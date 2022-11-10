Northwestern guard McKenna Layden puts up a shot in the lane during the Tigers’ 47-20 victory over Rochester on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. The Purdue signee scored a game-high 16 points.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Berkley Wray puts up a shot inside during the Tigers’ victory over Rochester on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. She had 12 points.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A day to remember
GIRLS BB: Layden signs with Purdue, then helps NW top Rochester
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern guard McKenna Layden puts up a shot in the lane during the Tigers’ 47-20 victory over Rochester on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. The Purdue signee scored a game-high 16 points.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Berkley Wray puts up a shot inside during the Tigers’ victory over Rochester on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. She had 12 points.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A day that started with a celebration for Northwestern’s girls basketball team ended with a victory Wednesday night.
During the day, Northwestern senior McKenna Layden signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Purdue in the Tiger gym, surrounded by family and friends.
At night, she was part of the Tigers’ 47-20 victory over Rochester.
McKenna Layden will join a Purdue squad that already features older sister Madison. McKenna Layden is part of a five-player class that Purdue and coach Katie Gearlds welcomed in Wednesday. Also signing with the Boilermakers are South Bend Washington’s Rashunda Jones, New York’s Mary Ashley Groot, Tennessee’s Emily Monson and Illinois’ Sophie Swanson. The recruiting class was ranked No. 21 nationally by ESPNW.
When McKenna Layden’s recruiting process started, there were only two schools that were in on the ground floor, and Purdue quickly won her over.
“At the time, I only had one other offer, from IUPUI, and it was during the time of COVID, so you couldn’t really go on visits or anything,” McKenna Layden said. “Once everything opened up, Purdue was the first place I visited and I just fell in love with the school on my first visit, and I knew I wanted to go there.”
Purdue had everything she wanted.
“It was close to home, that was one of the things that I was looking for,” McKenna Layden said. “I wanted my parents to still be able to come to my games. And the coaches, their playing style is everything I was looking for and it matches up with mine.”
Big sister Madison’s input gave her an early look into the focus of the coaches and the players. McKenna Layden said she was impressed by “just how much the team and the coaches want to win. That’s the only thing I want to do is win.”
Northwestern’s coach Kathie is McKenna Layden’s mom, and father Jeff is an assistant.
“Obviously it was a special day,” Kathie Layden said. “Seeing the support she has from her teammates and the community and the school really means a lot. We’re super excited for her, just the possibility of going to Purdue, playing with Madison, playing for coach Gearlds, those are the things you dream of, right? For McKenna to have that opportunity is really special. It was great to see the team and everybody here supporting her.”
Come evening, it was time to get on the court, where the Tigers (1-2) shook off a slow start to overpower Rochester (0-3) in Northwestern’s first home game of the season. It was the Tigers’ first victory after opening with losses to a pair of ranked foes — Twin Lakes and West Lafayette.
Northwestern led just 5-3 after a quarter, but turned up the defensive intensity a couple minutes into the second quarter and led 21-6 at halftime following McKenna Layden’s coast-to-coast drive and bank shot at the buzzer. At halftime, the Tigers focused on getting sharper offensively.
“At halftime, we talked about the fact that I think we had one assist going into halftime,” Kathie Layden said. “[Tuesday] night in the game against West Lafayette, we ended the game with four assists. That’s not the style of basketball that we play and that’s obvious by the lack of scoring in the first half for us. So we kind of challenged the girls coming out in the second half to get people open and do that by making passes with the intent of getting them an open shot.”
Northwestern led 38-12 after three quarters.
‘I thought we moved the ball better and we cut more and found the extra pass and open person,” McKenna Layden said of the second half.
McKenna Layden scored 16 points to lead Northwestern. Coming off the bench, post player Berkley Wray finished with 12 points. She got opportunities inside when she carved out space as quicker ball movement on the perimeter put her in position to score with her defender pinned and unable to contest the shot.
“We ended with 15 assists after having one in the first half,” Kathie Layden said. “I think the girls took to heart what we said and I think you saw a different style of basketball in the second half — much better shot selection, just better ball movement.”
Lexi Hale added seven points. Ashley Newell and Anna Bishir had four each. Newell had five assists while McKenna Layden and Bishir had three each. McKenna Layden had nine rebounds, Newell and Bailey Henry six each, and Halie Koetter Hale each had five.
Kathie Layden pointed to a big lift from Newell via her assists and rebounds. “That’s toughness. That’s understanding the game and having toughness.” The coach also liked Wray’s efficiency — scoring her points on 6-of-7 shooting — and the guards’ work to move the ball quickly to get her open.
“We have three seniors, but the majority of our team are sophomores,” Kathie Layden said. “I know as the season goes on we will keep getting better and better because of their confidence, and really just knowing what we want and how we want to play as a team will keep improving as well.”
The coach said that for the players “to see that in action and having them see the benefit of playing that way in the second half definitely is big for us.”
