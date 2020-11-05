New Kokomo girls basketball coach Haley Peckinpaugh had access to advance information when she took the job in August. A Hamilton Heights and Indiana Tech graduate, Peckinpaugh played for former Kat coach Tod Windlan as a sophomore and junior when he was coaching Heights.
She talked to him a little about the job and about the players, but didn’t want much info.
“He gave me a little bit of insight on a few of the players, but I went in with a clean slate,” Peckinpaugh said. “I wanted to be able to build my own opinions of the players and build those relationships.”
Peckinpaugh is replacing Windlan after he coached the Kats to a 4-19 record in his only season in Kokomo. He left this offseason to take the Sheridan boys job, and Peckinpaugh took the Kokomo post in August. When preseason work started in late August, she focused practices on skill development and had a chance to make her own impressions. Kokomo has no more than six wins in any of the previous three seasons.
“[It’s a] hard-working group, I can tell you that,” Peckinpaugh said. “That is the No. 1 thing I can say about this group. They’re very hard-working and they’re very hungry to win and be successful. They want to improve and buy into a program and want to buy into a coach, and you can’t really teach that.”
Kokomo returns its top two scorers in 5-foot-8 junior point guard/wing Chloe McClain and 5-9 senior post Sanighia Balantine. McClain, a KT All-Area player, led the team with 14 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game last season, and added 1.7 assists. Balantine averaged 7.5 ppg, 5 rpg and 1.9 spg.
“[McClain] could score anywhere between 15 and 40 points a night. She can shoot lights out. She can also drive the basketball. She’s very versatile,” Peckinpaugh said, adding that McClain is a capable defender as well. “She’s going to be a leader this year.
“[Balantine] can shoot it from 15 feet, she can get to the rim, she can post up. She’s really versatile as well. She’s going to bring a lot to the table this year. She’s one of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever coached. She never takes a play off.”
Occupying wing spots are 5-7 junior Omarea Daniels and 5-7 junior Brooke Hughes. Daniels averaged 2.5 ppg and 2.6 rpg in 14 games. Hughes averaged 2.9 ppg and 1.8 rpg while appearing in all 23 games. Both made good impressions in the scrimmage against Tri-Central.
“[Daniels], she’s probably going to start for us,” Peckinpaugh said. “She is so athletic, she is a great defender. We need her on the ball to defend. She had 12 rebounds in the scrimmage and she was 3 of 3 from the field so she’s very efficient.
“[Hughes] is an extremely great on-the-ball defender. We played her on their best player in the scrimmage. She held her to six or eight points. She makes really smart plays on offense.
Peckinpaugh has tabbed 5-3 senior Zoey Reed as the starting point guard in order to take pressure off McClain, describing her as a good leader and floor general. Reed appeared in 18 games last season, averaging 1.2 ppg and 1.1 rpg.
Two freshmen will likely factor in a lot — 6-0 post Aijia Elliott, and 5-5 wing Lilly Hicks. Other options are 5-9 junior post Olivia Hemmerich, who played in 21 games last season (1.4 ppg, 1.7 rpg), 5-1 freshman point guard Kamaria White, 5-8 freshman post Maddie Carpenter and 5-6 senior wing Maddie Collins (1.4 ppg in five games).
Peckinpaugh thinks depth will be an advantage for the Kats this season, noting she’s comfortable going eight or nine players deep. Depth will matter as the Kats look to push tempo.
“We’re going to play pretty fast,” Peckinpaugh said. “We’re going to play a lot of fast-break, run-and-gun, but also be dynamic. We have a group that can be fast but also play a little slow tempo. It depends on who we’re playing and what lineup we have in.”
The same emphasis applies defensively.
“On defense we want to be really aggressive, we want the point guard picking up the whole game if possible. We want to create havoc and cause turnovers,” Peckinpaugh said.
A 2014 Heights graduate and 2018 Indiana Tech grad, Peckinpaugh was a shooting guard as a player. Her experience playing uptempo as a player influenced her as a coach.
“My high school team that went to state in 2013, people hated playing us,” she said. “We played really fast, we played really aggressive. We probably reached a little too much, we probably fouled a little too much. We weren’t the most talented team, but we worked really hard. I want to instill that in these girls.
“They’re adapting really well. They’re all buying into what the coaches are trying to instill in the program.”
Peckinpaugh’s primary goals for this season is to build confidence and get more wins. The Kats don’t get to put their progress to the test until their opener at Taylor on Wednesday.
“We’re ready to play. We feel like every day we’re getting better and we want to continue getting better until we play that first game,” Peckinpaugh said. “Overall the enthusiasm’s great. They have great energy at practice. The energy we have in the gym is contagious. As long as we keep that atmosphere it’s definitely going to be a fun season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.