Northwestern girls basketball coach Kathie Layden offered a simple message to senior guard Klair Merrell early in the first quarter of the Tigers’ game against West Lafayette on Thursday.
“Klair, shoot the ball!” Layden shouted with the Tigers moving the ball in the halfcourt.
Merrell took heed and drained a wing 3-pointer — and she kept shooting.
The Indiana Wesleyan recruit poured in 16 points in the first quarter to ignite the No. 1-ranked Tigers’ 76-34 victory over the Red Devils.
Merrell finished with a career-high 20 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals.
“I think mistakenly people sometimes look at Klair as a role player, which part of that is she does do a lot of the little things that sometimes go unnoticed, but she 100% has the ability to score like she did [Thursday],” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said.
Merrell opened the scoring by canning a jumper after taking a steal in the defensive backcourt. Her 3-pointer after Layden’s encouragement to shoot made it 5-2 and the Tigers led the rest of the way.
The Tigers led 17-8 when Merrell caught fire. She scored 10 points over the final 1:31 of the opening quarter to push the Tigers to a 30-11 lead. She had a 3-pointer, a transition layup off a turnover, a layup and free throw off a backdoor cut and another hoop-and-harm, this one off a driving layup.
“She knocked down some great shots, drove to the basket and was aggressive,” Kathie Layden said.
The Tigers, now 16-0 and ranked No. 1 in the all-class IBCA poll and No. 2 in the ICGSA Class 4A poll, went on to lead 49-19 at halftime and 62-28 after three quarters. The Tigers held the Red Devils (12-4) to 32.5% shooting.
Miss Basketball candidates Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic backed Merrell with their usual strong games — Madison Layden had 18 points, nine steals, three assists and three rebounds and Bostic had 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting and five rebounds.
McKenna Layden contributed a nice line of nine points, six assists and three rebounds. Sarah Heaver had four points, four rebounds and two steals and Ellie Boyer had four assists off the bench.
For the Red Devils, Alaina Omonode had 12 points and six rebounds and Christina Shi, a 5-4 guard, had a game-high eight rebounds.
Kathie Layden liked how the Tigers looked in beating Eastern and West Lafayette on back-to-back nights.
“We took all of last week off after the Columbus tournament,” she said. “You never know how you’re going to react to that when you have a lot of games coming up, but I think the girls were fresh and a little energized. It gave them an opportunity to kind of miss it a little bit.”
Kathie Layden knew the players could handle missing practice time.
“It’s just a smart group. It’s kind of a fine-tuned type thing when you’re in practice with them because they already have so many of the little things down,” she said.
Northwestern has won 23 games in a row.
The Tigers host Logansport on Saturday. Next week, the Tigers visit Oak Hill on Wednesday, visit Class 4A No. 10 Harrison on Thursday and play Illinois squad Maine West in a Chicagoland event on Jan. 18. From there, the Tigers visit Western on Jan. 21, host the Hoosier Conference title game on Jan. 24 and close the regular season with a visit to Indianapolis North Central on Jan. 25.
