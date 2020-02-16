Northwestern players Klair Merrell, left, Madison Layden, back, and Kendall Bostic cheer from the sideline in the last seconds of the No. 1 Tigers’ 72-35 rout of No. 4 Homestead in the Class 4A Marion Regional final Saturday night at Bill Green Arena.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
GIRLS BB: No. 1 Tigers crush No. 4 Spartans in regional final
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
MARION — In the first half of the Class 4A Marion Regional final, Homestead slowed Northwestern guard Madison Layden by giving her a bump or push whenever possible.
In the second half, Layden struck back.
The Miss Basketball candidate and Purdue recruit exploded for 19 points in the third quarter to turn the game into a blowout and the No. 1-ranked Tigers went on to wallop the No. 4 Spartans 72-35 at Bill Green Arena.
Northwestern (28-0) advances to the Class 4A Final Four and will face No. 6 Penn (27-2) in the North Semistate, at LaPorte next Saturday.
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Homestead girls basketball regional championship Seniors from left: Kate Miller, Madison Layden, Klair Merrell, Kendall Bostic, and Sarah Heaver carry the regional trophy back to the team after the Tigers win. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Northwestern vs Homestead regional championship
2-15-20 Northwestern vs Homestead girls basketball regional championship Seniors from left: Kate Miller, Madison Layden, Klair Merrell, Kendall Bostic, and Sarah Heaver carry the regional trophy back to the team after the Tigers win. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Layden went into halftime 1 for 7 from the field. She followed with a brilliant shooting display in the third quarter — 7 for 9 overall and 4 for 5 from 3-land.
“They were really bodying her up on her drives so we felt like we needed to counter that in the second half by either pulling up for the jump shot or making them guard her around the perimeter,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “Madison has that was of getting hot and she was certainly feeling it that third quarter.”
Even with Madison Layden’s cold first half, Northwestern led 29-18 at halftime thanks in large part to Kendall Bostic. The Miss Basketball candidate and Michigan State recruit had 14 points and seven rebounds in the half.
Madison Layden quickly warmed up in the third quarter. After McKenna Layden scored on a drive to make it 31-18, Madison Layden hit three 3-pointers and a long deuce in a two-minute span to send a buzz through the crowd and make it 42-20.
She closed the quarter in style as well — she delivered a pair of nice assists to Bostic in the final minute before beating the buzzer with a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 58-27.
“I think I lost some confidence in the first half,” Madison Layden said. “The second half, I just had to gain that back and just keep shooting. ... Once I hit that first one, I felt good. I just had to keep shooting.”
Northwestern outscored Homestead 29-9 in the quarter.
“So far this season, we’d won every third quarter this season, but Layden hit some very big shots. She came out and kind of took the game over in that third quarter and that really swung the momentum,” Homestead coach Rod Parker said.
Madison Layden added six more points in the final quarter to finish with a game-high 29 points. She moved past 2,300 for her career during the game. She is the 16th player in state history to reach that mark.
She also had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. She pushed her career assist total to 704, which moved her past former Tri-Central guard Meranda Burnett for No. 2 in state history, per Hickory Husker. Kathie Layden coached Burnett as well.
Bostic finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots. She was 8 for 11 from the field, making her 17 of 20 for the two games Saturday. She reached 1,000 career rebounds in the Tigers’ semifinal victory over Fishers.
Also for the Tigers, Klair Merrell had nine points and six assists, McKenna Layden had 10 points and three steals and Ellie Boyer had four points off the bench.
Northwestern was efficient as always: 25 of 44 (56.8%) from the field, 18 of 20 (90%) from the free throw line and only six turnovers.
“Northwestern is a very good basketball team,” Parker said. “We talked about what we needed to do defensively and I think [this is] maybe one of the best defensive teams we’ve had at Homestead ... they were very efficient, they got great shots, they knocked them down. Layden and Bostic are just very, very good basketball players.
“They’re well coached and their role players do their jobs very well. It was a tough one for us.”
Homestead finished 13 of 42 (31%) from the field and committed 16 turnovers. Northwestern had a 25-9 edge in points off turnovers.
The Tigers simply were on the top of their game Saturday as they continued their quest for a third straight state title — and first in Class 4A. They blitzed No. 3 Fishers by 27 in the semifinal round before beating Homestead by 37. Homestead finished 26-2 with its only other loss coming to an Ohio team.
“It’s an amazing feeling winning against two big teams,” Madison Layden said. “They’re really good. To come out and beat them by a lot is awesome.”
The Tigers’ regional title is their third in a row.
“It’s great,” Bostic said. “I love having this atmosphere and winning again. We played great both games [Saturday].”
