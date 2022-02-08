MARION — Northwestern guard Ashley Newell drilled a 3-pointer on the opening possession of the Tigers' game against Harrison in the Class 4A Marion Sectional's semifinal round on Monday night at Bill Green Arena.
She was just getting started.
Newell made eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead the Tigers past the Raiders 66-62.
The Tiger junior came into the game averaging 6 points per game and with career highs of three 3-pointers and 11 points. She topped both of those marks in the first half Monday as she made four 3-pointers for 12 points.
"I was just on [Monday]," Newell said with a big smile. "I just started shooting the ball more since I was hitting them and they just kept going in. My team kept getting me the ball because they knew I was hot."
Newell finished 8 of 13 from 3-land, boosting her season percentage to 33.3.
"I don't think we were shocked that Ashley was hitting those shots because she's a shooter," Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. "I think for us as a team, I'm so proud of how we recognized who had the hot hand, and Ashley did a great job of getting herself open, getting her feet set and knocking down shots.
"Ashley is typically in that other position where she's the one trying to get the ball to someone, so to see it come back around for her, it's just great."
Newell was just one of the stars for the Tigers. McKenna Layden finished with 20 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and five steals, Anna Bishir had 13 points and two steals and Leah Carter had seven points, five rebounds and four assists.
"We just played as a team and played our hardest and we pulled through," Newell said.
Northwestern (18-4) advances to face Logansport (8-18) in the championship at 7 p.m. today. Logan beat Lafayette Jeff 59-37 in Monday's opener.
"It feels great, especially since last year we lost to Harrison. This year we redeemed ourselves and I think we have a good chance [in the final]," Newell said.
Northwestern and Harrison (15-8) battled back and forth in the first half with the Raiders paying heavy defensive attention to McKenna Layden with a box-and-one approach. The Raiders led 17-15 after the first quarter. They built a pair of six-point leads in the second quarter, but the Tigers came back for a 28-all halftime tie.
The Raiders' Morgan DesEnfabnts made four 3-pointers in a little more than four minutes to help Harrison surge to a 45-35 deep in the third quarter. But the Tigers scored 11 points in the final 1:16 of the quarter to draw within 51-46. McKenna Layden provided the spark with six quick points, Carter knocked down a jumper and Newell swished a long 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
The Tigers pulled even with a four-point possession early in the final quarter. Carter made the front end of a one-and-one and missed the second shot, but Lexi Hale grabbed the offensive rebound, passed to McKenna Layden and Layden fired a pass to Newell on the opposite wing — and Newell drained a triple for a 52-all tie.
After the Raiders went up 56-52, Newell swished her eighth and final triple to make it 56-55 at 4:16. Following a Harrison turnover, Bishir hit one of two free throws to tie the score. On the Tigers' next possession, McKenna Layden grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a putback to put the Tigers in the lead for good.
After Carter blocked a shot, Bishir scored on a feed from McKenna Layden to cap an 8-0 run and give the Tigers a 60-56 lead at 1:55. The Raiders twice drew within two over the next minute, but the Tigers answered each score with crisp passing and scores — Carter to McKenna Layden at 1:14 and Layden to Bishir at :30. Following a Raider miss, Bishir hit two free throws at :08 to make it 66-60.
"It was definitely a game of runs there for awhile," Kathie Layden said. "I felt like we could never quite get over the hump. When we got a little momentum, it kind of sparked us a little bit. I thought the girls controlled the game really well once we took the lead."
Riley Whitlock led Harrison with 19 points. DesEnfants had 14, Riley Flinn had 11 and Haley Thomas had 10.
Northwestern has little time to celebrate the win with the sectional final tonight. Northwestern beat Logansport 60-40 on Jan. 8. The teams also met in a preseason scrimmage.
"We have to regain our focus and just be prepared," Kathie Layden said. "We are familiar with Logan, but on the flip side, they're familiar with us. We have to know where their shooters are and then we have to try to use our height."
The Tigers will shoot for their fifth sectional title in six years.
