Northwestern’s girls basketball team won the title and Madison Layden had a record-setting day in the Subway/Columbus North Invitational on Saturday.
After beating Westfield 67-40 in Friday’s opening round, Northwestern hammered two more opponents Saturday. The Tigers beat Mooresville 77-40 in the semifinal round and then beat Elkhart Central 69-37 in the championship.
“The girls had a great two days in a tough tournament,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “Everyone played well and we definitely got better mentally in a regional-type atmosphere [Saturday] with two games in one day.”
The Tigers — who are ranked No. 1 in the all-class state poll, No. 2 in the Class 4A state poll and No. 17 in the espnW national rankings — improved to 14-0.
Madison Layden highlighted semifinal win by scoring 40 points on sizzling 16-of-20 shooting from the field. The Purdue recruit and Miss Basketball candidate set school and tournament single-game records and passed former Kokomo great Tiffany Longworth to become Howard County’s all-time leading scorer. Longworth’s record was 1,936 points.
The Tiger point guard was 7 for 11 from 3-land, setting a tournament record for 3-pointers made in a game. She complemented her scoring with seven assists, five rebounds and five steals.
Down 11-9 after the opening quarter, Northwestern blitzed Mooresville (10-5) with a 26-point scoring spree in the second quarter and a 23-point burst in the third quarter to break it open.
Also for the Tigers, Kendall Bostic and Klair Merrell had double-doubles. Bostic had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Merrell had 10 points and 10 assists. McKenna Layden chipped in six points and four rebounds. The Tigers shot 70.7% from the field.
Against Elkhart Central (10-4) in the championship, the Tigers had a pair of 22-point quarters in building a 50-28 lead after three quarters.
Madison Layden had 24 points, 10 assists and four steals to cap her big day. Bostic had 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and two steals, Merrell had 11 points, eight assists and two steals and McKenna Layden had seven points and five boards. The Tigers shot 62.5% from the field.
Madison Layden’s three-game total of 85 points broke the tournament record of 74, which Roncalli’s Lindsey Corsaro set in 2013. She plays at UCLA.
Madison Layden and Bostic headlined the 10-player all-tournament team.
