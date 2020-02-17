Northwestern’s girls basketball team is two wins away from the Class 4A state championship after a jaw-dropping display of dominance in the Marion Regional on Saturday.
No. 3-ranked Fishers and No. 4 Homestead had stamped themselves as legitimate state contenders with strong play all season — and No. 1 Northwestern made both of them look overmatched in every sense.
Fishers? The team that took down defending Class 4A state champion Hamilton Southeastern? Northwestern jumped to a 37-19 halftime lead and cruised to a 67-40 victory in the semifinal round. The Purple Tigers shot 57.8% from the field and held Fishers to 36% shooting.
Homestead? The team that had not allowed more than 50 points in a game all season? The Tigers rocked the Spartans 72-35 with Madison Layden’s 19-point explosion in the third quarter turning the game into a rout. The Tigers shot 56.8% from the field and harassed the Spartans into 31% shooting. The Tigers also had a 25-9 edge in points off turnovers.
The Tigers improved to 28-0 — and left observers across the state wondering if anyone can challenge them as they bear down on another state title. After winning back-to-back Class 3A state titles, Northwestern is playing in the big-school class this year under the IHSAA’s success factor.
“They’re a great basketball team,” Homestead coach Rod Parker said.
Of course, the Tigers’ greatness starts with the combo of point guard Layden and post Kendall Bostic. They looked every bit like strong Miss Basketball candidates during the regional.
Against Fishers, Layden had 21 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and three steals and Bostic had 21 points, 12 rebounds, five blocked shots, four steals and two assists. Bostic was 9 of 9 from the field.
Against Homestead, Layden wowed the crowd by hitting four 3-pointers in the third quarter to turn the game into a rout. She finished with 29 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Bostic had 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots.
Bostic eclipsed 1,000 career rebounds during the semifinal game.
“It feels really cool,” the Michigan State recruit said. “That’s something I didn’t really think about coming into my freshman, sophomore years and then some people were like, ‘You can get this’ and I was like, ‘All right, I kind of want to work for this.’ I kind of focused on trying to get some boards for my team. It also helps on the boards being able to start our offense.”
Northwestern coach Kathie Layden was happy to see Bostic reach the milestone.
“That’s unbelievable,” Kathie Layden said. “I think the thing that makes it even more remarkable is when you look at our shooting percentage, not a lot of rebounds to get, and our defense forces a lot of turnovers so there’s not a lot of rebounds on that side of the game either.”
With 1,988 career points, Bostic is knocking on the door of an exclusive club. There’s only five known players in state history to reach both 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. The list includes four former Miss Basketball winners: Abby Conklin (1993); Stephanie White (1995); Shyra Ely (2001); and Jackie Young (2016).
Bostic said individual milestones are “kind of extra” in the big picture.
“I love being able to be here with the girls and win like we do. That’s the greatest feeling, but everything else that comes along with it is also great,” she said.
Madison Layden reached a pair of milestones Saturday as well. Already Howard County’s all-time leading scorer, the Purdue recruit became just the 16th girl in state history to reach 2,300 career points.
“I’m so thankful to play with such great players. They get me the ball in great position to score,” Madison Layden said.
Setting up teammates to score? Nobody does it better than Layden. She went past 700 career assists during the regional and moved past former Tri-Central standout Meranda Burnett for No. 2 in state history.
The Tigers’ supporting cast also played well Saturday. Klair Merrell, steady as always, had 16 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists against Fishers and nine points and six assists against Homestead. Promising freshman McKenna Layden had 10 points and three steals in the final. Ellie Boyer delivered off the bench in both games by knocking down perimeter shots and being active.
“I think defensively when teams come in against us, there’s so much strategy involved and then you have other players step up,” Kathie Layden said. “I’ve said it before, we have great players, but we’re a great team. The way they play together as a team to try to counter the defensive schemes that other teams come up with, I think it says a lot about the girls’ unselfishness.”
Homestead’s Parker pointed to the Tigers’ basketball IQ as one of the things that stands out.
“They’re a very smart basketball team, they’ve played together for a long time, they have a lot of senior leadership. You throw all that in with being well coached, they’re a very solid basketball team,” he said.
Northwestern has won 35 games in a row overall and 18 tournament games in a row. Next up is the Class 4A North Semistate on Saturday at LaPorte. The Tigers will face No. 6 Penn (27-2). Like Fishers, Penn is one of the state’s 10 largest schools.
