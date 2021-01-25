KHS vs EHS GBB 01.jpg

Kokomo’s Kamaria White, right, and Eastern’s Rylie Davison go after a rebound during the teams' game on Saturday, Jan. 23, at Memorial Gym.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

The IHSAA on Sunday drew sectional pairings for the 46th annual Girls Basketball State Tournament.

Sectional games are scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 2 and run through Saturday, Feb. 6.

KT-area teams are spread across six sectionals. In Class 4A, Northwestern and Kokomo are part of the Harrison Sectional. In Class 3A, Western, Maconaquah and Peru head to Twin Lakes and Eastern heads to Norwell. In Class 2A, Carroll and Cass are part of the Manchester Sectional, Taylor is a sectional host and Tipton is at Taylor. And in Class A, Tri-Central is a host.

The following are for full brackets for the sectionals involving area teams.

AT HARRISON

Game 1: Logansport (5-13) vs. Northwestern (10-5)

G2: Kokomo (7-8) vs. Lafayette Jeff (4-13)

G3: Marion (0-14) vs. McCutcheon (10-5)

G4: Harrison (11-3) vs. G1 winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

G6: Championship

AT TWIN LAKES

G1: Peru (4-13) vs. Western (6-15)

G2: Maconaquah (8-8) vs. Benton Central (10-3)

G3; Twin Lakes (12-8) vs. G1 winner

G4: West Lafayette (11-8) vs. G2 winner

G5: Championship

AT NORWELL

G1: Bellmont (13-5) vs. Oak Hill (6-14)

G2: Mississinewa (5-12) vs. Heritage (9-11)

G3: Norwell (18-3) vs. Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (7-11)

G4: Eastern (0-18) vs. G1 winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

G6: Championship

AT MANCHESTER

G1: Manchester (9-11) vs. Carroll (16-3)

G2: Rochester (9-7) vs. Wabash (12-6)

G3: Cass (6-12) vs. G1 winner

G4: Delphi (3-9) vs. G2 winner

G5: Championship

AT TAYLOR

G1: Blackford (8-8) vs. Taylor (8-5)

G2: Madison-Grant (7-13) vs. Tipton (14-6)

G3: Eastbrook (13-6) vs. G1 winner

G4: Championship

AT TRI-CENTRAL

G1: Tri-Central (10-8) vs. Daleville (4-14)

G2: Cowan (11-8) vs. Wes-Del (4-15)

G3: Liberty Christian (4-7) vs. G1 winner

G4: Anderson Prep (0-16) vs. G2 winner

G5: Championship

