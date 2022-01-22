Northwestern’s girls basketball team was unable to overcome a sluggish second quarter against Class A No. 3-ranked Lafayette Central Catholic in the Hoosier Conference’s third-place game Friday night.
Tied after the opening quarter, the Knights outscored the Tigers 16-4 in the second quarter to build a 26-14 halftime lead. That was the difference as the Knights went on to beat the Tigers 55-44.
The Knights (17-4) used 4-of-4 3-point shooting to fuel their big quarter. Freshman guard Grace Bordenet hit three of the triples with all three coming on open corner looks against the Tigers’ zone.
“They’re a very balanced team and they have a lot of shooters. You kind of have to pick your poison,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “Bordenet is not typically one of their big scorers. She made us pay.”
Northwestern (15-4) seemed to have weathered LCC’s hot play in the second quarter when McKenna Layden scored to bring the Tigers within 18-14 at 1:37. But the Knights’ Carley Barrett hit a 3-pointer at 1:25, Bordenet hit a triple at :20 and Karsyn Cherry made the Tigers pay for a turnover when she went coast to coast for a layup at :07. Just like that, the Knights had a commanding 26-14 lead.
Northwestern made just 2 of 10 shots in the quarter and committed five turnovers. LCC did not have a turnover.
“In the second quarter, the game got away from us,” Kathie Layden said, “but certainly, our girls didn’t give up. They battled [to the end]. I’m proud of their effort. They played hard against a good team.”
Indeed, the Tigers made the Knights earn it in the second half. LCC went up 15 midway through the quarter, but Northwestern scored the final five points of the quarter to draw within 35-25. And after the Knights went up 17 midway through the final quarter, the Tigers rattled off a 10-2 run to draw within nine, 46-37, at 1:53. The Knights secured the win at the free throw line.
Barrett led LCC with 20 points. Bordenet and Cherry had 11 apiece.
McKenna Layden led the Tigers with 19 points and nine rebounds. Anna Bishir had 10 points, all coming in the second half as she found success attacking the basket.
The Tigers finished 14 of 45 (31.1%) from the field, including 2 of 18 from 3-land, and they committed 17 turnovers.
“A lot of our missed shots were due to their pressure defense,” Kathie Layden said.
Northwestern visits Argos on Tuesday to close the regular season.
