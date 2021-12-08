Kokomo guard Lilly Kicks shoots a 3-pointer in the first quarter of the Kats’ game against Western on Tuesday night at Memorial Gym. Hicks made four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 14 points in the Kats’ 54-45 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kats on a roll
GIRLS BB: Kokomo beats Western for 6th straight win
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s girls basketball team used crisp shooting to beat Western 54-45 Tuesday night at Memorial Gym.
The Wildkats shot 53.1% through the first three quarters to build a 43-32 lead. They cooled off in the fourth quarter as they dealt with foul trouble, but they still maintained a comfortable lead all the way to the final buzzer. They finished 47.5% from the field overall — and a blistering 58.3% (7 of 12) from 3-land.
Lilly Hicks drilled 4 of 6 from 3-land and scored a team-high 14 points. Chloe McClain made 2 of 4 from deep, scored 10 points and dished four assists. Kamaria White scored nine points and dished five assists. Brooke Hughes and Aijia Elliott added eight points apiece.
Kokomo guard Lilly Kicks shoots a 3-pointer in the first quarter of the Kats’ game against Western on Tuesday night at Memorial Gym. Hicks made four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 14 points in the Kats’ 54-45 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
12-7-21 - Aijia Elliott drives in against McKenna Smith drawing a foul as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-7-21 -Brooke Hughes gets fouled by Caroline Long as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-7-21 -Kamaria White does one her jumping shots as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-7-21 -Lauren Bradley sends the ball up for 2 points as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-7-21 - Caroline Long gets all ball on a drive from Brooke Hughes as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-7-21 - Scrambling for the ball are Aijia Elliott and Caroline Long as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-7-21 - Ella Biggs takes a lot of pressure from Lilly Hicks as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-7-21 - Omarea Daniels puts up a 3 point shot as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-7-21 - Chloe Hunt drops to her knees but keeps dribbling passing the ball off as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-7-21 - Omarea Daniels reachs in as Caroline Long rebounds the ball as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-7-21 - Ma'Kaela Drake shooting as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-7-21 -Ella Biggs fouls Kamaria White with less than a minute left of the game as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls Basketball: Kokomo Vs. Western
Kokomo guard Lilly Kicks shoots a 3-pointer in the first quarter of the Kats’ game against Western on Tuesday night at Memorial Gym. Hicks made four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 14 points in the Kats’ 54-45 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
12-7-21 - Aijia Elliott drives in against McKenna Smith drawing a foul as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-7-21 -Brooke Hughes gets fouled by Caroline Long as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-7-21 -Kamaria White does one her jumping shots as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-7-21 -Lauren Bradley sends the ball up for 2 points as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-7-21 - Caroline Long gets all ball on a drive from Brooke Hughes as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-7-21 - Scrambling for the ball are Aijia Elliott and Caroline Long as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-7-21 - Ella Biggs takes a lot of pressure from Lilly Hicks as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-7-21 - Omarea Daniels puts up a 3 point shot as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-7-21 - Chloe Hunt drops to her knees but keeps dribbling passing the ball off as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-7-21 - Omarea Daniels reachs in as Caroline Long rebounds the ball as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-7-21 - Ma'Kaela Drake shooting as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-7-21 -Ella Biggs fouls Kamaria White with less than a minute left of the game as Kokomo defeats Western girls 54-45 at Memorial Gym Tuesday. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
“We’ve been working on shooting and rhythm and making sure we can shoot under pressure,” Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh said. “That’s what I’m most proud of. These girls were tired, but they continued to shoot the way we’ve been working on instead of kind of just throwing it up there. They took their time and got their feet under them. They did a really good job.”
The Wildkats (7-3) have won six in a row, Kokomo’s best streak since the 2009-10 team won 14 straight to open the season.
“The girls are working hard,” Peckinpaugh said. “Every day in practice, they’re getting better, they’re doing what they need to do to win and they’re just pushing each other. They’re best friends, they love each other. I really think that’s what makes our group different this year. They really want to be successful.”
Western, meanwhile, dropped to 6-4 and saw a three-game winning streak come to an end.
“I felt like we came out flat,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said. “We just didn’t quite ever get momentum going. They played harder than us at times, to be honest. I think our kids weren’t quite prepared for some reason, which is surprising to me because they’ve been excited about this game. But kudos to coach Peckinpaugh and her group. They played well, they played hard. They’re improving every day. For us, we have to go back and get some work done.”
Kokomo took control with a strong first quarter. Hicks hit two triples and McClain hit one as the Kats built a pair of 11-point leads. Kokomo closed the quarter with a 17-8 advantage.
McKenna Smith came off Western’s bench to hit two 3-pointers in the first two minutes of the second quarter. That ignited a strong stretch by the Panthers as they rallied for a 21-21 tie at 2:47 — but the Kats responded with an 8-4 run to close the half. Elliott had a pair of post baskets and Hughes had a free throw and a 3-pointer.
Peckinpaugh liked how the Kats quickly regained the lead after the Panthers drew even.
“The main thing for us is keeping our poise,” she said. “That’s been huge for us this year. Basketball is a game of runs, but when they make a run, we just have to stay the course and trust the process.”
Hicks opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer. Kokomo gradually extended its lead in the quarter, going up by 13 when McClain hit a triple for a 43-30 lead at 2:22.
The fourth quarter opened with some good back and forth. It was 49-39 with around 5:00 remaining when Elliott and McClain picked up their fourth fouls 25 seconds apart. Both went to the bench. Kokomo went cold — and Western failed to take advantage. After Western’s Chloe Hunt split a pair of free throws at 4:38 to make it 49-40, neither team scored again until Kokomo’s Hughes split a pair of free throws at 1:45.
The Kats hit 4 of 6 free throws in the final 1:28 to seal it.
Hughes, White, Elliott and Omarea Daniels had six rebounds apiece for the Kats. McClain had two blocked shots and two steals and Hicks had two blocks and one steal.
Hunt and Caroline Long led the Panthers. They had 15 points and nine rebounds apiece. They both had six offensive rebounds. Western had an 18-7 edge in offensive rebounds, but only an 8-7 edge in second-chance points.
Hunt, a sophomore guard, kept the Panthers in the game in the fourth quarter by scoring 11 points.
“She’s a sleeper. People don’t think about her because she’s a softball player, but she’s a pure athlete,” Pflueger said. “She’s playing as hard as she can play. We’ve inserted her into the starting lineup the last few games and she’s just intense. Her and Mack [York] together at the guard spots do a lot for us.”
