Kokomo’s girls basketball team took a nice step forward last season by posting a 9-10 record, finishing with more wins than the previous two seasons combined.
Now, with a solid core of returning players in place, the Wildkats are shooting for a winning season and more.
“We’re definitely excited,” second-year coach Haley Peckinpaugh said. “As far as the season outlook, the sky is the limit for these girls. If they keep working hard like they do every day, I think we can be successful.”
Kokomo visits Blackford tonight for its opener.
In some ways, Kokomo showed consistency last season. The Kats went 6-6 in home games and 3-3 in road games along with 0-1 in a neutral game. In addition, they never won more than three games in a row, nor did they lose more than three in a row.
But offensively, the Kats lacked consistency. In their wins, they shot 39.1% from the field and scored 55 points per game. In their losses, they shot only 30.8% and scored 40.8 points.
Peckinpaugh sees the potential for a more consistent offense. The top four scorers are back — senior guard Chloe McClain (14.3 average last season), sophomore post Aijia Elliott (10.6), senior guard Brooke Hughes (5.3) and sophomore guard Lilly Hicks (5.3). Also back is speedy sophomore point guard Kamaria White (2.4).
“I think we know each other better offensively,” Peckinpaugh said. “I think last year, we struggled because none of them had really played together. Now that they have a year of experience, I feel like we can really push the ball and average closer to 55 points a game if not 60. We really want to run and gun.”
Defensively, the Kats held opponents to 45 points per game last season, Kokomo’s best defensive average in the last five seasons. The Kats went 8-1 when they held opponents to under 50 points.
McClain and White fuel the defense with their perimeter pressure.
“We want to be aggressive, we want to be in the passing lanes, we want to get transition points and kind of tire the other team out,” Peckinpaugh said. “We’re at least seven deep if not eight or nine, so we have the bench to sub in when we need to in order to constantly pressure the ball.”
McClain, an Indiana Tech recruit, is the Kats’ leader. She had a season-high 32 point game against Eastern and four other games with 20 or more points. She complemented her scoring with 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 steals, topping the team in the latter two categories. The KT All-Area third-team selection also topped the team in 3-pointers made (48) and charges drawn (10).
“Chloe is looking good,” Peckinpaugh said. “Skill-wise, she has gotten better from last year. Overall, I think she’s a better basketball player. There’s a few things we have to work on defensively, but she’s aggressive and she’s a vocal leader.”
Elliott emerged as a presence in the post during her freshman campaign. She shot 51.5% from the field and grabbed a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game.
“She’s taken a huge stride in her game. She’s worked on finishing around the rim and getting offensive rebounds and being able to run the floor,” Peckinpaugh said. “It helps to have Lilly Hicks on the perimeter. She hit four 3s [in the Kats’ scrimmage vs. Tri-Central]. When teams double down on the post, Lilly is going to be able to hit a wide open 3.”
Kokomo also returns senior guard Omarea Daniels and senior guard/forward Olivia Hemmerich. Peckinpaugh said sophomore guard Mia Castillo, sophomore guard/forward Maddie Carpenter and freshman guards Regan McClain and Aviannah Pollard are in the mix for roles as well.
With predominantly guard-heavy lineups, Peckinpaugh is looking to Daniels, Chloe McClain and Hughes to complement Elliott on the boards.
Kokomo will look to make noise in the North Central Conference and Class 4A Sectional 7, which is at Marion this season.
The Kats went 5-3 in the NCC last season, finishing fifth in the league. League tri-champion McCutcheon beat Kokomo 57-33 in the sectional and the Mavs went on to win the sectional.
“We have goals that we have set, but we’re looking more at improving ourselves and being successful in our own way. If that transitions into a conference championship or a sectional championship, then that will be awesome, but I don’t necessarily want to focus on that,” Peckinpaugh said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.