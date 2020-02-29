One of the greatest runs in Howard County sports history will come to a close tonight when Northwestern’s girls basketball team plays in the IHSAA State Finals for the third straight year.
No. 1-ranked Northwestern (29-0) plays No. 8 Lawrence North (25-4) in the Class 4A championship at approximately 8:15 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Tigers burst upon the state scene when they won the 2018 Class 3A state title in dominant fashion. They scripted an impressive encore by repeating as Class 3A champions last year.
Now, they’re one win away from a three-peat, but with a twist as the Tigers are in Class 4A. The IHSAA’s success factor bumped the Tigers to the large-school class for a two-year cycle. They’re shooting to become the smallest school to win a 4A girls or boys title.
Northwestern (enrollment 595) already has taken out the likes of No. 3-ranked Fishers (enrollment 3,509), No. 4 Homstead (2,424) and No. 6 Penn (3,338) on the tourney trail. Now comes No. 8 Lawrence North (2,596). The Wildcats are looking to win state after finishing as runners-up last year.
Northwestern coach Kathie Layden likes how her players have handled the week.
“They seem to be taking everything in stride,” she said. “They know they have a job to do [tonight], but I believe they are truly enjoying the experience.”
Lawrence North coach Chris Giffin is not surprised by Northwestern’s success in Class 4A.
“Going into this year — and it’s easy to say now, but I said this at the start of the year — they were the favorite to me to represent the north and win the state,” he said. “I don’t think it matters if they’re 1A, 3A, 4A or whatever, they’re just really good. They’re well coached, they have two phenomenal players, then they have kids who are really good in their roles that complement them.”
Of course, Northwestern’s star players are 6-foot-1 seniors and Miss Basketball candidates Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic. Purdue signee Layden runs the point and averages 25.6 points and 6.4 assists per game and Michigan State-bound Bostic controls the inside and averages 20.5 points and 10 rebounds. Layden is one of the state’s best 3-point shooters and Bostic shoots a ridiculously good 73.7% from the field.
“We have to do a job to mitigate to some extent the effectiveness of either Bostic or Layden,” Giffin said. “They’re averaging 46 points per game combined. Something has to give there. If they get their average, and a couple of their other kids score some points, I think Lawrence North may be in the struggle bus situation.”
The Tigers’ other offensive options include 5-8 senior guard Klair Merrell (10.2 points, 4.5 assists) and 6-1 freshman forward McKenna Layden (6.1 points, 4.3 rebounds).
Lawrence North is a perimeter-oriented team. The Wildcats’ top scorers are 5-11 junior guard Jayla Smith (13 ppg), 5-5 senior point guard Kristian Young (10.8) and 5-10 senior guard Katie Davidson (10.7).
“LN is a very athletic team with many outside shooting threats,” Kathie Layden said. “They have the potential to have two or three different players lead them in scoring. They are a very balanced offensive team.”
Both teams are strong defensively. Northwestern holds opponents to 33.8 ppg and Lawrence North limits opponents to 42.7 ppg.
“[The Tigers] do a variety of things defensively and they do them all pretty well,” Giffin said. “They’re long, and they’re quicker and more athletic than they probably get credit for. We’re built for the perimeter. We’re going to have hit some shots from the perimeter and certainly we’ll shoot them.”
The Tigers are riding a 36-game winning streak. They have won 19 straight tournament games — all by double digits.
After reaching state last year, the Wildcats opened the season 19-0 before losing four of five to close the regular season. They regrouped in time for the tournament. Their road to Bankers Life shows victories over Warren Central (45-34), North Central (61-58), Ben Davis (38-31), Brownsburg (58-57) and Bedford North Lawrence (53-43).
“I think we’re definitely battle tested,” Giffin said of the season overall and the tournament in particular. “We’ve had a unique experience of having played and beaten Warren Central three times, North Central three times and Ben Davis three times. Psychologically, physically and mentally, that’s tough to do against good teams.
“We’ve been in some close games, we’ve been down and seemingly out in both the North Central game and the Brownsburg game. To fight through that and be in the position we’re in [tonight], we’re feeling good about things.”
Northwestern and Lawrence North are first-time opponents, but they are familiar with one another.
Madison Layden and two of the Wildcats’ top players, Smith and Davidson, played together on a Gym Rats EYBL travel team last summer. And Young joined Madison Layden and Bostic on the Indiana Junior All-Stars last summer.
“We have seen these girls play a lot of games,” Kathie Layden said.
Giffin remembers seeing Northwestern’s seniors early in their careers.
“We beat them in a summer game at Butler either going into their freshmen year or between their freshmen and sophomore years,” he recalled. “Then the following year in the summer, they kicked our you-know-what in a game at Ball State.”
Kathie Layden and Giffin are two of the best coaches in the state. Layden is a five-time state champion and Giffin has led LN to 20 or more wins in seven of his eight seasons.
Regardless of tonight’s outcome, Kathie Layden knows it will be “bittersweet” as she watches her elder daughter, Madison, and the rest of the Tigers’ senior class play their final high school game. Bostic, Merrell, Sarah Heaver and Kate Miller round out the class.
“I’m so proud of what this senior class has done and happy that these girls will all go on to bigger and better things in their lives and this will simply be great memories for them to always have and be proud to have been a part of the Northwestern program,” she said.
“Madison’s career accomplishments have certainly made a lasting impression and [tonight] will be an emotional night for all.”
