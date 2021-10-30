Lewis Cass’ girls basketball team showed nice progress late in the 2020-21 season when it put together a 6-2 stretch, highlighted by a four-game winning streak.
The Kings finished with an 8-13 record, a six-win improvement from the previous season, and coach Kyle Amor believes his squad can build on that momentum in the new season.
“We had great growth last season and my kids from JV on up really learned to compete last year,” said Amor, now in his third season with the Kings. “I had a great group of [nine] seniors last year that made practices extremely competitive and it made us all better. Four of my five starters from last year graduated. Will those shoes be hard to fill? Yes. Do we have talented kids ready to pick up where we left off? Yes.”
The Kings made big improvements on both ends of the floor last season. They scored 39.6 points per game, up from a 24.7 average in the 2019-20 season. They held opponents to 40.9, down from 46.3.
“Offensive average was our most important statistic,” Amor said. “Even two years ago, I thought we did things better defensively, but when you struggle with turnovers and you struggle making shots, it snowballs on the other side of the floor. Last year, with the addition of point guard Kendal Johnson, we were able to limit our turnovers which in turn gave us more scoring opportunities.
“This year we add more guards to the floor that are comfortable with the basketball. Taking care of the ball is our priority.”
Johnson is back for her senior season. The 6-foot-2 point guard joined Cass last season as a transfer and quickly made an impact. She was a KT All-Area second-team pick after averaging 16.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
“She makes everyone around her better,” Amor said. “She has a really nice shot on the 3-point line. Last year, she added penetration and getting to the rim as part of her arsenal, nearly doubling her two-point attempts and makes from her sophomore year.”
Cass will complement Johnson with several other perimeter players including 5-6 senior Izzy Tharp, 5-9 junior Elly Logan and 6-1 sophomore Kinsey Mennen. They helped the JV team win 12 games last season.
Tharp played varsity as a sophomore, but primarily played JV last season.
“She has improved drastically,” Amor said. “She is one of our most athletic kids our our team. She has a very quick first step. She really worked hard this summer on her footwork and her 3-point shot.”
Amor is excited to see what Logan and Mennen bring to the mix.
“Elly is a smooth guard that does a nice job getting to the rim,” Amor said. “She got thrown into the sectional game last year and made an immediate impact and helped us get back into the game. She is smart and does a nice job understanding her role.
“Kinsey has a ton of potential. She is a tall, long guard that really helps us disrupt teams defensively. She is one of my players that plays a ton of basketball in the offseason, playing for her AAU team. She is developing into one of our scoring options and we are expecting big things from her moving forward.”
Up front, Amor is looking to 5-9 senior Hallie Coffey to provide solid minutes. Coffey was new to the team last season and injuries limited her playing time. Amor likes her athleticism and rebounding ability. Ashlee Lindley, a 5-7 senior, also is in the mix for playing time. Amor likes her scrappiness.
Amor said the players are hungry for a winning season, something Cass hasn’t accomplished since the 2002-03 team went 18-6.
“The girls truly believe, and so do I, we have the talent to be above .500 this year. That would be a huge accomplishment for this program,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.