LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Jeff on Tuesday announced it was canceling the remainder of its girls basketball season because of a positive COVID-19 test within the team.
Jeff canceled remaining regular-season games against McCutcheon and Hamilton Heights and the Bronchos withdrew from the IHSAA state tournament. They were scheduled to face Kokomo in the opening round of Class 4A Sectional 7 at Harrison next Wednesday.
Kokomo advances to the semifinal round where it will face the Marion-McCutcheon winner on Friday, Feb. 5.
