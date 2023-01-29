NHS vs WHS GBB 33.JPG

Western guard Mackenzie York takes a shot during the Panthers’ game against Northwestern on Jan. 17, 2023.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

The 48th annual IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament fires into action this week with 64 sectionals across the state.

The 11 KT-area teams are spread across seven sectionals. In Class 4A, Kokomo heads to the Lafayette Jeff Sectional. In Class, Western plays in the Benton Central Sectional while Northwestern, Maconaquah and Peru all head to the Norwell Sectional. In Class 2A, Lewis Cass is a sectional host, Carroll heads to the Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional and Eastern, Taylor and Tipton are part of the Blackford Sectional.

The following are looks at the sectionals. For opening rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday, games are 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. when there are two games, and 7 p.m. when there is just one game. Friday’s semifinals also are 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

LAFAYETTE JEFF

Tuesday: Kokomo (11-12) vs. McCutcheon (11-11)

Tuesday: Logansport (12-9) vs. Marion (1-21)

Friday: Harrison (14-9) vs. Game 1 winner

Friday: Lafayette Jeff (2-21) vs. G2 winner

Saturday: Championship

BENTON CENTRAL

Tuesday: Twin Lakes (23-0) vs. North Montgomery (3-20)

Wednesday: Benton Central (16-8) vs. Western (15-8)

Wednesday: Rensselaer (13-9) vs. Frankfort (2-20)

Friday: West Laf. (18-5) vs. G1 winner

Friday: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Saturday: Championship

NORWELL

Tuesday: Peru (9-13) vs. Maconaquah (5-17)

Wednesday: Bellmont (17-4) vs. Oak Hill (8-14)

Wednesday: Northwestern (15-4) vs. Mississinewa (6-16)

Friday: Norwell (19-3) vs. G1 winner

Friday: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Saturday: Championship

LEWIS CASS

Tuesday: Wabash (15-7) vs. Pioneer (19-3)

Friday: North Miami (17-5) vs. Winamac (4-19)

Friday: Lewis Cass (7-16) vs. G1 winner

Saturday: Championship

LAFAYETTE CC

Tuesday: Seeger (19-3) vs. Delphi (10-13)

Tuesday: Carroll (20-3) vs. Covington (8-14)

Friday: Lafayette CC (17-6) vs. G1 winner

Frida: Clinton Prairie (16-7) vs. G2 winner

Saturday: Championship

BLACKFORD

Tuesday: Eastbrook (16-5) vs. Madison-Grant (10-12)

Wednesday: Eastern (2-21) vs. Blackford (19-3)

Wednesday: Taylor (0-21) vs. Tipton (14-9)

Friday: Elwood (2-20) vs. G1 winner

Friday: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Saturday: Championship

TRI-CENTRAL

Friday: Daleville (3-18) vs. Tri-Central (9-13)

Friday: Anderson Prep (11-11) vs. Cowan (9-13)

Saturday: Championship

