Northwestern’s girls basketball team continued its winning ways this season.
The Tigers posted a 19-5 record for their eighth straight winning season. They went 7-0 against other KT-area teams. In addition, they won their fourth sectional title in five years.
For her all-around play in leading the Tigers, point guard McKenna Layden is the KT All-Area Team’s Most Valuable Player for the second straight year.
“It is definitely a great honor to be chosen for the MVP. There are many talented players in the area, so to be selected is certainly appreciated,” the 6-foot-2 junior said.
The Purdue recruit was happy with how the season went.
“Coming into the season, many of us didn’t know how well we were gonna do, especially having two freshmen playing big roles on our team, and losing Ellie Boyer from the season before, but we worked hard every day and it showed in the postseason,” she said.
Northwestern beat McCutcheon, Harrison and Logansport to win the Class 4A Sectional 7 title for the second time in three years. The Tigers are a Class 3A program by school size, but their past success has pushed them to the big-school class under the IHSAA’s success factor.
Layden averaged 21.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game in the sectional.
“It felt great to win a 4A sectional this year, especially since many people had doubts about how we would do this season. I think we proved a lot of people wrong this year,” she said.
For the season, Layden averaged 22.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.8 steals. She led the Tigers in all four categories. In the area, she ranked No. 2 in steals and No. 3 in both scoring and assists.
In addition, she led the area in both 3-point shooting percentage (44.1) and free-throw percentage (79.7). She was ninth in the state in 3-point accuracy.
Layden’s 3-point shooting was an expanded and improved part of her game: Her 44.1% accuracy was up from 37.4% as a sophomore.
“I have been working on my shot a lot, staying after practice every day and shooting, and I worked on it over the summer,” she said, “but my teammates did a great job getting the ball when i was open to make it easier to make the shots.”
Layden had a record-breaking game in a 78-44 victory over Taylor. She drilled nine 3-pointers and scored 47 points, both school records. Hyper efficient, she was 17 of 24 from the field, including 9 of 12 from 3-land.
More than a scorer, Layden is a good and willing passer. She had a season high of 10 assists vs. Harrison in the sectional and eight other games with five or more assists.
“I tried to take on more of a leadership role this year,” she said. “I have great teammates and everyone plays a huge role in our success as a team. I try to do whatever I can to help the team win. Sometimes that’s score, and sometimes it is get the ball to the person with the hot hand.”
A three-time All-Area player, Layden repeats as MVP. It’s the latest award after a standout junior season. The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association named her to its prestigious Supreme 15 underclass all-state team for the second straight year. Also, she is one of six core players on the Indiana Junior All-Stars.
Layden is joined on the All-Area team by teammate Anna Bishir, a freshman guard.
The following are capsules on the other All-Area players.
FIRST TEAM
ALLI HARNESS, CARROLL
Harness averaged 22.5 points, 5.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game in leading Carroll to an 18-8 record, a share of the Hoosier Heartland Conference title and the Class 2A Sectional 37 title. The 5-7 sophomore guard ranked first in the area in assists and second in scoring. The IBCA named her to its underclass small school all-state team for the second straight year.
Harness secured a spot in Carroll sports lore by playing in the state tournament with two broken wrists. She suffered the injuries in a game against Clinton Prairie on Jan. 14. After missing the Cougars’ final two games in the regular season, she made a surprising return to play in the sectional. She had a limited offensive role as Carroll beat Manchester in the opening round and beat Cass in the semifinal round. She then poured in 26 points in Carroll’s 66-61 takedown of Pioneer in the final as the Cougars won their first sectional title since 2017.
Carroll fell to eventual state runner-up Frankton in a regional semifinal.
A two-time All-Area player, Harness already has surpassed 1,000 career points.
LILLY MAPLE, MAC
Maple scored 30-plus points six times and averaged an area-best 24.1 points per game in leading the Braves to a 15-8 record, their first winning season in 14 years. She was third in the state in scoring.
Far from just a scorer, Maple also averaged 7.4 rebounds, an area-best 5 steals and 3.8 assists. The 5-7 senior guard had a 17-rebound game vs. Rochester and a 13-steal game vs. Southwood.
The IBCA named Maple to its senior large school all-state team.
A four-time All-Area player, Maple closed her Mac career with a school-record 1,736 points. She will continue her career at IU Kokomo, one of four IUK recruits on the All-Area team.
CHLOE McCLAIN, KOKOMO
McClain led the way as the Kats went 15-7 for their first winning season in five years. The Kats took second place in the North Central Conference with an 8-1 record.
A 5-7 senior guard, McClain averaged 15 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. She had seven 20-point games, including a season-high 26 points vs. Richmond.
McClain ended her Red and Blue career with 1,123 points, good for eighth in program history. She ranks No. 2 in career blocks with 73. She is a three-time All-Area player.
ASHLEE SCHRAM, TIPTON
For the third straight season, Schram averaged a double-double, scoring a team-best 14.6 points and grabbing an area-best 11.2 rebounds in helping the Blue Devils go 21-5. Defensively, the 6-3 center provided 2.8 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
An efficient scorer, Schram shot 60.6% from the field (best in the area) and 79.3% from the free-throw line (No. 2 in the area).
Schram set career highs with 32 points vs. Frankton and 20 rebounds vs. Taylor.
The IBCA named the Blue Devil to its underclass small school all-state team for the second straight year.
