Northwestern guard McKenna Layden takes the ball to the basket during the Tigers’ 63-26 victory over Rochester on Wednesday. Layden scored a career-high 27 points and dished 11 assists to lead the Tigers’ charge to 3-0.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ready for prime time
GIRLS BB: New-look Tigers thrash Rochester for 3-0 start
BRYAN GASKINS | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s girls basketball team was supposed to struggle at least a little out of the gate with a new-look lineup this season.
Right?
The Tigers had other ideas.
McKenna Layden turned in another dominant effort to highlight Northwestern’s 63-26 rout of Rochester in its home opener Wednesday. The Tigers improved to 3-0 and extended their regular-season winning streak to 27 games.
11-11-20 Northwestern vs Rochester girls basketball NW’s McKenna Layden puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Northwestern vs Rochester GBB
11-11-20 Northwestern vs Rochester girls basketball NW’s McKenna Layden puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The bulk of that streak came with 2020 Indiana All-Stars Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic anchoring the lineup. Now that they’re in the Big Ten, the Tigers have new leaders in McKenna Layden, Ellie Boyer and Leah Carter.
“I think people are shocked [by the 3-0 start],” coach Kathie Layden said. “I’m not going to say I’m not shocked. I am and I’m not. I knew Ellie, Kenna and Leah were good.”
McKenna Layden scored a career-high 27 points, dished 11 assists and took five rebounds and four steals against Rochester. One night earlier, she had a triple-double of 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the Tigers’ victory over West Lafayette.
The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard scored inside and outside against the Zebras’ defense. She drilled three 3-pointers, giving her five for the season.
“She is shooting the ball well,” Kathie Layden said of her younger daughter. “I think she is difficult for people to guard as a 6-2 guard [who can drive and shoot from the perimeter] and she sees the floor well. She’s making those passes and hitting her teammates and they’re finding her too. They’re having fun.”
Also in Wednesday’s win, Carter had 16 points, 12 rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals and Boyer had 12 points, six assists and three steals. Ashley Newell chipped in six points and six rebounds.
Northwestern had Rochester (1-2) in a 20-3 hole by the close of the first quarter. It was just 4-3 midway through the quarter, but McKenna Layden had a hoop-and-harm 3-point play, two free throws and back-to-back 3-pointers to ignite a 16-0 closing run. She followed with an assist to Newell for a 3-pointer and Boyer closed the quarter with a steal and layup.
Kathie Layden liked how the Tigers looked for McKenna Layden during her 11-point scoring spree.
“You could see them getting her the ball quickly to get her another shot,” she said. “As a coach, that’s something you always hope your players do, find the hot hand — if somebody just hit a shot, come down the floor and look for them. That was smart play.”
Northwestern kept a comfortable lead the rest of the way. It was 36-12 at halftime and 49-18 after the third quarter.
The Tigers finished with 19 assists on 25 made field goals.
“This team certainly moves the ball well,” Kathie Layden said. “It’s no secret, we run a lot of sets, but the girls run them well. They pass the ball with the intent of looking for somebody to get an easy shot.”
Defensively, the Tigers held the Zebras to 20% shooting (9 of 44). McKenna Layden’s presence at the top of the zone gave the Zebras problems.
“It’s hard to pass around her,” Kathie Layden said. “Her wingspan and length at the top and then the quickness of the guards covering space was certainly effective [Wednesday].”
Northwestern is back in action Saturday when it hosts Tippecanoe Valley.
With COVID causing player absences and game postponements across the state, the season is going to be anything but routine.
“We’re going through the same situation of players coming and going like all teams are. We just have the attitude of, we’re happy to be playing and you make the best of the situation. The girls are doing a great job,” Kathie Layden said.
