Entering this season, the void left on the Northwestern girls basketball team was tremendous. Gone were four-time co-KT All-Area Most Valuable Players Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic, as well as All-Area first-teamer Klair Merrell. The mainstays of Northwestern’s two Class 3A state titles and the 2020 Class 4A state runner-up squad were in college, and Northwestern had a lot of question marks.
Sophomore McKenna Layden was ready to provide all the answers she could.
Leading a largely new squad, the 6-foot-2 Tiger went from a role player to become the facilitator, scorer, and player most responsible for how Northwestern played.
“Obviously my role last year was a lot smaller with the team that we had and so coming in this year, with having Madison, Kendall and Klair graduating, I knew that my role was going to be a lot larger and I was trying to do whatever I needed to do to help my team win,” McKenna Layden said. “This year it was a lot of scoring, but also with the way I was playing it also helped my teammates get open shots.”
She led the area in scoring at 22.9 points per game and assists and 6.1 per game. She was second in the area on the glass at 8.5 rebounds per game, and second in steals with 3.5 per game. She was sixth in the area in field-goal percentage at 51% and fifth in free-throw accuracy at 80.9%. McKenna Layden had scored 6 points a game as a freshman.
For her efforts in leading Northwestern to a reloading season instead of a rebuilding one, McKenna Layden is the MVP of the 41st annual All-Area Girls Basketball Team.
“I want to thank my teammates for helping me get that [the MVP award] because without them I obviously couldn’t get this,” said McKenna Layden, who is joined on the All-Area team by NW teammate Ellie Boyer. “It’s special to me to know that getting this award, how hard I worked in basketball, to know that it’s paying off.”
Her work helped pay off in wins. The Purple Tigers finished 13-6 despite returning just three players and less than a dozen points from last season’s squad.
“Obviously for losing our whole entire team and almost all of our starters and only having a few girls with varsity experience, I thought we did really well as a team and I’m excited for next year to get back with everyone and keep growing,” McKenna Layden said.
She had one triple double, six double-doubles of points and rebounds, and two double-doubles of points and assists.
The change in responsibility also meant a change in position. After operating as a combo forward as a freshman, which is how she lines up in AAU basketball, McKenna Layden was a combo guard as a sophomore, taking the bulk of the point guard duties.
“Obviously at the beginning of the season I was kind of nervous, but toward the end of the season I got more comfortable and let the game come to me more, which really helps,” McKenna Layden said.
Northwestern coach Kathie Layden pointed to her daughter’s offensive versatility as a big guard as important. She gave Northwestern an anchor that could attack several ways depending on the team’s needs that game.
“I think when you take into consideration she was the focal point of the defense night in and night out — she faced multiple box-and-ones — she was a very efficient scorer. She was able to post up if she had a smaller guard guarding her or knock down the 3-point shot,” Kathie Layden said. “And her unselfishness was huge because she was able to create for others.”
The MVP award is the latest accolade for McKenna Layden. The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association named her to its Supreme 15 underclass team, which is the IBCA’s top honor for non-seniors, and the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association picked her first-team all-state.
McKenna Layden is a repeat selection to the All-Area team. Below are the rest of the first, team, second team and third teams, in alphabetical order within each team.
FIRST TEAM
KENADIE FERNUNG, TC
The senior guard surged to the finish line of her high school career by leading Tri-Central to a 15-9 record and sectional title. Her overall impact was undeniable. Fernung led the Trojans in scoring at 21.2 points, third-highest in the area, and steals at 3.4. She added 2 rebounds and 2.1, hit 43 triples and shot 81% from the line with 102 made freebies.
“She just has a scoring mentality,” TC coach Matthew Corn said. “She understands how to get her shot off and she’s hard-nosed when it comes to understanding what her role is — and her role is to put the ball in the basket. She was a fantastic player for us, obviously averaging close to 22 a game, you’ve got to be doing something right there, especially with the type of attention she was getting — diamond in one, box in one, constantly trying to deny her the ball.”
Fernung finished her career as TC’s second-all-time leading scorer, with 1,481 points, because she hunted looks in so many ways.
“She’s got a real feel for being able to get out and get some easy baskets, just understanding when we’ve secured the rebound how to get out in transition,” Corn said. “We tried to put her more on the wing and try to get her a chance to get in transition, get her the ball on the move, before the defense is set up.”
A three-time selection to the All-Area team, Fernung will continue her career at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee.
