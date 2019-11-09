Taking over the Kokomo girls basketball program is a big task. But to new Wildkat coach Tod Windlan, it’s a job that can generate big rewards.
The long-time coach and Madison County native has had stints at Greencastle, Carmel, Warren Central, Hamilton Heights, Delta, Anderson Highland and Frankton. He’s familiar with Kokomo’s history and potential.
“The biggest interest is the program is absolutely one of the best in the state from 1990 to basically 2010,” he said about taking the Wildkat job this season. “I would put up what they accomplished in those 20 years with any high school program. Being from Anderson and in the NCC conference, I know the passion that Kokomo has for basketball in general, but really women’s basketball.
“That’s what I was really after was to get to a place that’s passionate about it and once you turn the culture back to the storied program it once was, and get it somewhat back to that, I think you’ll see a lot of interest back to the program and a lot more kids playing.”
Windlan graduated from Frankton in 1984. His father was a teacher and coach at Anderson.
He takes over a Wildkat squad which lost leading scorer and rebounder Adria Hartley to graduation, but which returns 10 players from last year’s squad and a 11th who played two seasons ago. The Kats struggled with a 3-20 record last season.
“They’re eager to learn, so when you inherit a program that’s won three games, there’s obviously some skill development that’s got to be done, there’s basketball IQ that’s got to be taught,” Windlan said. “All those things have got to get better. Winning will take care of itself. I’m more interested in how these kids compete and play hard.”
That is a point of emphasis. Kokomo will play differently this season, with more of a full-court emphasis, and Windlan wants relentless intensity.
“Our biggest emphasis is we’re going to play extremely hard,” he said. “We’re going to be a relentless competitor on the floor. If we’re getting beat because we’re getting beat to loose balls or [not] sprinting back on defense, or sprinting on offense, that’s effort. That’s the biggest thing is we’re trying to change the mentality of what playing hard really is. Their idea and my idea are worlds apart right now.”
One player Windlan can count on to set the standard in intensity is 5-foot-7 junior wing/forward Sanighia Balantine, who averaged 3.6 points per game and 3.6 rebounds per game last season.
“You couldn’t find a harder-working kid than Sanighia Balantine,” Windlan said. “If I had five Sanighia Balantines I would not have a worry in the world at how the season’s going to go. I know she’s going to compete. She can play any one of the five spots.”
The Kats have three seniors this season but not a lot of experience in that class. Seniors include 5-5 shooting guard Brook Reaves, who last hit the floor as a sophomore, 5-8 post Danielle Wikert (1 ppg, 1.9 rpg), and 5-10 shooting guard Natalijia Garevska, an exchange student that has impressed Windlan.
The junior class also includes 5-4 combo guard Zoey Reed. Sophomores are 5-7 combo guard Chloe McClain (8.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.9 assists), 5-6 slashing guard Omarea Daniels, 5-8 combo forward Olivia Hemmerich, 5-9 sophomore guard/forward Jada-Claire Broomfield (1.3 ppg 2.2 rpg), 5-4 combo guard Rayah Beets, 5-9 combo forward Bayli Reed, 5-7 guard/forward Brooke Hughes, and 5-7 combo forward Karley Trine.
Windlan said McClain is “going to be a really, really good player for us down the road and right now even. She just needs to get a little stronger.” He also expects 6-0 freshman Nande Geyton to make an impact in the post. “She’s been a pleasant surprise. She’s raw right now, but extremely gifted athletically.”
This group will have to adapt to Windlan’s style of uptempo play.
“Anybody that knows me, that’s coached against me, knows the press is going to start from the time you walk off the bus,” Windlan said. “It’s relentless pressure for 32 minutes. That goes both ways. Defensively we’re going to pick you up full court, and offensively we’re going to try to get out and run and get some easy transition baskets.
“We want to make [opponents] uncomfortable. We want to make them do things that they haven’t been drilled on from point A to point B to point C. We want to create a little havoc out there.”
Kokomo opens Wednesday with a home game against Taylor.
