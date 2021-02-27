Tipton’s Abigail Parker goes up for a shot against Linton-Stockton in the Class 2A state title game Friday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Linton-Stockton ran away from the Blue Devils for a 63-25 win and repeat state title.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton players Ashlee Schram and Allison Powell react at the end of the game as the Blue Devils fell to Linton-Stockton in the Class 2A state title game.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
GOING COLD
GIRLS BB: No. 1 Linton-Stockton shackles Tipton in state title game
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Tipton's Abigail Parker goes up for a shot against Linton-Stockton in the Class 2A state title game Friday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Linton-Stockton ran away from the Blue Devils for a 63-25 win and repeat state title.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton players Ashlee Schram and Allison Powell react at the end of the game as the Blue Devils fell to Linton-Stockton in the Class 2A state title game.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton’s girls basketball team made just 2 of 11 shots from the field in the first quarter of the Class 2A state championship game Friday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
From there, the Blue Devils went from cold to frozen — 1 of 9 in the second quarter and 1 of 10 in the third quarter.
No. 1-ranked Linton-Stockton, on the other hand, had its offense going.
The result: The Miners ran away from the Blue Devils for a 63-25 victory and a repeat state title.
Tipton's Abigail Parker goes up for a shot against Linton-Stockton in the Class 2A state title game Friday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Linton ran away from Tipton for a 63-25 win and repeat state title.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Ashlee Schram shooting for the Tipton Blue Devils who lose to Linton-Stockton Miners in the class 2A girls State Finals at Bankers Life.
Tim Bath
Abigail Parker shooting for the Tipton Blue Devils who lose to Linton-Stockton Miners in the class 2A girls State Finals at Bankers Life.
Tim Bath
Ella Wolke gets crowded but manages to get a shot off as the Tipton Blue Devils lose to Linton-Stockton Miners in the class 2A girls State Finals at Bankers Life.
Tim Bath
Ella Wolfe goes after a ball the Aubrey Bugess loses as Tipton Blue Devils lose to Linton-Stockton Miners in the class 2A girls State Finals at Bankers Life.
Tim Bath
Macy Earl and Hallie Wolfe embrace while watching the last minutes of the game as Tipton Blue Devils lose to Linton-Stockton Miners in the class 2A girls State Finals at Bankers Life.
Tim Bath
Abigail Phillips puts up the last 2 for Tipton as the Blue Devils lose to Linton-Stockton Miners in the class 2A girls State Finals at Bankers Life.
Tim Bath
Tipton players Ashlee Schram and Allison Powell react at the end of the game as the Blue Devils fell to Linton-Stockton in the Class 2A state title game.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton Girls State Basketball
Tipton's Abigail Parker goes up for a shot against Linton-Stockton in the Class 2A state title game Friday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Linton ran away from Tipton for a 63-25 win and repeat state title.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Ashlee Schram shooting for the Tipton Blue Devils who lose to Linton-Stockton Miners in the class 2A girls State Finals at Bankers Life.
Tim Bath
Abigail Parker shooting for the Tipton Blue Devils who lose to Linton-Stockton Miners in the class 2A girls State Finals at Bankers Life.
Tim Bath
Ella Wolke gets crowded but manages to get a shot off as the Tipton Blue Devils lose to Linton-Stockton Miners in the class 2A girls State Finals at Bankers Life.
Tim Bath
Ella Wolfe goes after a ball the Aubrey Bugess loses as Tipton Blue Devils lose to Linton-Stockton Miners in the class 2A girls State Finals at Bankers Life.
Tim Bath
Macy Earl and Hallie Wolfe embrace while watching the last minutes of the game as Tipton Blue Devils lose to Linton-Stockton Miners in the class 2A girls State Finals at Bankers Life.
Tim Bath
Abigail Phillips puts up the last 2 for Tipton as the Blue Devils lose to Linton-Stockton Miners in the class 2A girls State Finals at Bankers Life.
