency because they’ve been in a lot of big games, they’ve played tough competition, so I’m excited to see where those four can lead us this season.”
Macy Coan is a 5-9 senior guard/forward who scored 7.1 points per game, took 5.4 rebounds per game and hit 24 3-pointers last season. She leads the returning Comets in those three categories. Odle, a 5-8 junior guard, added 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and a team-high 2.9 assists per game. Kenzie DeGraaff, a 5-8 junior forward, added 2.7 points and 5.2 rebounds. And Johnson, a 5-3 junior guard, added 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds.
Also on the squad are 5-3 freshman guard Elle Winger, 5-6 senior guard Alesia Rummel, 5-8 sophomore guard Allie Hueston, 5-6 freshman guard Julia Salke, 5-9 sophomore forward Marly Coan, 5-8 freshman forward Kaitlynne DeGraaff, 5-7 senior forward Macie Troyer, and 5-6 sophomore guard Kenzie Eagle. Hueston appeared in 16 games last season and Marly Coan 11.
Fleenor took over last year during the summer and didn’t get much of a summer practice schedule. This season he’s had a lot more time to get players on court to practice and play in the offseason and feels they’re “much farther ahead” than they were when he took over the program.
“I’m excited. I think as a team we’re a lot more confident than we were last year,” Fleenor said. “We’re a lot more aggressive playing the game. Each of those girls and some of the ones that are going to come off the bench … you can see there’s some more confidence from them than we had last year.”
This season’s team will be stronger with the ball and able to go downhill toward the basket.
“I think one of the strengths this year is I’ve got a couple girls that are really going to be able to drive. Macy Coan and Jenna Odle have shown that when they put their head down and go to the rim, they’re able to finish,” Fleenor said. “I think we’re also going to be good at driving and kicking, trying to get some open shots out of that. This summer we put in a lot of time on shooting. I think that’s really going to help this year when we’ve got girls that are aggressive on the drive, getting some open looks and knocking some shots down.”
Defensively, the group offers flexibility.
“We’re not the tallest team, but I’ve got a lot of girls that are interchangeable on the defensive end,” Fleenor said. “Kenzie DeGraaf, Marly Coan, Allie Hueston and a newcomer, Julia Salke, they’re all about the same size, they’re not extremely tall but they’re kind of interchangeable. Jenna and Macy have been great defenders the whole time they’ve been here playing. I think we’re going to be able to pressure a little bit.”
The Comets want to see gains in play regardless of who they face. They were 2-6 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference last season.
“First year with this program, that was my goal was we were going to improve throughout the season,” Fleenor said. “We definitely did that last year. That’s my goal this year is to see that same sort of improvement over the season.
“We play really tough competition. I don’t know if there’s a team at Eastern that’s going to play as tough a schedule as we have. We’re playing a lot of top-10 teams in [Class] 1A, 2A and 3A. I want to be competitive in each of those games no matter who we play, make it difficult for those teams.”
