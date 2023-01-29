The 48th annual IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament fires into action this week with 64 sectionals across the state.
The 11 KT-area teams are spread across seven sectionals. In Class 4A, Kokomo heads to the Lafayette Jeff Sectional. In Class, Western plays in the Benton Central Sectional while Northwestern, Maconaquah and Peru all head to the Norwell Sectional. In Class 2A, Lewis Cass is a sectional host, Carroll heads to the Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional and Eastern, Taylor and Tipton are part of the Blackford Sectional.
The following are looks at the sectionals. For opening rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday, games are 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. when there are two games, and 7 p.m. when there is just one game. Friday’s semifinals also are 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
LAFAYETTE JEFF
Tuesday: Kokomo (11-12) vs. McCutcheon (11-11)
Tuesday: Logansport (12-9) vs. Marion (1-21)
Friday: Harrison (14-9) vs. Game 1 winner
Friday: Lafayette Jeff (2-21) vs. G2 winner
Saturday: Championship
BENTON CENTRAL
Tuesday: Twin Lakes (23-0) vs. North Montgomery (3-20)
Wednesday: Benton Central (16-8) vs. Western (15-8)
Wednesday: Rensselaer (13-9) vs. Frankfort (2-20)
Friday: West Laf. (18-5) vs. G1 winner
Friday: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Saturday: Championship
NORWELL
Tuesday: Peru (9-13) vs. Maconaquah (5-17)
Wednesday: Bellmont (17-4) vs. Oak Hill (8-14)
Wednesday: Northwestern (15-4) vs. Mississinewa (6-16)
Friday: Norwell (19-3) vs. G1 winner
Friday: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Saturday: Championship
LEWIS CASS
Tuesday: Wabash (15-7) vs. Pioneer (19-3)
Friday: North Miami (17-5) vs. Winamac (4-19)
Friday: Lewis Cass (7-16) vs. G1 winner
Saturday: Championship
LAFAYETTE CC
Tuesday: Seeger (19-3) vs. Delphi (10-13)
Tuesday: Carroll (20-3) vs. Covington (8-14)
Friday: Lafayette CC (17-6) vs. G1 winner
Frida: Clinton Prairie (16-7) vs. G2 winner
Saturday: Championship
BLACKFORD
Tuesday: Eastbrook (16-5) vs. Madison-Grant (10-12)
Wednesday: Eastern (2-21) vs. Blackford (19-3)
Wednesday: Taylor (0-21) vs. Tipton (14-9)
Friday: Elwood (2-20) vs. G1 winner
Friday: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Saturday: Championship
TRI-CENTRAL
Friday: Daleville (3-18) vs. Tri-Central (9-13)
Friday: Anderson Prep (11-11) vs. Cowan (9-13)
Saturday: Championship