ALLI HARNESS, CARROLL
Harness put together an outstanding freshman season to help power the Cougars to an 18-5 record and a state-best offensive average of 67.52 points per game. The 5-7 point guard averaged 22 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.7 steals. She ranked No. 2 in the area in both scoring and assists and first in both steals and 3-pointers made (67).
The Cougar standout announced her arrival early in the season by exploding for a school-record 41 points against Tipton. She had several other big scoring games including 36 points against Frontier and 34 against Delphi. All told, she had 13 games with 20 or more points.
“We had pretty high expectations — Alli plays high level basketball year round. But for her to score [505] points and have a 40-point game, setting a school record ... even though we expected success, it’s still a surprise,” Carroll coach Brady Wiles said.
“I think what makes her a very good player is the fact that she’s always attacking and she’s always aggressive,” he added. “It’s my belief that, especially in high school sports, whichever player is being the aggressive one will thrive. She has that killer mentality. When you mix her skill set with that mentality, you get results that you saw. But she also looks for her teammates. She had more than 5 assists per game.”
Wiles said Harness is driven to succeed.
“She works harder than any high school athlete that I’ve ever witnessed,” he said.
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association named Harness to its underclass all-state team for small schools (classes 2A and A). The Prep Girls Hoops website named her its freshman of the year for Class 2A.
So, where does she go from here?
“I’ve kind of looked at some special players like Whitney Jennings from Logansport and Courtney Moses from Oak Hill. I looked at the progression each year those type of players made. For Alli to start at 22 points [per game], it’s going to be exciting to see where she ends up the next three years,” Wiles said.
ASHLEE SCHRAM, TIPTON
Already a dominant rebounder, Schram further developed her post game to give the Class 2A state runner-up Blue Devils a constant threat inside. The sophomore center was Tipton’s co-leader in scoring at 13.9 points, owned the glass with an area-best 12.6 rebounds, added 1.5 steals, and 2.6 blocks.
“Ashlee has come such a long way from her middle school years to a dominant player her sophomore year, at a really high level,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said. “She’s a double-double machine. [It’s] such an asset to have such a physically and mentally strong player in our middle.”
In addition to improving her scoring, rebounding and blocking numbers, Schram put nine points on her average, hitting 57% from the field.
“This year especially she diversified her shot selection,” Wetz said. “She really worked hard at being able to score with both hands. She worked really hard at being able to shoot shots away from the basket and it really opened up our offense to where teams couldn’t just pack inside and make it hard for her to score one way. Her footwork is so much better and it’s making her really tough for people to defend.”
Schram is a repeat selection to the All-Area team. The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association named Schram to its underclass all-state team for small schools (classes 2A and A).
ELLA WOLFE, TIPTON
Tipton’s floor leader and co-leading scorer, Wolfe’s impact goes far beyond her averages of 13.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.6 steals. The junior point guard always exerts influence, whether she was called on to score or not.
Her development at the point was a major factor in leading the Blue Devils to the Class 2A state championship game, despite having no seniors on the squad.
“Ella Wolfe really established herself this year as our floor general, our quarterback so to speak on the floor,” Wetz said. “Her ability to be an asset on the offensive end and a defensive stopper really makes her invaluable to our team.
“She can be a factor in any game in so many areas. One night we may need her to score 18 to 20. The next night a team will try to key on her and it doesn’t bother her a bit. She’ll just do defense and assists and rebounds and still have that controlling factor as a general on the floor, and that makes her very, very valuable.”
SECOND TEAM
ELLIE BOYER, NW
Boyer moved into the Tigers’ starting lineup as a senior and provided steady play. She averaged 13.2 points, 3.2 assists and 3.3 steals. She was second on the team in all three categories to All-Area MVP McKenna Layden. She led the area in free throw accuracy at 90.5%.
As a junior, Boyer was the top sub on a squad that finished as Class 4A state runner-up.
“I would say last year, she was probably one of the best sixth men in the state. She hit big shots throughout the tournament run. I know her role as a junior could have been larger, but she really took it upon herself to do what the team needed,” Kathie Layden said.
“This year gave her the chance to expand her game. I think teams quickly learned she can score in multiple ways. She can knock down multiple shots around the perimeter, but if you took those shots away, she was also comfortable putting it on the floor. She was able to score off the dribble as a smaller guard.”
Boyer went for 21 points against Twin Lakes to open the season. She topped that with a 23-point game against Tipton.
She is a Butler softball recruit.
KENDAL JOHNSON, CASS
A point guard, Johnson made an immediate impact as a junior move-in from Winamac. Johnson helped spark a turnaround at Cass, where eight wins was more than the previous three seasons combined. Johnson led the Kings with 16.2 points and added 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. She ranked fifth in the area in scoring.
