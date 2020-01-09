Northwestern star Madison Layden scores her 2,000th career point on a rebound bucket in the Tigers’ 75-21 victory over Eastern Wednesday night at Northwestern. She’s the first Howard County player, female or male, to score 2,000 points. Layden scored 20 points in Northwestern’s victory.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
editor's pick
GIRLS BB: Layden scores 2,000th point as NW beats Eastern
Alexandra Pollock | For the Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern girls basketball standout Madison Layden became the first Howard Country player, female or male, to score 2,000 career points as the senior hit a shot late in the third quarter during the Tigers’ 75-21 rout of the visiting Eastern Comets Wednesday night at Northwestern.
Layden finished her milestone night with 20 points, just three behind teammate senior Kendall Bostic, who finished with 23.
“It’s quite an honor, quite an accomplishment,” said Northwestern coach Kathie Layden, “and we couldn’t be prouder. A scoring record like that doesn’t go unnoticed, but you have to have other players out there on the floor with you, and she’s definitely had that too.”
The Class 4A No. 2 Tigers remain undefeated, moving to 15-0 while the Eastern Comets fall to 11-5.
Eastern struggled early against an intense Northwestern defense, scoring just two points in the first quarter – ten below Eastern’s per quarter average. Aside from their offensive struggles, the Comets had no answer for Bostic, who dominated the paint, scoring ten of the game’s first 12 points.
“We knew that Eastern had a lot of people that had the potential to be scoring threats, so we really wanted to play lock-down defense,” said Kathie Layden. “We knew setting the tone in the first quarter was going to be important.”
Northwestern’s defense completely shut down the Comets offense all four quarters, forcing turnovers, blocking shots, and making steals possession after possession.
Eastern put together it’s largest run of the game after an early second-quarter time out as senior Kaylee Weeks made a 3-pointer, followed by a Comet layup. But it wasn’t enough as Northwestern senior Klair Merrell followed the run with a 3 of her own.
Despite a spurt of Eastern offense, the second period mirrored the first, with the Tigers putting together an 11-3 run, furthering the gap to 39-11 by the end of the second eight minutes.
The game was briefly called to a halt with 2:40 left in the third quarter as Madison Layden missed a shot at the rim, but got her own rebound for the putback and a foul, scoring her 2,000th point on the play – becoming the first player in Howard Country to reach the milestone.
Madison Layden came to life in the second half, scoring 13 of her 20 in the final two periods.
Bostic continued her dominance in the second half as well, as Eastern continued to struggle to contain her in the paint. Bostic finished with a double-double of 23 points and 19 rebounds.
“She did a great job going after rebounds. It was physical at times, and she was able to sustain the physicality and have a really great game,” Kathie Layden said.
Eastern was led by seniors Jeanie Crabtree and McKenzie Cooper with six and five points, respectively.
Northwestern sophomore Leah Carter added nine points and Merrell finished with eight.
The Tigers head right back into action tonight against 12-3 West Lafayette in a non-division clash of the Hoosier Conference rivals.
