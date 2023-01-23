The IHSAA held its draw Sunday for the upcoming girls basketball sectional week. Sectionals begin Jan. 31 and conclude Feb. 4.
This year’s sectional winners advance to a one-game regional format the following weekend on Feb. 11. Four-team semistates are up next on Feb. 18 and the state finals are Feb. 25 in Indianapolis.
In Class 4A, Kokomo heads to Lafayette Jeff for a six-team sectional. Kokomo (10-12) plays the opening game against McCutcheon (11-10). Also in the opening round, Logansport (12-8) faces Marion (1-20). Harrison (13-8) plays the Kokomo-McCutcheon winner in the first semifinal and host Jeff (2-19) plays the Logan-Marion winner in the second semi.
Three Tribune-area schools head east to the powerhouse Class 3A Norwell Sectional, which features three teams ranked in the top 11. The seven-team gathering starts with Peru (8-12) vs. Maconaquah (4-16). Also in the first round, No. 11 Bellmont (16-4) meets Oak Hill (7-14), and No. 9 Northwestern (14-4) faces Mississinewa (6-15). No. 5 Norwell (17-3) has the bye and faces the Peru-Mac winner in the first semifinal. The Bellmont-Oak Hill and NW-Ole Miss winners meet in the other semi.
Western heads to the Class 3A Benton Central Sectional. That seven-team gathering opens with top-ranked Twin Lakes (21-0) vs. North Montgomery. Benton Central (16-7) faces Western (14-8) for the third time this season, and the opening round wraps up with Rensselaer (12-8) vs. Frankfort (2-19). West Lafayette (16-5) has the bye and faces the TL-NM winner. The BC-Western winner and Rensselaer-Frankfort winner meet in the other semi.
Three area teams head to the Class 2A Blackford Sectional. That seven-team tourney starts with No. 12 Eastbrook (15-4) vs. Madison-Grant (10-11). Also in the first round, Eastern (2-19) plays No. 3 Blackford (18-2), and Taylor (0-19) meets Tipton (14-8). Elwood has the bye and faces the Eastbrook-M-G winner in the semifinals. The Eastern-Blackford and Taylor-Tipton winners meet in the other semi.
Carroll is in the rugged six-team Class 2A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional, which has three teams ranked in the top 15. The opening round pits No. 15 Seeger (17-3) vs. Delphi (10-11) and No. 9 Carroll (18-3) vs. Covington (8-13). In the semis, No. 7 LCC (15-6) faces the Seeger-Delphi winner, and Clinton Prairie (15-7) faces the Carroll-Covington winner.
Cass hosts a five-team Class 2A sectional. The action opens with Wabash (13-7) vs. Pioneer (18-3). North Miami (16-4) meets Winamac (4-17) in one semifinal, and Cass (7-15) plays the Wabash-Pioneer winner in the other semi.
Tri-Central hosts a four-team Class A sectional. The first semifinal has Daleville (2-17) against Tri-Central (8-12). The second has Anderson Prep Academy (10-10) vs. Cowan (7-13).