Through her junior year, Schram has 1,022 points and 896 rebounds. She is a three-time All-Area player.
SECOND TEAM
KENDAL JOHNSON, CASS
Johnson scored 14.6 points per game in leading the Kings to a 9-14 record. The 6-1 senior guard also provided 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.0 assist.
A two-time All-Area player, Johnson scored 676 points in two seasons at Cass and 1,143 in her high school career. She played her first two seasons at Winamac.
KELSI LANGLEY, TAYLOR
Langley averaged 15.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for the 8-15 Titans. The 5-10 senior guard/forward ranked fifth in the area in both categories. She also provided 1.8 steals, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocked shot.
Langley set career highs with 34 points vs. Carroll and 19 rebounds vs. Delphi. She had six other 20-point games.
A four-time All-Area player and an IUK recruit, Langley closed her Titan career with 1,143 points.
CAROLINE LONG, WESTERN
Long’s consistent play inside helped the Panthers go 14-10 for their first winning season since the 2014 team won the Class 3A state title.
A 5-11 junior forward, Long scored 12.6 points and grabbed 7.6 rebounds. She ranked fourth in the area in the latter category.
Long was at her best when she went for 32 points and 12 rebounds in a victory over Lebanon.
MADISON WAGNER, CARROLL
Wagner teamed with All-Area first-team player Harness to form one of the best sophomore duos in the state. A 5-10 guard, Wagner averaged 16.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals in helping the Cougars go 18-8 and win a share of the HHC title and the Sectional 37 title. She ranked in the top 10 in all four categories in the final area stats including No. 4 in scoring.
The IBCA named Wagner to its underclass small school all-state team.
She scored a career-high 27 points vs. Taylor and had seven other games with at least 20 points. She had a 13-rebound game vs. Delphi and a 10-assist game vs. Covenant Christian.
A two-time All-Area player, Wagner has 730 points through two seasons.
ELLA WOLFE, TIPTON
Wolfe teamed with All-Area first-team player Schram to form the area’s best point guard-post combination. Wolfe scored 14.5 points and dished 2.5 assists. The 5-8 senior also contributed 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 steals, ranking No. 3 in the area in the latter category.
An attacking guard, Wolfe shot 57% from the field overall and 40.4% from 3-land. She ranked No. 2 in the area in both categories.
The IBCA named Wolfe to its senior small school all-state team.
A three-time All-Area and an IUK recruit, Wolfe closed her Blue Devil career with 1,044 points. Tipton went a combined 41-13 over her junior and senior seasons and finished as the 2021 Class 2A state runner-up.
THIRD TEAM
ANNA BISHIR, NW
Bishir stepped into the Tigers’ lineup as a freshman and provided a solid No. 2 scoring option to All-Area MVP Layden. The 5-7 guard averaged 9.1 points along with 1.8 steals and 1.3 assists.
Bishir was at her best in the Class 4A Marion Sectional as she helped the Tigers take the title. First, she scored a season-high 21 points and shined defensively against McCutcheon in the opening round. Next, she had 13 points against Harrison in the semifinal round. Lastly, she scored 19 points against Logansport in the championship.
AIJIA ELLIOTT, KOKOMO
Elliott turned in a solid sophomore season for the Kats. The 6-0 post averaged 10.3 points and 7.7 rebounds and shot 51.4% from the field. She ranked third in the area in rebounding and fourth in field-goal percentage.
Elliott had 15-rebound games vs. Carroll and Logansport. She scored a season high 19 points vs. McCutcheon.
EMMA GOOD, TAYLOR
Good teamed with All-Area second-team player Langley to lead the Titans. Good averaged 15.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals. She ranked No. 6 in the area in scoring, right behind Langley.
Good scored in double figures in 19 of Taylor’s 23 games, including a career-high 28 points vs. Peru. She delivered one of the most memorable moments of the season when she hit a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Kokomo.
A three-time All-Area player, Good closed her Titan career with 977 points. She will continue her career at IUK.
KARLEY LEININGER, TC
Leininger averaged 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in a season interrupted by a knee injury. After missing 10 games, she played in the final two games of the regular season, then helped TC reach its sectional final. She had a 14-point, five-assist, four-steal game vs. Anderson Prep in the semifinal round.
Leininger’s 36.1% shooting from 3-point range ranked No. 4 in the area.
ABIGAIL PARKER, TIPTON
Parker provided 9.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.3 assists for the 21-win Blue Devils.
A two-time All-Area player, Parker closed her Blue Devil career with 946 points and a 9.0 scoring average. She helped the Blue Devils finish as 2021 Class 2A state runners-up.
HONORABLE MENTION
Leah Carter helped make Northwestern’s offense go with her work in the high post. The 6-0 senior averaged 4.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 blocked shots. She was fifth in the area in assists. ... Laney Johnson is another part of Carroll’s strong sophomore class. The 5-8 guard provided 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals. ... Lauryn Merritt anchored the middle for Maconaquah. The 6-3 sophomore was second on the team in scoring (8.1) and first in rebounding (8.4) and blocked shots (1.1). ... Kara Otto provided a bright spot for Eastern during a 3-21 season as the 5-10 senior forward averaged 9.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and an area-best 2.1 blocked shots. ... Mackenzie York delivered steady play in the backcourt during Western’s 14-win season. The 5-4 sophomore was second on the team in scoring (7.5) and first in assists (2.7) and steals (2.6).
