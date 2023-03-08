For nearly a quarter-century, Kathie Layden molded and led successful girls basketball teams.
Few have ever done it any better.
Layden coached 11 seasons at Tri-Central where she led the Trojans to a Class A state three-peat in 2003-05. She later had an 11-season run at Northwestern where she led the Tigers to Class 3A state titles in 2018 and ‘19 and a Class 4A runner-up finish in 2020. (The Tigers played in the large-school class under the IHSAA’s success factor.)
Now, Layden is hanging up her whistle, at least for the time being. She is stepping away from coaching to follow daughters Madison and McKenna next season at Purdue. Madison currently is in her third season with the Boilermakers and McKenna is part of the 2023 recruiting class.
Layden was a winner throughout her coaching career. In 23 seasons overall, which included one season at Western in between TC and Northwestern, she compiled a record of 385-165 (.700 winning percentage). At Northwestern, she went 203-65 (.757).
She was at her best in state tournaments. She had a 57-18 record (.760) in tourney games and her five state championships rank No. 2 in state history — No. 1 among public school coaches.
Like her teams with their quick passing, Layden is quick to distribute credit for her run of success.
“Coaching isn’t about winning and anyone who coaches know that we have some amazing coaches out there who have never won championships,” she said. “Any recognition that I receive as a coach is a reflection on everyone who was involved each season, from the players to the assistant coaches, to the parents who support the program.”
Layden recently reflected on her basketball coaching career in a Q and A with the Tribune.
Q: How does it feel to know that you’ve coached your last game?
A: It is certainly a mix of emotions. I am looking forward to the extra time, but I know I will miss working with the girls, assistant coaches and the fun we have together.
Q: Any chance you return to coaching high school basketball in the future?
A: Looking ahead, I would not be against coaching again at some point. With Madison and McKenna both playing at Purdue, I want to be able to support them and their team without the conflicts that come with coaching in the same season.
Q: Looking back, what led you to decide to get into coaching?
A: Having my dad [Dave Wise] be a coach of multiple sports growing up and then my own coach definitely influenced me. Obviously having him coach with me in basketball and tennis has been special. If you know him, you know he always stays calm and gives great advice to me and the team.
Q: What was the highest high you’ve had from coaching, the best thing?
A: The first time we won state at Tri-Central and the first time at Northwestern will always be special. Being able to see the excitement that winning state championships brings to not only the girls, but the families, communities and schools in general is a feeling that never goes away.
Q: What’s the toughest loss, or hardest finish to a season?
A: Two losses stand out over the years. The regional final loss of 2006 when I was coaching at Tri-Central against LCC and without a doubt the 2020 loss to Lawrence North in the 4A state finals.
[Editor’s note: Lafayette Central Catholic beat Tri-Central 53-50 in a 2006 Class A regional final, ending the Trojans’ bid for a fourth straight state title. Lawrence North beat Northwestern 59-56 in the 2020 Class 4A state championship, denying the Tigers’ bid for an unbeaten season and third straight state title.]
Q: Of Howard County’s five schools, four had women coaching their girls basketball teams this season. That would seem to be a positive. Is it something you feel is good for girls basketball?
A: I do think it is a positive experience having female role models coaching and it would be great to see even more women involved in coaching at every level. We are now seeing more women coaching and leading men’s teams as well, so ultimately gender shouldn’t decide who gets the position.
Q: You had the chance to coach both of your daughters and both of them had tremendous high school careers. How was that experience?
Both girls literally grew up in the gym. Time sure flew by while they were in high school playing. Coaching your own kids can be a challenge for a lot of reasons, but I feel so fortunate that I have been able to coach Madison and McKenna. They both have worked hard and have put countless hours into sports. Being able to see them lead their teams to unbelievable amounts of success over the years has been special.
[Editor’s note: Madison scored a Howard County-record 2,360 points and McKenna scored 1,616 points. McKenna ranks No. 4 in Howard County history. They followed in their mother’s footsteps; Kathie was a 1,000-point scorer at Taylor.]
Q: Who was the best player you ever coached against? And best team?
A: We have seen a lot of talented teams and players over the years. I’m not sure I can narrow to one. We faced a Maine West team from Illinois that was loaded with talent, at the Coach Kipps Hoopfest three years ago. Of course the North Central squad of 2018-19 led by Rikki Harris, who plays for Ohio State, was also strong.
Players like Katelyn Gilbert [Heritage Christian, Notre Dame] and Angela Dugalic [Maine West, University of Oregon] stand out above the others, but I am sure I could make a great list over the years.
Q: What’s different about high school basketball today compared to when you first started coaching?
A: The game becomes faster and more physical it seems every year. I also see more specializing in one sport now than when I first started coaching. As a coach of more than one varsity sport, I certainly love seeing the kids participate in as much as they can. Coaches should definitely be encouraging the athletes to play in other seasons.
Q: Other than playing a home game, what’s your favorite gym to visit as a coach?
A: I always enjoy going to Logansport. We had some great games, especially during the tournament runs. The crowds were amazing and we never missed an opportunity to eat at Happy Burger with the team.
Q: Who was your favorite player growing up?
A: I grew up watching IU men’s basketball so my favorite player was always Steve Alford.
