Kokomo guard Chloe McClain shoots against Maconaquah on Thursday. McClain scored 21 points in the Kats’ 54-46 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
GIRLS BB: Kats beat Braves, spoil Maple's big night
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
BUNKER HILL — Kokomo’s girls basketball team beat Maconaquah 54-46 Thursday night to close the regular season with six wins in its final seven games.
“It’s definitely a good test to have right before sectionals,” Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh said. “I’m really proud of our team. We had numerous people step up [Thursday] and do things that they were uncomfortable with so you can’t ask for much more.”
PHOTOS: Maconaquah vs Kokomo girls basketball
Chloe McClain scored 21 points to lead the Kats in their third win of the week. She was 7 of 11 from the field, including 2 of 2 from 3-land. She played just 18:28 before fouling out.
“Chloe’s been playing great leading into sectionals,” Peckinpaugh said. “It’s her senior year and she wants to go out with a bang. She has her eyes set on the sectional championship and we’re going to try to get it for her.”
Kokomo backed McClain with nice balance. Aijia Elliott scored 12 points, Brooke Hughes had nine points and Lilly Hicks had eight. Hughes led the Kats with 10 rebounds. Kamaria White had seven rebounds and a team-high five assists. Elliott also had seven rebounds. She suffered an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter.
The Wildkats finished the regular season 15-6, snapping a streak of four straight losing seasons. Kokomo will face Harrison in the Class 4A Marion Sectional’s opening round Wednesday.
Lilly Maple led Maconaquah with 30 points. In the process, she became the Braves’ all-time leading scorer. She overtook 2008 Indiana All-Star Deja Mattox (1,702 points) when she scored on a fastbreak layup off a Kokomo turnover 65 seconds into the third quarter.
“Kokomo is a very physical team. That’s going to help us as we get ready for sectional play. We will not face a team as physical as Kokomo in our sectional,” Mac coach Terry West said. “Congratulations to them on the win and congratulations to Lilly Maple on becoming our career boy and girl all-time leading scorer.”
Maple has 1,721 career points, including 539 this season highlighted by six 30-point games.
“That’s an outstanding season,” West said. “Not only basketball, she’s just a quality young lady.”
Kokomo led 10-8 after the the first quarter, 20-19 at halftime and 33-30 deep in the third quarter. The Kats ripped off a 6-0 run over the final 1:12 of the third quarter to go up 39-30. McClain went coast to coast for a bucket right before the buzzer.
The Braves continually threatened the Kats in the final quarter, but the Kats always had an answer. The Kats led 45-36 midway through the quarter when Maple went on a personal 7-0 run to bring the Braves within two, 45-43, at 2:53. Following a Kokomo turnover, the Braves had two cracks to tie or take the lead, but they missed a 3-pointer. Following an offensive rebound, they turned it over.
McClain followed with a 3-pointer for a 48-43 lead at 1:40. Maple followed her own miss for a basket inside at 1:27 to make it a three-point game, but the Kats secured the win with a pair of defensive plays in the final minute. McClain took a charge at 1:13 and Hughes blocked Maple’s shot on the Braves’ next possession. McClain followed Hughes’ block with two free throws at 1:05 and the Kats went on for the win.
Peckinpaugh liked how the Kats made the plays in the fourth quarter to keep the lead.
“That just comes with experience,” she said. “Last year, we weren’t as experienced as we are this year. This year we’ve been able to close out games a little better and that just shows how hard they’ve been working and how bad they want it.”
Maconaquah center Lauryn Merritt had a game-high 11 rebounds. She also blocked four shots.
Maconaquah closed the regular season 15-7, its best season since Mattox’s senior season of 2007-08 when the Braves went 15-5 in the regular season and finished 15-6.
The Braves face Western in the Class 3A West Lafayette Sectional opener Tuesday.
