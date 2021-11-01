Eastern’s girls basketball team is getting a clean slate. The promise of a new season wipes away the frustrations of the previous year, and this season the Comets move ahead with a new voice guiding the team.
Jake Fleenor takes over as the new coach and inherits plenty of experience from a team that endured a 1-21 season. Fleenor, a middle school social studies teacher, spent five seasons as a coach in the boys program including the last two as Comet boys coach Mike Springer’s varsity assistant. He also worked with the eighth grade girls program last season.
“I took over this summer. I was excited,” Fleenor said. “I got to teach all these girls here at school. I’d been helping out with the boys, really enjoyed it, learned a lot from coach Springer, so when I saw this opportunity, I thought I was ready for it and when I saw the girls, I knew they were hard workers. They want to learn. I think that’s the best quality they have.
“What I’m noticing is they want to play, they want to compete. When they go against each other in practice you can see some fire inside that they want to do better. Last year was not the year that they wanted and you can tell this year they want to do better.”
The team’s building blocks are a core of returning contributors. Kara Otto, a 5-foot-10 senior post is the on-floor leader and sets an example with gritty play. She averaged team highs of 6.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3 blocks per game last season.
Another senior post, 5-9 Jacey Richmond, added 5.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in a shortened season. She’ll join the squad later in the season after recovering from an injury. Operating as a post or guard, 5-9 Macy Coan added 4.5 points and 4.7 rebounds, and 5-7 sophomore guard Jenna Odle averaged 3.2 points and 3.4 rebounds.
In addition, 5-8 sophomore post/guard Kenzie Degraff played in eight games and 5-3 sophomore guard Maggie Johnson played in six. Also in the rotation to start the season are 5-1 junior guard Kassidy Fritch and 5-11 junior post Maddie Guinn. More options come from 5-7 junior post Macie Troyer, and two junior guards who are new to the program — 5-6 Adalyn Downing and 5-5 Emily Slaughter.
“I think one of the biggest strengths that we have is a lot of these girls, they can be some athletes,” Fleenor said. “We’re not going to be the tallest team but I think all of them together … they’re going to guard some people, they’re going to get some rebounds. Most of them can handle the ball a little bit. We’ve been working on transition, getting down the floor and trying to get easy baskets. One or five gets the ball, we’re looking to go down the floor and get an easy transition basket.”
As a squad they’re learning to play in a new style on both ends.
“I like to get the ball and go,” Fleenor said. “I think if we can get the ball in transition and get some easy baskets, that helps a ton. We’re going to run some pick-and-roll, some continuity stuff to get the ball moving side to side, use our dribble. We’ve got quite a few girls that can really drive. We’ve got some shooters if we can drive and kick we can knock down some shots.
“This group of girls, the last few years, they’ve been playing some zone [defense], but we’re going to play some man this year. We’re not going to be able to contain every single dribbler [individually] but as a team we’ll be able to do that as long as we stay in our positions. I’m a big believer in deflections can make some things happen. We know some things we’re not good at, so all right, we’re going to make the other team do things they’re not good at.”
The goals this season are about the Comets developing as a team.
“We want to see improvement,” Fleenor said. “That’s what the girls are looking for, same as coaches. We’ve got some areas we need to improve in so if the girls continue with the work we’ve started in the last couple weeks, that’s what we want to do. We want to compete, we ant to be in every game.”
