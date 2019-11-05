Coming off a 1-21 season a year ago, the only direction for the Lewis Cass girls basketball team to go is up.
The Kings could have the players to do so under first-year coach Kyle Amor, who went 119-59 in eight seasons at John Glenn. He had three 20-win seasons. He took the job at Lewis Cass to allow he and his family to move to his wife’s family farm near Peru.
The Kings graduated Miah Martin (8 points, 5 rebounds, 2.5 steals per game) but return players like juniors Paxtyn Hicks (10 ppg, 8 rpg), Kyla Mennen (5.5 ppg, 6 rpg), Kyndal Silcox, Odessa Vest and Jackie Wiles and sophomore Isabella Tharp.
“I really like the kids that I’ve got,” Amor said. “No seniors, so really myself and my staff, we’ve got two full years to really get this group in the right direction. I’ve got just enough kids who played last year, Kyla Mennen, Paxtyn Hicks, Odessa Vest and Kyndal Silcox, they got their feet wet last year with the varsity and played significant roles. And they’re doing a nice job leading the girls through this next coaching change, this culture change and the expectations that I’m putting on them.
“Paxtyn is coming off a great season last year nearly averaging a double-double, and she’s just gotten better.”
Amor added Mennen will not start in tonight’s season opener against Eastern due to being at an FFA event in North Carolina last week but could see action in the second half of the game.
Freshman Elly Logan could see varsity action early. Junior Jordyn Hensley, who’s 5-foot-11 but has battled injuries early in her career, is also in the mix along with freshman Brylee Boettjer.
Cass has not finished a season above .500 since 2002-03.
