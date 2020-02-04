Northwestern's girls basketball team is the team to beat in the Class 4A Logansport Sectional — and perhaps in Class 4A overall.
The Tigers finished the regular season undefeated and a consensus No. 1. They are the top-ranked team in both the all-class and Class 4A polls and also in Jeff Sagarin's computer ratings.
The Tigers (23-0) are matched against the host Berries (6-18) in the Logan Sectional opener at 7 o'clock tonight. The winner will advance to face Marion (16-6) in the opening semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday.
The opening round continues Wednesday with two more games: McCutcheon (13-11) vs. Harrison (21-2) at 6 p.m. followed by Kokomo (4-18) vs. Lafayette Jeff (4-19). The winners of those games will meet in Friday's second semifinal.
"We have had an opportunity to see everyone in the sectional, either live or on film," Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. "I anticipate some very competitive games this week and we know we will have to play well and be prepared."
The Tigers enter the sectional fresh after finishing their regular season on Jan. 25.
"I think it’s always a good thing for the girls to be able to rest, and especially in our case as we have had a lot of games in the last couple of weeks," Layden said.
Northwestern crushed Logansport 79-27 on Jan. 11, but the Tigers are not looking ahead to the potential matchup against Marion in the semifinal round. Marion features 6-foot-6 post RaShaya Kyle, who scores a state-best 28 points per game. Like Northwestern point guard Madison Layden, Kyle is a Purdue recruit.
"At this point in the season everyone knows better than to overlook anyone," Kathie Layden said. "We will focus on one game at a time, which for us means Logansport. They have an incredible coach in Meranda Cooper and will be prepared [tonight]."
The Tigers are led by Miss Basketball candidates Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic and fellow senior Klair Merrell. Layden averages 25.7 points, 6.2 assists and 5.4 steals per game, Bostic averages 20.7 points and 10.1 rebounds and shoots 73.9% from the field and Merrell contributes 10.3 points and 4.7 assists.
Statewide, Madison Layden ranks No. 2 in scoring, No. 4 in assists and No. 3 in 3-pointers made (80). Bostic is No. 1 in field goal percentage.
The terrific trio led the way as the Tigers raced through the regular season undefeated. They score 73 points per game (third best in the state) and allow just 32.8 ppg. The average margin of 40.3 is second best in the state.
"The undefeated season wasn’t necessarily a goal we had this season," Kathie Layden said, "but it is definitely a remarkable achievement that they should be proud of accomplishing."
The Tigers have won 30 games in a row, a steak that includes the 2019 Class 3A state championship. They also won the 2018 3A title. The IHSAA moved them to Class 4A for a two-season cycle under the success factor.
The Tigers went 9-0 against Class 4A teams during the regular season. They also had a pair of wins against out-of-state teams.
• In Wednesday's second game at Logansport, Kokomo (4-18) will take on North Central Conference rival Lafayette Jeff (4-19). The Kats beat the Bronchos 66-50 in NCC play on Dec. 4.
The Bronchos opened the season 3-3, but have gone 1-16 since. They closed the regular season with nine straight losses.
The Kats endured a 12-game losing streak before winning two of their final four games. Led by Chloe McClain's career-high 39 points, the Kats beat Muncie Central 49-48 in their finale.
The Kokomo-Jeff winner will face the Harrison-McCutcheon winner in the semifinal round. NCC champ Harrison beat McCutcheon twice during the regular season, by margins of 28 and 42.
3A AT TWIN LAKES
Maconaquah (9-13) has the tough task of facing No. 2-ranked Benton Central (21-3) in the Twin Lakes Sectional opener. It's the first of two games tonight at the sectional.
BC, which finished as Class 3A state runner-up to Northwestern last season, has lost only to Class 4A squads Harrison (twice) and Northwestern this season. The Bison's two losses to Harrison came by a total of 11 points.
Maconaquah is led by sophomore guard Lilly Maple, who averages 17.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3 steals per game.
The second game tonight has West Lafayette (15-8) vs. Twin Lakes (9-14).
Peru (13-9) and Western (9-13) drew the byes to Friday's semifinal round. Peru will face the Mac-BC winner and Western will face the WL-TL winner. The Panthers own recent victories over both of their potential opponents.
3A AT OLE MISS
Eastern is part of the Mississinewa Sectional, which features seven teams, all with winning records. Combined, the teams have a 102-52 record for a .662 winning percentage. That's the second-highest percentage among the 16 sectionals in Class 3A.
The Comets are new to Class 3A after previously playing in Class 2A since the switch to class basketball.
The sectional's opening round begins tonight with Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (15-7) vs. No. 4-ranked Norwell (18-4). The opening round continues Wednesday with two games: Bellmont (15-7) vs. Eastern (13-9) at 6 p.m. followed by Heritage (13-9) vs. Oak Hill (15-7).
Friday's semifinal round has Mississinewa (13-9) vs. the Luers-Norwell winner in the first game and Wednesday's winners in the second game.
Eastern is led by the senior trio of McKenzie Cooper, Lexi James and Jeanie Crabtree. Cooper averages 15 points and 6.7 rebounds, James scores 8.4 points and Crabtree averages 8.2 points, 6.2 assists and 5.4 steals. Crabtree ranks among the state leaders in assists and steals.
The Comets score 46.8 ppg and allow 43 ppg.
Norwell and Bellmont play in the Northeast 8 Conference, which features five Class 4A teams. Norwell shared the league title with Columbia City and Bellmont finished in a three-way tie for third.
Bellmont scores 45.4 ppg and allows 31 ppg. Six of the Squaws' seven losses came by five points or less.
2A AT CASS
The Cass Sectional opens tonight with two games: Rochester (15-7) vs. Delphi (12-10) at 6 p.m. followed by the host Kings (2-20) vs. Manchester (6-16).
Carroll (12-11) and Wabash (11-11) drew the byes to Friday's semifinal round. Carroll awaits the Rochester-Delphi winner and Wabash will face the Cass-Manchester winner.
2A AT EASTBROOK
The Eastbrook Sectional has just five teams which means only one opening-round game. That matchup is tonight and has Madison-Grant (6-16) vs. the host Panthers (9-13).
Friday's semifinal round has Hoosier Heartland Conference runner-up Taylor (15-7) vs. Blackford (10-12) in the 6 p.m. opener followed by Tipton (12-11) vs. tonight's winner.
Tipton is shooting for a third straight sectional title.
1A AT TRI-CENTRAL
Tri-Central is hosting a six-team sectional and the Trojans (7-16) take on Wes-Del (2-19) in the opener at 6 o'clock tonight. That is followed by Liberty Christian (5-17) vs. Cowan (8-12).
The game one winner will advance to face Anderson Prep (13-9) in Friday's opening semifinal. The LC-Cowan winner will meet Daleville (9-13).
TC and Wes-Del last met in a 2007 sectional game, which the Trojans won.
The Trojans are led by juniors guards Kenadie Fernung and Brittany Temple. Fernung scores 18.2 ppg and Temple backs her with 11.3.