“Not too often you have a 6-foot point guard that can shoot from the perimeter and get to the rim as well as she was able to do this year,” Cass coach Kyle Amor said. “We had everyone return this year so you put her on the same roster we had from last year and we’re six games better. She makes everyone around us better.”
Johnson is comfortable going to the basket or stationed outside the arc. She hit 28 3-pointers, but did even more damage driving the right baseline and slashing. As the season wore on, Cass’ opponents tightened their defense on Johnson, but the Kings responded with their best stretch, winning six of their last nine games.
“She has an ability to finish around the basket unlike any other kid that we have in our program, and that’s with contact or without,” Amor said. “She’s got a pretty level-headed demeanor. She’s not shaken under pressure or tight situations. Long, athletic and can shoot — it’s a great combination.”
KELSI LANGLEY, TAYLOR
The cutting edge of Taylor’s offense Langley had to adapt this season as she took on an even greater role following the graduation of several starters. A junior perimeter and post player, Langley upped her scoring average to a team-high 15.8 points, led the Titans in rebounding at 7.1 per game, and added 1.3 assists and 1.6 steals.
“She can take a game over any time and she’s looked to do that more,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “She’s very aggressive. She’s not a shooter, she’s a scorer. She can play any position one through five, she can finish in the paint and she can shoot off the dribble now — that’s gotten so much better.”
Indeed, Langley’s mid-range game going to the bucket was her strongest feature. At 5-foot-10, she can drive in from the perimeter and elevate to find clear air from 15 feet on in to hit short jumpers and runners if she can’t get all the way to the rim.
“When she puts it on the floor and is at that 15-foot range … that’s what makes her a great scorer,” Oliver said. “She’s not looking to spot up. She’s a great free throw shooter [82%], she’s a great finisher.”
Langley is a repeat selection to the All-Area team.
LILLY MAPLE, MACONAQUAH
The junior go-go point guard crossed the 1,000-point plateau during the season and kept on motoring. Maple led the Braves with a team-high 18.6 points, 4.1 assists and 3.1 steals, and added 7.1 rebounds. She ranked fourth in the area in scoring.
“She’s a tremendous, at the high school level, offensive player.” Maconaquah coach Terry West said. “As she goes, we went. She had a stretch for us where four games in a row toward the end of the year [all victories] — she scored 26, 26, 23 and had a career-high of 33 against North Miami. She really is outstanding at going downhill towards the rim and getting there.”
West said her play is the main reason Mac reached .500 this season for the first time since the 2007-8 season. Maple can get the offense moving more quickly when she gets a defensive board herself.
“She wants to rebound and then lead our offense down the floor and get down there as quickly as possible,” West said. “That’s an asset to have somebody who can rebound and take it coast-to-coast, for anyone, and she definitely fits that role.”
Maple is a three-time member of the All-Area squad.
MEGAN WAGNER, CARROLL
Megan Wagner shifted to a different role with the addition of Harness to the Cougars’ lineup.
“Megan was our point guard last year, which is not her natural position, so sliding Alli in there and being able to play Megan at a backcourt wing spot, she really thrived and they balanced each other out very well,” Wiles said. “I think that allowed Megan to take a big step.”
Indeed, Wagner delivered a strong season. The 5-8 senior averaged 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.5 steals. She was second on the Cougars in both scoring and assists. She led the team in free throw attempts (122, making 77.9%).
“She had a great season. She shot the ball well and got her 1,000th career point this year which if I’m being honest, with the addition [of Carroll’s freshmen Harness and Madison Wagner], I thought that was going to be a challenge for her. She took it and achieved that so props to her,” Wiles said.
Wagner reached the career milestone in Carroll’s final regular season game.
“She’s a two-time captain and a four-year starter for our team. Her leadership is what stands out the most,” Wiles said.
THIRD TEAM
EMMA GOOD, TAYLOR
The junior shooter stretches defenses, and punishes defenses that don’t stretch far enough. Good connected on 32 3-pointers this season playing in just 13 games for the. She hit 38% from 3-land.
“I’m a little prejudiced obviously but I think Emma is the best shooter in the state,” Oliver said. “Unlimited range too. She’s not just shooting behind the line, she’s shooting way behind the line. If she’s open, she’s confident now.”
Good’s game grew in all facets and she upped her averages in all three primary stats to average 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Her skills complemented Langley, giving Taylor more ways to attack.
“[Opponents] have to take her seriously because if you come out on her, she’ll go around you and get to the rim,” Oliver said. “Her defense is getting better too. Her all-around game has taken another level.
