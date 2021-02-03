Tri-Central point guard Brittany Temple looks to take the ball down the lane against Daleville in the Class A Tri-Central Sectional opener Tuesday. Temple scored 24 points in the Trojans’ 85-35 rout of the Broncos.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
top story
GIRLS BB: Fernung, Temple lead TC's rout of Daleville
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
SHARPSVILLE — Tri-Central’s girls basketball team rocked Daleville with a double-barreled offensive attack Tuesday.
Shooting guard Kenadie Fernung scored 29 points, point guard Brittany Temple scored 24 points and the Trojans rolled past the Broncos 85-35 in the Class A Tri-Central Sectional opener. They had 20 points apiece in a dynamic first half.
“They’re the ones that we look to score — they’re the seniors, they’re the leaders,” TC coach Mathew Corn said. “It was nice to kind of see them both in sync. Fifty-three combined [points] — not that we’re going to get that every single game from them, but just really good [Tuesday].”
1 of 35
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Kenadie Fernung puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Gracie Grimes throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Brittany Temple puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Brittany Temple takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Allie Younce puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Brittany Temple puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Kenadie Fernung puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Allie Younce puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Kenadie Fernung looks to the basket for a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central point guard Brittany Temple looks to take the ball down the lane against Daleville in the Class A Tri-Central Sectional opener Tuesday. Temple scored 24 points in the Trojans’ 85-35 rout of the Broncos.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Karley Leininger throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Gracie Grimes puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Kenadie Fernung puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Brittany Temple takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Kenadie Fernung puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Brittany Temple takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Tri-Central vs Daleville girls BB
1 of 35
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Kenadie Fernung puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Gracie Grimes throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Brittany Temple puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Brittany Temple takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Allie Younce puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Brittany Temple puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Kenadie Fernung puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Allie Younce puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Kenadie Fernung looks to the basket for a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central point guard Brittany Temple looks to take the ball down the lane against Daleville in the Class A Tri-Central Sectional opener Tuesday. Temple scored 24 points in the Trojans’ 85-35 rout of the Broncos.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Karley Leininger throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Gracie Grimes puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Kenadie Fernung puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Brittany Temple takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Kenadie Fernung puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional TC’s Brittany Temple takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-2-21 Tri-Central vs Daleville girls basketball sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Temple was 4 of 4 from 3-point range, all in the first half. Fernung was 3 of 4 from deep.
“A lot of those were not rushed, not forced, they came off dribble-drive actions or kickouts and that’s kind of where we want to shoot the 3,” Corn said.
Temple also had four assists and five steals. Fernung dished three assists and took six steals. Both sat out the fourth quarter.
The Trojans (13-8) advance to face Liberty Christian (4-8) in Friday’s opening semifinal. Cowan (12-9) and Anderson Prep (0-16) are in the second semifinal. Cowan beat Wes-Del 45-23 in Tuesday’s second game.
TC and Cowan are the sectional’s co-favorites, but Corn wants his team to keep its focus on the task at hand.
“We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves. We’ll look at some Liberty film, look at our film [from Tuesday to] see where we can shore some things up and take it from there. Hopefully we have the same kind of performance Friday,” he said.
Fernung and Temple put on a show in the first half with their 20-20 scoring spree. They combined to make 17 of 25 shots from the field.
The Trojans had a slim 8-7 lead before outscoring the Broncos 18-2 over the final 4:00 of the first quarter for a 26-9 lead.
Up 29-14 midway through the second quarter, the Trojans ripped off a 19-0 closing run for a 48-14 halftime lead. Temple and Fernung ignited the run with back-to-back 3-pointers.
Led by their backcourt duo, the Trojans made 21 of 35 shots in the opening half.
“It always helps when you’re shooting the ball well,” Corn said. “I don’t know what our percentage was in the first half, but we got what we wanted to. We’ve talked a lot about just executing. We shot the ball from deep, but a lot of those came on good passes and that’s another thing we’ve been working on, good passes to shooters to they can kind of catch in rhythm and take their shot.
“Defensively, early I thought we were a little lackadaisical, gave up a couple runouts, but after that we kind of settled in. The zone was solid. We had a good [overall] performance.”
Also for TC, Megan Conner scored eight points, Allie Younce had six points and six rebounds, Abby Hoback had six points and Gracie Grimes had five points and six assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.