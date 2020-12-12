For the second straight game, Kokomo’s girls basketball team was out of the game just minutes after it started.
Three days after getting in a quick double-digit hole in a loss to Western, McCutcheon took the Wildkats out early with a huge run in the first quarter. Points piled up unanswered until the Kats finally got on the board deep in the first period and McCutcheon led 23-2 after one period.
McCutcheon went on to post a 70-32 victory in the Mavericks’ North Central Conference opener Friday night at Memorial Gym. Kokomo fell to 4-3 overall, 1-2 in the NCC.
“We’ve just got to get better in the first quarter,” Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh said. “That’s two games in a row we’ve really struggled. Coming out and getting down 22-10 at Western, and then 20-something to zero here just isn’t going to cut it. We’ve got to figure out that group we can go with and really make sure we come out strong.”
McCutcheon led 41-14 by halftime and outscored the Kats 23-6 in the third quarter for a 64-20 lead.
Peckinpaugh praised Kokomo freshman guard Kamaria White, who drew the assignment of trying to contain McCutcheon guard Teresa Maggio.
“Our freshman Kamaria White held Maggio to 16 points, and that’s under her average. That’s a positive,” Peckinpaugh said. “Chloe McClain played well, but other than that, we’ve just got to get better overall.”
McClain led Kokomo with 14 points. Daylynn Thornton led McCutcheon with 25.
