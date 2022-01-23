The IHSAA on Sunday drew sectional pairings for the 47th annual Girls Basketball State Tournament.
Sectional games are scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 1 and run through Saturday, Feb. 5.
KT-area teams are spread across six sectionals. In Class 4A, Northwestern and Kokomo are part of the Marion Sectional. In Class 3A, Western, Maconaquah and Peru head to West Lafayette and Eastern heads to Mississinewa. In Class 2A, Cass is a sectional host and Carroll is at Cass, and Taylor and Tipton head to Eastbrook. And in Class A, Tri-Central is a host.
The Marion Sectional has seven teams, including four with winning records. Those four are grouped together in one half of the bracket. Kokomo (12-6) will face Harrison (13-6), and Northwestern (15-4) will face McCutcheon (12-9). The winner will meet in a semifinal game. Harrison beat Kokomo 55-40 back in November.
The West Lafayette Sectional opens with Western (12-9) vs. Maconaquah (14-6). Mac beat Western 44-40 back in November.
The Eastbrook Sectional is loaded. Led by No. 2-ranked Winchester, No. 3 Eastbrook and No. 4 Tipton, the six teams have a combined record of 88-31. The winning percentage of .739 is second best among the 64 sectionals across all four classes. Tipton and Taylor meet in the opening round.
The following are for full brackets for the sectionals involving area teams.
CLASS 4A AT MARION
Game 1: Marion (2-17) vs. Lafayette Jeff (3-17)
G2: Kokomo (12-6) vs. Harrison (13-6)
G3: Northwestern (15-4) vs. McCutcheon (12-9)
G4: Logansport (6-17) vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: Championship
CLASS 3A AT WEST LAF.
G1: Western (12-9) vs. Maconaquah (14-6)
G2: West Lafayette (12-8) vs. Benton Central (22-1)
G3: Twin Lakes (16-4) vs. G1 winner
G4: Peru (4-16) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
CLASS 3A AT MISSISSINEWA
G1: Eastern (2-18) vs. Oak Hill (6-15)
G2: Bellmont (12-8) vs. Mississinewa (7-14)
G3: Norwell (17-4) vs. F.W. Bishop Luers (11-10)
G4: Heritage (11-10) vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: Championship
CLASS 2A AT CASS
G1: Pioneer (17-4) vs. Rochester (15-7)
G2: Manchester (3-17) vs. Carroll (15-6)
G3: Delphi (9-9) vs. Cass (7-12)
G4: Wabash (7-13) vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: Championship
CLASS 2A AT EASTBROOK
G1: Winchester (19-1) vs. Eastbrook (16-2)
G2: Taylor (8-12) vs. Tipton (17-3)
G3: Madison-Grant (12-9) vs. G1 winner
G4: Blackford (16-4) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
CLASS A at TRI-CENTRAL
G1: Wes-Del (6-11) vs. Cowan (4-13)
G2: Tri-Central (8-12) vs. Liberty Ch. (9-9)
G3: Daleville (4-14) vs. G1 winner
G4: Anderson Prep (5-12) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
