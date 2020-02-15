Northwestern guard Klair Merrell looks to the basket during the Tigers' game against Fishers in the Class 4A Marion Regional's semifinal round Saturday. Merrell scored 16 points in the Tigers' 67-40 win.
GIRLS BB: No. 1 NW hammers Fishers in regional semifinal
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
MARION — Northwestern’s girls basketball team features an explosive offense and a suffocating defense.
The Purple Tigers put both on display Saturday morning.
Looking every bit like the state's No. 1-ranked team, Northwestern blasted ICGSA No. 3 Fishers 67-40 in the Class 4A Marion Regional’s opening semifinal at Bill Green Arena.
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Kendall Bostic pulls down a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Kendall Bostic shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Klair Merrell puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Klair Merrell puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Kendall Bostic throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Madison Layden puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Kendall Bostic grabs a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Madison Layden heads down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Kendall Bostic puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Madison Layden puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Ellie Boyer puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern guard Klair Merrell looks to the basket during the Tigers' game against Fishers in the Class 4A Marion Regional's semifinal round Saturday. Merrell scored 16 points in the Tigers' 67-40 win.
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Klair Merrell takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Madison Layden takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Fishers girls basketball regional semi-final Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fishers jumped to an early 8-4 lead, but Northwestern closed the first quarter on a 16-4 run for a 20-12 advantage. The Purple Tigers then dominated the second quarter for a 37-19 halftime lead. From there, they motored to their 26th double-digit win in 27 games this season.
“Fishers is a very athletic team with a lot of weapons so we knew we had to stick to the game plan — take away the 3-point shot, but also contain the drive,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said.
“The start of the game is always critical. They did hit some shots, put some pressure on us, but I thought our girls eased into it and then just took over.”
Northwestern (27-0) advances to face ICGSA No. 4 Homestead (26-1) in the championship at 8 o'clock tonight. Homestead defeated Carroll of Fort Wayne 51-24 in the second semifinal.
Fishers (23-2) had no answers for Northwestern's Miss Basketball candidates, Kendall Bostic and Madison Layden. Bostic was 9 of 9 from the field and finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, five blocked shots, four steals and two assists. Layden had 21 points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals.
Klair Merrell, the other member of the Tigers’ big three, had 16 points, three steals and two assists.
Bostic reached a career milestone by grabbing her 1,000th career rebound. It came in the second quarter when she pulled down an offensive board, scored and was fouled. She hit the free throw for a 3-point play.
The Tigers made 26 of 45 shots (57.8%) from the floor and had 16 assists. Fishers hounded Madison Layden all over the court, but the Tigers countered with their usual crisp ball movement and cutting.
“They overplayed on the defensive end and we thought they might. Overplaying with also face-guarding Madison is a hard defense to play and I thought we took advantage of that,” Kathie Layden said.
Northwestern repeatedly scored on backdoor cuts when Fishers’ defense overextended.
“They’re so efficient at what they do, they’re so effective at what they do,” Fishers coach Lauren Votaw said. “They run that backdoor play really well. You watch it on film and you tell your players it’s coming and you show them clips, but they’re just very good at it.”
Northwestern kept firm control in the second half. After Fishers drew within 14 late in the third quarter, Northwestern scored the next 10 points to put the game away.
Fishers struggled against Northwestern’s stingy defense. Fishers finished 18 of 50 (36%) from the field overall and 4 of 17 (23.5%) from 3-land. Fishers had 19 turnovers, nine more than its season average.
“They’re very difficult to face,” Votaw said. “Their length on defense gave us a lot of trouble. We turned the ball over way more times than we have and I’m going to credit a lot of that to Northwestern. They were solid defensively and their length really bothered us.
“We hit some shots early and I thought we might be OK, but we couldn’t find a way to get the ball in the middle which is where we felt like was open.”
