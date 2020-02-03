The 45th annual IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament begins this week with sectional games.
Northwestern, the state’s No. 1-ranked team, heads to the Class 4A Logansport Sectional. The Tigers (23-0) are matched against the host Berries (6-18) in the opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Kokomo also is part of the Logansport Sectional. Elsewhere, Western, Maconaquah and Peru play in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional, Eastern heads to the Class 3A Mississinewa Sectional, Taylor and Tipton head to the Class 2A Eastbrook Sectional, Lewis Cass is hosting a Class 2A sectional that includes Carroll, and Tri-Central is hosting a Class A sectional.
The following is a look at the area teams’ first games.
TUESDAY
• 6 p.m. — Maconaquah vs. Benton Central (at TL)
• 6 p.m. — Wes-Del at Tri-Central
• 7 p.m. — Northwestern at Logansport
• 7:45 p.m. — Manchester at Cass
WEDNESDAY
• 6 p.m. — Eastern vs. Bellmont (at Ole Miss)
• 7:45 p.m. — Kokomo vs. Laf. Jeff (at Logan)
FRIDAY
• 6 p.m. — Taylor vs. Blackford (at Eastbrook)
• 6 p.m. — Carroll vs. Rochester-Delphi winner (at Cass)
• 7:45 p.m. — Peru vs. Mac-BC winner (at TL)
• 7:45 p.m. — Western vs. West Lafayette-Twin Lakes winner (at TL)
• 7:45 p.m. — Tipton vs. MG-Eastbrook winner (at Eastbrook)
