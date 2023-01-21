MONTICELLO — Class 3A top-ranked Twin Lakes completed a season sweep of ninth-ranked Northwestern and captured the Hoosier Conference girls basketball championship Friday night with a 65-48 victory in Staggs Gymnasium.
The Indians (21-0) trailed for only the first 2:40, then relied on open 3-point shooting and frustrated Purdue signee McKenna Layden defensively to take the game.
Twin Lakes was 4 of 6 from 3-point range in the first quarter while building a 16-10 lead. The margin grew to 20-10 early in the second quarter when Olivia Nickerson scored off a Northwestern turnover.
But the Tigers (14-4) climbed back within 23-22 on an Ashley Newell 3-pointer with just under three minutes to play in the first half. Twin Lakes built the lead back to 31-26 by halftime.
More 3-point shooting in the third quarter allowed the Indians to once again take a 10-point advantage, 45-35, with 2:34 to play. Once again, Northwestern was resilient and trailed 46-41 going into the final eight minutes.
But Twin Lakes played a nearly perfect fourth quarter, making all three of its field goal attempts and 12 of 13 at the free throw line to pull away for good.
“They are just a really hard team to defend,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “They’ve got a lot of weapons. Their quickness, their ball movement … even in the first half when I felt like we had our chances we had too many breakdowns defensively. If we could have gotten a few stops … we lost Nickerson a few times, we lost Bowsman … but again that’s a credit to them. They’re a well-coached team. They’re No. 1 in the state for a reason.”
Addison Bowsman led Twin Lakes with 19 points, sinking all seven of her free throws in the fourth quarter. Nickerson added 17, making five of the Indians’ nine 3-pointers on 16 attempts. Hannah Hodges scored 14 points.
“Northwestern is an amazing team,” Twin Lakes coach Brad Bowsman said. “The first game was a six-point game (56-50), and I felt like they did a nice job guarding us. [Friday] night, I thought we had some opportunities where the girls got some easy buckets for us that made them think about how they were guarding us. It opened up other things.”
After being held scoreless in the first quarter, McKenna Layden finished with 17 points and a game-high eight rebounds. Newell contributed 14 points and Anna Bishir scored nine.
“I thought Ashley Newell hit some great shots,” Kathie Layden said. “We just have to do a better job of recognizing who’s on the court and not forcing things. We have to take what the defense gives us.
“If they’re doubling on somebody, we have to find the person that’s open. More than that, the person who’s open needs to find the ball. Moving toward the end of the season that’s going to be critical.”
