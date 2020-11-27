Sunny. High 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: November 27, 2020 @ 11:49 pm
Kokomo’s girls basketball team visits Anderson on Saturday for a North Central Conference game. Kokomo announced Friday it will be a varsity-only game and will start at 1:30 p.m.
