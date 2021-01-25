The IHSAA on Sunday drew sectional pairings for the 46th annual Girls Basketball State Tournament.
Sectional games are scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 2 and run through Saturday, Feb. 6.
KT-area teams are spread across six sectionals. In Class 4A, Northwestern and Kokomo are part of the Harrison Sectional. In Class 3A, Western, Maconaquah and Peru head to Twin Lakes and Eastern heads to Norwell. In Class 2A, Carroll and Cass are part of the Manchester Sectional, Taylor is a sectional host and Tipton is at Taylor. And in Class A, Tri-Central is a host.
The following are for full brackets for the sectionals involving area teams.
AT HARRISON
Game 1: Logansport (5-13) vs. Northwestern (10-5)
G2: Kokomo (7-8) vs. Lafayette Jeff (4-13)
G3: Marion (0-14) vs. McCutcheon (10-5)
G4: Harrison (11-3) vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: Championship
AT TWIN LAKES
G1: Peru (4-13) vs. Western (6-15)
G2: Maconaquah (8-8) vs. Benton Central (10-3)
G3; Twin Lakes (12-8) vs. G1 winner
G4: West Lafayette (11-8) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
AT NORWELL
G1: Bellmont (13-5) vs. Oak Hill (6-14)
G2: Mississinewa (5-12) vs. Heritage (9-11)
G3: Norwell (18-3) vs. Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (7-11)
G4: Eastern (0-18) vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: Championship
AT MANCHESTER
G1: Manchester (9-11) vs. Carroll (16-3)
G2: Rochester (9-7) vs. Wabash (12-6)
G3: Cass (6-12) vs. G1 winner
G4: Delphi (3-9) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
AT TAYLOR
G1: Blackford (8-8) vs. Taylor (8-5)
G2: Madison-Grant (7-13) vs. Tipton (14-6)
G3: Eastbrook (13-6) vs. G1 winner
G4: Championship
AT TRI-CENTRAL
G1: Tri-Central (10-8) vs. Daleville (4-14)
G2: Cowan (11-8) vs. Wes-Del (4-15)
G3: Liberty Christian (4-7) vs. G1 winner
G4: Anderson Prep (0-16) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.