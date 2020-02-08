Northwestern guard Madison Layden blocks a pass by Marion guard Ellie Vermillion in the second half of the No. 1-ranked Tigers’ 67-40 victory over the Giants in the Class 4A Logansport Sectional semifinal round Friday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
GIRLS BB: No. 1 NW overwhelms Marion in sectional semifinal
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
LOGANSPORT — Facing Northwestern’s girls basketball team means being on alert for an avalanche.
The cascade often starts with a single early turnover by the opposition, then a Northwestern basket. Then the slide picks up momentum, points keep piling up on the Northwestern side, and the opponent is in a hole too deep from which to crawl out.
Friday’s Northwestern avalanche buried Marion in a 24-point hole in less than six minutes in the first semifinal of the Class 4A Logansport Sectional. An hour later, Northwestern put the wraps on a 67-40 victory that wasn’t nearly as close as that scoreline would indicate.
The No. 1-ranked Tigers forced Marion into seven turnovers in a row to start the game. It was 19-0 Northwestern before the Giants got a shot off, and 24-0 before Marion finally scored a point with 2:16 left in the first quarter. Northwestern led 28-5 after a quarter and maintained a hefty lead after that in notching its 32nd straight win.
“Our defensive intensity to start the game, it really set the tone,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “I feel like it got them back on their heels a little bit and really gave us a lot of confidence to start.”
Northwestern (25-0) will face McCutcheon (15-11) in the championship at 5:30 p.m. today. The Mavericks beat Lafayette Jeff 59-43 in the second semifinal. The Mavericks upset 21-win Harrison in the opening round.
The Tigers hit stride instantly against the Giants (16-7). The Tigers’ first bucket was a 3-pointer from Madison Layden, followed by a rebound hoop by Kendall Bostic in transition. Then a triple by Klair Merrell made it 8-0 and Marion was reeling just 90 seconds into the game.
Northwestern’s pressure caused turnovers before 6-foot-6 Marion center RaShaya Kyle could get a look at a shot inside.
“We watched a lot of game film on Marion and I think most teams don’t have the size to play the defense that we did against them,” Kathie Layden said. “A lot of teams would just double team Kyle inside and not really put a ton of pressure on their guards. We kind of did the reverse of that. We thought it would be better with our length to maybe put a little more pressure on their guards and make it a little more difficult to pass it inside to Kyle.”
When the smoke cleared on the first quarter, Madison Layden had 13 points on 4-for-4 shooting and two free throws, Bostic had eight points on 4-for-5 shooting, and the Tiger lead was 23 points. Northwestern hit 11 of 14 shots in the quarter and snagged two offensive rebounds. Marion got just one defensive rebound in the opening quarter.
“Madison got us off to a good start I think,” Kathie Layden said. “Her defensive pressure flustered their guards at first. It seemed like she didn’t miss a shot in the first three or four 3s she shot — that always helps.
Madison Layden finished with 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field and 5-of-5 shooting from the line. She hit her first three 3-point shots and finished 4 of 6 from 3-land. She added nine assists and eight steals. Bostic scored 20 points, took eight rebounds and had five blocked shots.
Merrill scored nine points, Ellie Boyer scored six (including four in the first quarter onslaught) and McKenna Layden five. Merrell and McKenna Layden each had four assists, and McKenna Layden snagged five steals.
“Up and down the lineup I think we’re doing good things right now,” Kathie Layden said. “I thought the girls shared the ball well. We communicated on defense and [are] really peaking, if you will, at a good time.”
On Marion’s side, Kyle, who entered the game as the state’s leading scorer at 27.3 points per game, couldn’t see enough of the ball to have an impact until the early onslaught had subsided. She went on to have a strong night in the post, scoring 25 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and was perfect on 11 free throws.
Kyle and 6-1 Tiger post Bostic frequently went head-to-head in a battle of future Big Ten players. Bostic is headed to Michigan State next season, while Kyle and Madison Layden will join forces at Purdue next season. Madison Layden is the state’s No. 2 scorer, entering the game averaging 26 ppg.
“That’s not a matchup that you’re going to see every night obviously with two players of their caliber competing in the post,” Kathie Layden said of the Bostic-Kyle battle. “I thought that was a really good game for everybody to watch. Obviously both of them have a little bit different style of game, but both of them played well.”
One interested observer in the Berry Bowl was Purdue coach Sharon Versyp, who saw her two recruits combine for 52 points. Kyle also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. Kathie Layden said facing Kyle can help drive the point home about what Northwestern needs to do on the glass in the postseason.
“I think one thing as a team overall that we need to do better is actually blocking out,” Kathie Layden said. “I think that showed with Kyle being 6-6. We’ve kind of gotten used to just being able to turn and rebound and it showed [Friday] that we have to do a better job of putting a body on somebody and not just relying on our height for the rebound.”
