Eighteen players have been selected for the Indiana girls Junior All-Stars for 2022, All-Stars games director Mike Broughton announced Friday.
The six-player Core group includes Northwestern point guard McKenna Layden. The Purdue recruit averaged 22.1 points, 4.1 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game in leading the Tigers to a 19-5 record and a Class 4A sectional title.
The other core players are Laila Hull of Zionsville, Karsyn Norman of Bedford North Lawrence, Ashlynn Shade of Noblesville, and RaShunda Jones and Amiyah Reynolds of South Bend Washington.
In addition to the core group, six players each were voted to teams labeled Red group and Blue group.
The Junior All-Stars will play one game against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on June 5 at Bedford North Lawrence. The Junior All-Stars also will play one game against the Indiana All-Star senior girls on June 8 at a site to be announced. Both games will be doubleheaders with the 2022 Indiana boys Junior All-Stars, who will be chosen later in March.
The players listed as core group players each will play in two games. The players listed in the Red and Blue groups each will play in one game.