Tim Bath
Tipton players Ashlee Schram and Allison Powell react at the end of the game as the Blue Devils fell to Linton-Stockton in the Class 2A state title game.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
The Blue Devils finished 7 of 42 (16.7%) from the field overall and 2 of 13 (15.4%) from 3-point range. They also struggled at the free throw line, making only 9 of 22 attempts (40.9%).
“We just couldn’t hit a shot for anything,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said. “We had plenty of looks. We couldn’t hit a free throw, we couldn’t hit a shot. When it started snowballing a little bit, there’s not a whole lot you can do against such a quality opponent like we were facing [Friday].”
COVID restrictions kept Tipton and the other state finalists from having a chance to practice this week in the cavernous arena, which Wetz pointed to as a factor in the Blue Devils’ struggles.
“We had been shooting the ball really well in the tournament,” he said. “I think a lot of [Friday’s cold shooting] has to do with having no opportunity to see this gym until 20 minutes before the game. I think that’s a detriment to teams that haven’t been here.”
Linton, which was playing in the State Finals for the second straight year, looked right at home. Linton shot 24 of 48 from the field as it seemingly went anywhere it wanted on the floor with the basketball.
The Miners (27-1) led wire to wire. They outscored the Devils 11-2 over the final 4:30 of the first quarter to turn an 8-6 advantage into a 19-8 lead and it remained a double-figure lead the rest of the way.
The Miners pushed to a 26-8 lead midway through the second quarter and went on for a 32-14 halftime lead. They then outscored Tipton 18-3 in the third quarter to break it wide open.
Tipton’s offensive problems extended beyond cold shooting. The Miners forced the Devils into 26 turnovers. Vanessa Shafford had five steals for the Miners and teammates Aubrey Burgess and Haley Rose had four apiece.
All told, the Devils had 62 possessions and only 13 scores.
Linton came into the game with a defensive average of 32.2 points allowed per game, which ranked No. 3 in the state regardless of class. Linton had held its tournament opponents before Friday to 28.5 points per game. Still, coach Jared Rehmel thought Friday’s performance was his team’s best of the season.
“It has to be,” he said. “I think it’s just a different level that they went to. I think [Friday], by far, when you hold a team in the state championship to 25 points, I would say that probably qualifies as our best defensive effort of the year.”
Offensively, Linton was led by its senior trio of Rose (24 points, six rebounds and four assists), Shafford (13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists) and Burgess (nine points, four rebounds and two assists).
Shafford and Burgess are Southern Indiana recruits and Rose is an Indiana Wesleyan recruit. The trio formed the core of the Miners’ back-to-back state titles. Linton thrashed Frankton 70-28 in last year’s title game.
“I think [Shafford] should be considered for Miss Basketball and I think [Rose] should be an Indiana All-Star because I think they’ve proven over the last years of how good they are,” Rehmel said, noting Burgess as well. “I’d like to take some credit [for the titles], but we at the end of the day have a lot of good players.”
Ella Wolfe led Tipton with eight points. Ashlee Schram had six points and 16 rebounds, Abigail Parker had six points and Haile Wolfe had all three of Tipton’s assists.
“I’m so proud of my kids,” Wetz said. “They’ve worked so hard all year to get to this point. I feel like it’s a great launching spot for us for our future because we have everybody coming back and we have a lot of kids who are in the locker room right now hungry, saying ‘That wasn’t really us.’ We’re going to use it as a learning experience, make it a goal to come back.
“[The Miners] deserved it. They’re two-time defending champs. We have to look at it like we aspire to be like that.”
The Blue Devils finished with a 20-8 record and the school’s first semistate title.
“This team was so successful because our chemistry, our bond ... no one cared who was the leading scorer, no one cared who got [mentioned] in the newspaper the next day. We were just all working together,” Ella Wolfe said.
Now, Tipton will look to use Friday’s disappointment as motivation for next season. Tipton has no seniors.
“We believe that since we came this far this year that we can do it again next year as seniors,” Olivia Spidel said.
