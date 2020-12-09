Western guard Ella Biggs shoots a 3-pointer during the Panthers’ 70-53 victory over Kokomo on Tuesday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Biggs hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
GIRLS BB: Hot start helps Western whip Kokomo for 1st win
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — Both coaches started their postgame comments with a variation of the same word after Western’s girls basketball team beat Kokomo 70-53 Tuesday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Western (1-4) established a 22-10 lead after the first quarter in part by forcing eight Kokomo turnovers and never let Kokomo (4-2) get the lead back to single digits. The Panthers led 37-23 at halftime and 55-36 after three quarters en route to their fourth straight win in the series.
Western coach Lisa Pflueger credited “defensive intensity” as the first thing on her mind after the win.
“We’ve been talking about it and talking about it. We’ve been talking about we dictate the tempo with our defense and the kids bought in,” Pflueger said. “We were closing out so well. The kind of defense that we’re running, to some it may look like a zone … but we’re just trying to get in people’s faces on defense.”
Western limited Kokomo to 21-of-65 shooting. The Panthers enjoyed a much better night. Western’s scoring average entering the game was 37.5 and the Panthers had 37 by halftime. Their previous high point total was 46 points.
Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh said Kokomo’s chief issues were “defensively. We pride ourselves on defense and it was huge for us to give up 70 points. We’re holding our teams usually in the 30s and 40s. Our goal was to hold them pretty low and obviously that didn’t happen so defense killed us.”
The Panthers stressed Kokomo by getting scoring all over the floor. Seven Panthers scored five or more points and four scored in double digits. Ella Biggs and Haley Scott scored 14 each, Audrey Rassel added 12 and Caroline Long had 11. Kayleigh Turner scored seven off the bench, Sadie Harding scored six and Karson Lechner five off the bench.
“That’s what makes it hard for our opponents,” Pflueger said. “Everybody thinks you’re going to walk in and shut down our two post players [Scott and Long] and we’ve been pushing our guards to quit trying to be perfect and take shots. Earlier in the season my guards would take a shot and miss it and not shoot again, so we’ve been working on that confidence and not feeling like you have to hit all your shots, just keep loading.”
Western hit 26 of 46 shots overall and 7 of 12 from 3-point land. Biggs hit four triples, Rassel two and Lechner one. The Panthers won their first game after starting the season with four losses and had the majority of their players available after a lot of stops-and-starts due to COVID-19 quarantines, and individual players who had to sit out practice.
“The kids were hungry,” Pflueger said. “We’ve just been hungry for A, being able to play; B. being able to have all our people together. We haven’t had our junior class back until [Tuesday]. I was just excited to see them be able to compete this way.”
Western outrebounded Kokomo 39-34 with Scott grabbing nine and Long seven.
Kokomo calmed its turnovers down to just 13 for the game after the first quarter and had stretches of even play but Western didn’t allow the Wildkats to put a run together to get back in the game. Brooke Hughes led the Kats with 13 points, Lilly Hicks scored 12, Aijia Elliott 11, Chloe McClain eight and Sanighia Balantine seven. Elliott had a game-high 11 rebounds.
“We didn’t play very tough,” Peckinpaugh said. “We let them get to the loose balls. Every 50-50 ball should be ours and it wasn’t. We’ve got to get better and we’ve got to get tougher.”
