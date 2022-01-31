Tipton’s girls basketball team is the defending champion in Class 2A Sectional 39. The Blue Devils also won regional and semistate titles last season and they returned their lineup virtually intact.
Yet, the Devils are not the clear-cut favorites in their sectional this year.
Quite simply, the Eastbrook Sectional is loaded. The six-team field is highlighted by No. 2-ranked Winchester (20-1), No. 3 Eastbrook (19-2) and No. 5 Tipton (19-4) with co-No. 14 Blackford (17-5), Madison-Grant (12-10) and Taylor (8-14) rounding out the field.
The teams have a combined winning percentage of .725. That is the best of the 16 Class 2A sectionals and the second best of any of the 64 sectionals.
“That makes it a special sectional because whoever gets the win is going to know they definitely earned it and had to go through quality teams to get the win,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said.
The Eastbrook Sectional begins Tuesday with Winchester vs. Eastbrook at 6 p.m. followed by Tipton vs. Taylor at approximately 7:45 p.m. Madison-Grant and Blackford drew the byes with the Tipton-Taylor winner advancing to face Blackford.
Also this week, Kokomo and Northwestern head to the Class 4A Marion Sectional. In Class 3A, Western, Maconaquah and Peru head to West Lafayette and Eastern goes to Mississinewa. Cass is hosting a Class 2A Sectional and Carroll is part of the field. Tri-Central is hosting a Class A sectional.
The following are looks at the sectionals.
CLASS 4A AT MARION
The Marion Sectional has seven teams, which means the first round has three games spread over two days. Marion (4-17) faces Lafayette Jeff (3-19) in the opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The first round continues Wednesday with two games: Kokomo (15-6) vs. Harrison (14-7) at 6 p.m. and Northwestern (16-4) vs. McCutcheon (14-9) at approximately 7:45 p.m. The winners of those two games will meet in one semifinal Friday. Logansport (7-18) and the Marion-Jeff winner will meet in the other semifinal.
“We definitely have a tough draw overall,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “I think we have a few teams who could potentially come out on top. I don’t think we have a clear-cut favorite, which certainly makes for some great games hopefully.”
Harrison won the North Central Conference title with a 9-0 record and Kokomo was second at 8-1. The Raiders beat the Kats 55-40 on Nov. 12 for their fifth straight win in the teams’ series.
“If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. That’s our mindset,” Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh said. “We’re going to prepare hard for them, we’re going to play our best and do what we can.”
The Kats head into the sectional with momentum after winning three straight and six of seven to close the regular season. They have returned the program to solid footing following a rebuilding stretch.
Kokomo is led by 5-7 senior guard Chloe McClain, who scores 14.7 points per game.
The Northwestern-McCutcheon matchup features a pair of high-scoring guards. Northwestern has 6-foot-2 junior McKenna Layden, a Purdue recruit who is averaging 21.9. McCutcheon has 5-5 senior Teresa Maggio, an IUPUI signee who is averaging 23.4.
“McCutcheon is a tough team and has a great player in Maggio. Defensively we will have to know where she is at all times,” Kathie Layden said. “They have some other shooters to go along with her as well. We need to take advantage of our size on both ends of the court.”
Kathie Layden is looking for the Tigers to put all the pieces together.
“I would honestly say we have not played our best basketball yet,” she said.
CLASS 3A AT WEST LAFAYETTE
Western (13-9) and Maconaquah (15-7) meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the opener at West Lafayette. The matchup pits two teams enjoying turnaround seasons.
“I think it’s a good matchup,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said. “Both teams have really rebuilt and had pretty good seasons. I think we’re evenly matched. They clearly have [Lilly] Maple and we have more of a team approach. Maple has scored 1,700 [career] points; she’s an outstanding player. We have kids who have played four years on varsity like she has so they know each other well.”
Maple is averaging a Tribune-area best 24.5 points per game and is at her best right now. She closed the regular season with three straight 30-point games.
Maconaquah beat Western 44-40 on Nov. 16. It was Mac’s second game of the season and Western’s fifth.
“I think it could be game that comes down to the wire, similar to our November matchup,” Pflueger said. “I think both will have similar strategies and that’s trying to bring intense defense.”
Western is led by junior post player Caroline Long.
“It should be a great game,” Mac coach Terry West said. “They’re a rugged team, they play very well and they’re well coached. Hopefully we’ll be ready for that challenge.”
West Lafayette (12-10) and No. 4-ranked Benton Central (23-1) meet in the second game Tuesday. The Western-Mac winner will face Twin Lakes (18-5) in one semifinal, and the West Lafayette-BC winner will face Peru (5-17) in the other semifinal.
CLASS 3A AT OLE MISS
Eastern (3-20) and Oak Hill (7-15) meet in the opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The first round continues Wednesday with two games: Bellmont (14-8) vs. Mississinewa (7-15) at 6 p.m. followed by Norwell (18-4) vs. Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (12-10). Heritage (11-11) drew the bye and will face the Eastern-Oak Hill winner in Friday’s opening semifinal.
Eastern and Oak Hill met just last week. Eastern dropped a 52-45 decision, but it was the Comets’ highest scoring game of the season.
CLASS 2A AT EASTBROOK
Tipton and Taylor are plenty familiar with each other from playing every regular season. The Blue Devils have won the last two meetings between the teams, including 60-39 on Dec. 1.
“Coach Tony [Oliver] always has a great game plan for us,” Wetz said. “Earlier in the season, it was a barnburner until halftime before we were able to open it up a little. We are not at all overlooking the fact that his two guards, [Emma] Good and [Kelsi] Langley, are legitimate players. We’re going to have to have our own good game plan to stop them.”
Oliver knows the Blue Devils are a handful, with point guard Ella Wolfe, post Ashlee Schram and wing Abigail Parker leading a veteran lineup.
“That’s a good basketball team. They went to state and got everybody back. But you know what? This is why you play the sectional. We’re right where we want to be,” Oliver said.
Wetz thinks his team is ready to challenge for another tournament run.
“I’m really starting to see the same mentality that we had last year in the tournament here in the last two weeks,” he said.
CLASS 2A AT CASS
The opening round at Cass has three games over two days. No. 10-ranked Pioneer (19-4) faces Rochester (16-7) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and then there are two games Wednesday: Manchester (3-19) vs. Carroll (15-7) at 6 p.m. followed by Delphi (9-12) vs. Cass (8-13). Wabash (9-13) drew the bye and awaits the Pioneer-Rochester winner.
Carroll’s sectional hopes took a hit with the loss of high-scoring guard Alli Harness (24.4) to injury.
Cass beat Delphi, 40-26, during the regular season.
CLASS A AT TC
Tuesday’s opening round at Tri-Central has Wes-Del (8-11) vs. Cowan (4-15) at 6 p.m. followed by defending champion Tri-Central (9-13) vs. Liberty Christian (10-11) at approximately 7:45. Daleville (6-15) awaits the WD-Cowan winner in Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinal and Anderson Prep (6-13) awaits the TC-LC winner.
