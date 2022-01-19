RUSSIAVILLE — Northwestern’s girls basketball team has dominated its rivalry series with Western in recent years.
That trend continued Tuesday, but Western showed it has greatly narrowed the gap between the teams.
McKenna Layden scored 19 points to lead the Tigers past the Panthers 36-32 in a Hoosier Conference East Division game in Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
“[The Panthers] did a great job. They had a good game plan, they played tough and they’re a tough team,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “I thought our length around the perimeter hurt them as the game went on, but they exposed a lot of things on our defense that we have to continue to get better at. We had some early looks that didn’t fall for us, but we won as a team and this was a good win for us.”
The win proved memorable for McKenna Layden as the Tiger junior reached 1,000 career points. The Purdue recruit reached the milestone with the first of two free throws with 2:12 remaining.
“It feels great,” McKenna Layden said, “but without my teammates, I never would have been able to do it so I just want to thank them.”
McKenna Layden joins her mother and sister, Madison, in Howard County’s 1,000-point club. Kathie (Wise) Layden scored 1,007 during her career at Taylor and Madison Layden scored a Howard County-best 2,360 points at Northwestern.
The game went back and forth as the teams battled through 12 lead changes and four ties. The Tigers took the lead for good when Anna Bishir hit two free throws for a 31-30 lead at 2:55. McKenna Layden’s free throws at 2:12 made it 33-30 and from there, the Tigers held on for their 10th straight win in the series. The previous nine all came by large margins.
“I am beyond pleased with our effort,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said. “These kids want to compete. They competed [Tuesday] against one of the best programs in the state, one of the best programs as far as history goes in our county, and we respect that, but our kids did not back down and our kids did not quit. You give us a couple calls here and there and this could have been a different outcome.
“Hopefully people are going to take notice of what we have going on here and give us a little bit of respect. I’m tired of not getting any respect.”
The first half was tight throughout as neither team led by more than three points. Tied 9-9 after the first quarter, the teams traded the lead six times in the second quarter. The Panthers took a 16-15 lead into halftime.
Western held McKenna Layden to four points on 2-of-4 shooting in the first half as the Panthers had Chloe Hunt face-guard Layden all over the court.
Layden broke loose in the third quarter to score 10 points on perfect shooting from the field and the line. She fueled a 13-2 Tiger run that put them up 28-20 late in the quarter.
Audrey Rassel gave the Panthers a much-needed boost when she closed the third quarter with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 28-23.
Western carried that momentum into the final quarter as it outscored Northwestern 7-1 over the first 4:30 to take a 30-29 lead. But the Panthers’ momentum took a hit when Caroline Long, their post threat and leading scorer, fouled out 2:55.
That’s when Bishir went to the line and hit two free throws to put the Tigers back in front at 31-30. Layden’s free throws at 2:12 made it 33-30.
Karson Lechner brought Western within 33-32 when she scored on a drive at :28. Bishir hit one of two free throws at :22 to make it 34-32. From there, Western had a chance. The Panthers found Rassel for a good look at a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, but the shot did not fall and McKenna Layden sealed the Tigers’ win with two free throws at :03.8.
“Our seniors didn’t quit,” Pflueger said. “This is the closest they’ve been to beating them in four years and those kids have been playing varsity since they were freshmen. We weathered through some tough times and our future and our near future is bright.”
Bishir finished with 12 points for the Tigers. Long led the Panthers with 13 points.
Northwestern (15-3 overall) finished HC East Division play 3-1, good for second place behind Hamilton Heights.
“I think we’ve done really well, having two freshmen come in and play big roles in our team,” McKenna Layden said. “We just continue to keep getting better every single game.”
Western (11-8) finished 1-3 and in fourth place.
In the HC crossover games Friday, Northwestern will host Lafayette Central Catholic in the third-place game and Western will host West Lafayette in the seventh-place game.