“I think the thing I can say about those two [Langley and Good] when they’re on the floor together is they know when the other is hot and they feed each other.”
Good is a repeat selection to the All-Area team.
CHLOE McCLAIN, KOKOMO
First-year Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh got a crash course in what the junior Wildkat combo guard has to offer.
“You can tell, there are games … where she fouls out or she’s in foul trouble and you know the team is going to struggle because she’s not on the floor,” Peckinpaugh said, “not because she’s a scorer, but because she does everything.”
The Kats, who posted a five-win improvement, needed McClain on the court as much as possible. McClain led the Kats in scoring (14.3), assists (2.7), steals (2.7), blocks (1.2), made 3-pointers (48) and average minutes (27.3). She added 4.9 rebounds as well.
“She scored when we needed her to score,” Peckinpaugh said. “She was a leader. She’s one of those kids that you can rely on her to do the little things that people don’t see, like guard the best player, make a stop.
“She averaged 14 points per game and led our team in almost every stat but rebounds. She’s definitely that kid that you go to for anything in the game.”
McClain is a repeat All-Area selection.
ABIGAIL PARKER, TIPTON
With a strong point guard and a potent outside game drawing attention from defenses, Parker sniffed out open spaces and had the versatility to punish opponents wherever they were inattentive. Frequently that was halfway between the post and perimeter.
“That’s the key for Abbi’s game is when she sees open lanes, she’s really strong with the drive to the middle and the finish from the mid-range, which is an area of the game that is often lost anymore,” Wetz said. “[Attention] is either inside, or 3-pointers, but Abbi kind of lives at 10 to 15 feet and that really makes our offense potent.”
The junior guard was the third-leading scorer on the semistate champs at 11.0, was the second-leading rebounder at 3.9 and added 2.1 assists.
“Abbi brings an all-around game and fills in gaps that the teams needs in so many different ways,” Wetz said. “For example she hit 3s in the semistate. Other games she is a drive-to-the basket type of player, and in other games she’ll lead us in assists. She has that deep, well-rounded game and when she’s on she can really throw up numbers with the best of them.”
BRITTANY TEMPLE, TC
It’s no coincidence that Temple’s maturation as a point guard made Tri-Central more dangerous elsewhere. That’s what a point guard does. With the senior controlling and creating, Fernung was free to up her scoring even more, and TC posted a six-win improvement.
“I kind of asked her to be more of a traditional point guard this year than just simply a scorer and you can see the evidence of that,” Corn said. “Her assist numbers were way up this year and her scoring actually didn’t drop a lot, I think she was 11.9 last year, she was 11.2 this year but her shot selection was much better. Her shooting percentage went way up this year.”
Temple shot 35% from the field last season and co-team-best 42% this season. She added 4.1 rebounds, led the team and was third in the area in assists at 4.6, averaged 3 steals and shot 36% from 3-land, hitting 29 triples.
“I always called her our engine,” Corn said. “How fast she played was how fast we played and the faster she went, it seemed like the faster everybody was and she was able to get the ball in transition and finding the right people, and she’s always good about finishing around the rim.
“She was just a fantastic all-around player. From a point guard perspective that’s kind of exactly what we were looking for.”
MADISON WAGNER, CARROLL
Madison Wagner was another of Carroll’s young standouts. The 5-10 freshman joined fellow All-Area players Harness and Megan Wagner in forming a three-guard attack. Madison Wagner averaged 13.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals. She was second on the team in both rebounds and steals and third in scoring.
“There were multiple times Madison was our best player on the floor,” Wiles said. “She plays hard and with intensity all the time and she does all the little things. She typically guarded the other team’s best player, which is a stat nobody sees unless you’re watching the game.”
Madison Wagner led the Cougars in 3-point accuracy (34.6%) and free throw accuracy (81.9%).
“The sky is the limit for her. She’ll have a greatly increased role next year, especially in the scoring column. I know she’ll work hard,” Wiles said.
HONORABLE MENTION
There was no shortage of scoring threats across the area this season and four players earned honorable mention notice.
Peru’s Logan Mouser added 13.2 points and 2.8 rebounds for the Bengal Tigers. Freshman Aijia Elliott announced herself on Kokomo’s squad with 10.0 points, a team-best 6.2 rebounds, and tied for fourth in the area in field-goal accuracy at 51.5%. Maconaquah’s Madison Wilson gave the Braves a second scorer, averaging 10.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals. And Haley Scott was Western’s co-scoring leader at 8.8 and added 4.8 rebounds while shooting 49.7% from the field, eighth in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.