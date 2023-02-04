Kokomo center Nande Geyton shoots against Harrison in a Class 4A Lafayette Jeff Sectional semifinal game Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Crawley Center. Geyton, the Kats’ lone senior, had two points and a game-high nine rebounds in her finale.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
MISTAKES PILE UP
GIRLS BB: Kats unable to overcome turnovers in sectional loss
KEN THOMPSON
For the Kokomo Tribune
LAFAYETTE — Thanks to pressure defense and a game-high 20 points from Riley Flinn, Harrison earned a chance to end a decades-long sectional championship drought with a 49-31 victory against Kokomo in Friday night’s first semifinal of the Class 4A Lafayette Jeff Sectional.
The North Central Conference champion Raiders (15-9) advance to face Logansport (14-9) tonight at the Marion Crawley Athletic Center. Harrison has not hoisted the sectional championship trophy since the 1985-86 season.
Kokomo's Kamaria White looks to get past Harrison defenders as she heads to the basket. Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Ma'Kaela Young-Drake puts up a shot. Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Regan McClain heads down the court. Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Delaney Truax puts up a shot. Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Aijia Elliott puts up a shot. Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Ma'Kaela Young-Drake puts up a shot. Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Kamaria White puts up a shot. Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Kamaria White heads down the court. Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Kamaria White heads down the court. Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Regan McClain makes a pass. Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Kamaria White puts up a shot. Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Nande Geyton catches a pass. Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Mia Castillo shoots. Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Aviannah Pollard puts up a shot. Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Delaney Truax looks to maintain control of the ball. Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Aijia Elliott makes a pass. Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Ma'Kaela Young-Drake looks to get through Harrison defense. Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Delaney Truax puts up a shot. Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Ma'Kaela Young-Drake puts up a shot. Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo falls to Harrison 49-31 in the girls sectional semi-final on Friday, February 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo, which finishes 12-13, committed five turnovers on its first six possessions and never led. Harrison led 14-4 after one quarter and maintained a double-digit lead for most of the game.
“I would honestly think it can’t really be inexperience,” Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh said when asked the reason for the mistake-filled start. “We have so many juniors that I don’t want to attribute it to that. I want to attribute it to maybe still a little jittery even though we already played a game.”
With a sectional roster listing eight juniors and one senior, the Wildkats never recovered from that rough start. Making a comeback even more difficult was the foul trouble suffered by leading scorers Aijia Elliott and Ma’Kaela Drake.
Elliott took just three shots and finished with six points, more than eight below her season average. Drake, who like Elliott was called for four fouls, paced Kokomo with eight points on 3-of-9 shooting.
For a brief spell to open the second half, Kokomo looked more confident and attacked Harrison’s defense. A pair of 3-pointers by Aviannah Pollard and Regan McClain drew the Wildcats within 28-16.
“We just told them not to be scared any more,” Peckinpaugh said of her halftime message. “We told them to make sure they are confident and making good passes. Just play our game.”
However, turnovers continued to plague Kokomo. Nine in the third quarter alone, and 30 for the game, allowed Harrison to build a 39-20 lead entering the fourth quarter.
The Wildkats’ foul trouble wasn’t limited to Elliott and Drake. Harrison went to the free throw line 25 times, making 17. The Raiders were 11 of 12 from the line in the second half, while the Wildkats took just 11 free throws for the game.
In addition to her game-high 20 points, Flinn recorded five of Harrison’s 17 steals. Ava Ahnert and Elsie Ahnert each had four.
Elliott recorded her 500th career rebound in the game. She had six boards for the game. Kat senior Nande Geyton grabbed a game-high nine rebounds in her final game.
Kokomo brings back more than 90% of its scoring, a good foundation for 2023-24 and a goal of bringing home a sectional title for the first time since the 2007-08 season.
“The ceiling is unlimited but it’s up to the kids in the offseason and how hard they want to work,” Peckinpaugh said.
