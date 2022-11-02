Two seasons ago, Kokomo’s girls basketball team posted a six-win increase, going 10-10. Last season, the Lady Kats took another step forward, getting five more wins in a 15-7 season.
Now with a lot back on the squad from last season, including a strong post player, some shooting, and a lot of speed, third-year coach Haley Peckinpaugh is excited about what this season can bring.
“My goals for this group would be to trust each other, to learn to play together and honestly overall, if we do what we’re supposed to do and take care of business on our side, that’s going to be the biggest thing. And if we can do that, the sky’s the limit on how many games we can win,” she said.
Kokomo hosts Blackford tonight to open the season.
The Wildkats still lean young after graduating a senior group that included 1,000-point scorer Chloe McClain. Juniors make up the bulk of the squad, but they’ve got a lot of floor time already.
“We have, honestly, a lot of experience,” Peckinpaugh said. “We have three juniors who have started since their freshman year. We have some sophomores who have played a lot of basketball so you can tell they know what they’re doing. The main thing for us is just going to be communication and learning to gel together because only three of them have played together. Getting them all on the same page will be very important.”
The starting five is already set. In the paint is 6-foot junior post player Aijia Elliott. She’s the leading returning scorer at 10.3 points per game to go with a team-high 7.7 rebounds per game. Elliott also led the team in field goal percentage at 51%.
“She’s really bought in,” Peckinpaugh said of Elliott. “The last two or three weeks, she’s vocal, she’s being a great teammate. When she gets the ball down low, she’s got about a 90% chance of making the layup. She runs the floor hard. She also does a great job on defense, getting rebounds and doing the little things there.”
Also up front is 5-7 junior Delaney Truax. She wasn’t eligible to play last season after transferring from Maconaquah. Truax will see a lot of time at power forward but can also play guard. Peckinpaugh likes her finishing and shooting.
The point guard is 5-5 junior Kamaria White, who averaged 4.1 points, 4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game last season. At the shooting guard spots are 5-6 junior Lilly Hicks and 5-5 sophomore Ma’Kaela Drake. Hicks averaged 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds last season while connecting on 32 3-pointers. Drake added 3.2 points.
Peckinpaugh praised White’s defense and plans to put her on the toughest assignment each night. She wants Hicks to get more willful on offense, taking more shots. And Drake offers speed that she uses to drive, or drive and kick, as well as shooting and post feeds.
The first player off the bench is 5-7 sophomore Regan McClain, a guard or high post small forward. The lone senior is 5-11 post Nande Geyton (2.2 rebounds), who impressed Peckinpaugh in the Kats’ sectional game against Harrison last season.
A pair of juniors who will split time between varsity and JV are 5-6 guard Mia Castillo and 5-8 forward Maddie Carpenter. Two freshmen who could see time on both squads are 5-4 point guard Amara Stroman and 5-9 forward Eliana Stewart. Sophomore Avi Pollard, a 5-8 guard, is recovering from surgery and will be available to play at the beginning of the new year.
Using speed is a theme.
“They’re really good at pushing the ball in transition,” Peckinpaugh said of this season’s squad. “In our scrimmage, we had 24 points in transition which is really big for us. What we’ll be successful at is if we can get the rebound and go, we’re really fast. So we’re going to try and push up the floor and get in transition. Our goal is to score 20 or so transition points a game
“It would be a lot, but I think we can do it.”
The Kats’ defense will also take advantage of speed.
“I think our speed will help a ton defensively. We will be able to pressure a lot, maybe get some traps, just really pressure a lot on defense and help each other on the back side,” Peckinpaugh said. That speed “will help us turn people over and reach our goal of scoring in transition. Our defense is going to lead to offense.”
Peckinpaugh envisions a good final product, but to get there, the players have to trust in what they’re doing.
“We are decently young because we only have one senior,” Peckinpaugh said. “They need to trust each other, trust the process and if they can do that, we have a good chance to be successful this year. It just comes down to us playing as a team and working together.”
