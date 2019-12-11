Northwestern post Kendall Bostic looks to the basket against Hamilton Heights’ double team of Mykayla Moran, left, and Sydney Runyan during the teams’ game Tuesday night. Bostic had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the No. 1-ranked Tigers’ 59-30 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
editor's pick
GIRLS BB: No. 1 Tigers deck Huskies with dominant quarter
Northwestern’s girls basketball team trailed after the first quarter against visiting Hamilton Heights on Tuesday night.
How did the powerhouse Tigers respond? By outscoring the Huskies 20-0 in the second quarter.
“They’re the No. 1 team in the state for a reason,” Heights coach Keegan Cherry said.
The Tigers rode the dominant second quarter to a 59-30 victory in the Hoosier Conference East Division game.
1 of 27
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball NW’s Kendall Bostic and HH’s Mykayla Moran go after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Madison Layden puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball McKenna Layden is fouled at the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kendall Bostic pulls down a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kendall Bostic is fouled as she goes up for a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball NW’s Madison Layden keeps the ball out of HH’s Bayleigh Runner’s grasp. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball NW’s Madison Layden tries to steal the ball from HH’s Bayleigh Runner. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kendall Bostic looks to the basket for a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Ellie Boyer launches a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern post Kendall Bostic looks to the basket against Hamilton Heights’ double team of Mykayla Moran, left, and Sydney Runyan during the teams’ game Tuesday night. Bostic had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the No. 1-ranked Tigers’ 59-30 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Madison Layden takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Klair Merrell takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Klair Merrell goes after a loose ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: NW vs HH girls BB
1 of 27
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball NW’s Kendall Bostic and HH’s Mykayla Moran go after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Madison Layden puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball McKenna Layden is fouled at the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kendall Bostic pulls down a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kendall Bostic is fouled as she goes up for a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball NW’s Madison Layden keeps the ball out of HH’s Bayleigh Runner’s grasp. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball NW’s Madison Layden tries to steal the ball from HH’s Bayleigh Runner. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kendall Bostic looks to the basket for a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Ellie Boyer launches a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern post Kendall Bostic looks to the basket against Hamilton Heights’ double team of Mykayla Moran, left, and Sydney Runyan during the teams’ game Tuesday night. Bostic had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the No. 1-ranked Tigers’ 59-30 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Madison Layden takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Klair Merrell takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Klair Merrell goes after a loose ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-19 Northwestern vs Hamilton Heights girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s dynamic duo of point guard Madison Layden and post Kendall Bostic provided their typical outstanding play. Purdue recruit Layden finished with 27 points, six steals, five assists and four rebounds. Michigan State recruit Bostic had 20 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocked shots.
“For us, Bostic is a tough cover and then when you have Layden who can really stretch the floor and shoot it and score in a number of ways ... they scored 47 of their 59. They’re really good,” Cherry said.
Northwestern, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A and co-No. 1 in the state’s all-class poll, improved to 10-0 overall and 3-0 in the division. Heights dropped to 5-5 and 0-1.
The Huskies controlled the tempo in the first quarter and when guard Jillian Osswald drilled a transition 3-pointer in the closing seconds, they had an 8-7 lead.
“We knew Hamilton Heights was going to play a very deliberate style offensively and I think it does take a little bit of time getting used to it,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “[Cherry is] a great coach, they came in here with a great game plan. We missed a few shots early on and I told the girls, ‘Let’s play our game. Take the shot when you’re open.’”
The Tigers quickly took control in the second quarter with their combination of suffocating defense and explosive offense.
McKenna Layden knotted the score when she split a pair of free throws after grabbing an offensive rebound. Madison Layden followed with a 3-pointer and Bostic hit two free throws for a 13-8 lead less than two minutes into the quarter.
The Tigers kept coming with Madison Layden hitting two free throws, McKenna Layden hitting a mid-range jumper and Bostic running the floor for a fastbreak score off Madison Layden’s perfect pass. That made it 19-8 midway through the quarter and the Huskies called a timeout.
Northwestern delivered the knockout with Madison Layden hitting two 3-pointers sandwiched around a pair of Bostic free throws for a 27-8 lead in the final minute of the half.
The Tigers’ trapping defense fueled the dominant quarter. The Huskies missed all eight of their shots in the quarter and committed five turnovers.
“We executed [in the first quarter], but they just put so much pressure on you,” Cherry said.
The Tigers kept a comfortable lead the rest of the way. They outscored the Huskies 20-10 in the third quarter to make it 47-18, then coasted to the 59-30 final.
Bostic finished 10 for 10 from the free throw line. She came in averaging just 3.2 attempts per game despite being a dominant presence inside.
“I think a lot of times you can’t really tell when she’s being fouled because she’s physically strong,” Kathie Layden said. “Unfortunately, she doesn’t get the call a lot of times because she’s not falling down. I feel like because she has good presence inside and good balance, she takes the hit and finishes. It was good to see her get to the line [Tuesday].”
McKenna Layden had a nice game in her return from from a knee injury that caused her to miss a game. She finished with three points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Osswald led the Huskies with 18 points and seven rebounds.
Northwestern plays Taylor on Friday, then has a week off before playing in Columbus North’s tourney on Dec. 27-28. The Tigers will play Westfield on Dec. 27 and two more games the next day.
“We played in that tournament two years ago. We know it’s going to be a really good test especially to be able to play two games in one day. That will be a good test for our depth and to see how we react to [three games in two days],” Kathie Layden said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.