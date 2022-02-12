Four days after winning the Class 4A Marion Sectional, Northwestern’s girls basketball team returns to Bill Green Arena today for a power-packed regional.
Northwestern (19-4) faces No. 10-ranked Fort Wayne Snider (19-3) in the second semifinal, at approximately noon. No. 1 Homestead (23-1) takes on No. 5 Noblesville (21-4) in the 10 a.m. semifinal.
“No doubt this regional is loaded with talent and we are OK with coming in as the underdog. We will continue to compete and play as hard as we can,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said.
Northwestern is playing in Class 4A under the IHSAA’s success factor. The Tigers are in the first year of their second two-year stint. The first stint came after the Tigers won Class 3A state titles in 2018 and ‘19. The second stint is a result of their Class 4A state runner-up finish in 2020.
Northwestern’s roster has largely changed since 2020, with only McKenna Layden remaining from the rotation, but the Tigers have continued their winning ways.
Northwestern (enrollment 606) took down McCutcheon (1,883), Harrison (2,121) and Logansport (1,437) in winning the sectional.
“I’m not sure many people thought we would be able to pull off the 4A sectional win, to be honest,” Kathie Layden said. “The girls believed they could win and simply refused to lose. We have always stressed the importance of playing as a team and those games were exactly that — team wins.”
The regional brings super-sized Noblesville (3,303), Homestead (2,478) and Snider (1,904).
Snider is led offensively by 5-foot-7 senior Jyah LoVett (18.7 points per game), 5-8 sophomore Destini Craig (16.1 points) and 5-5 sophomore Jordyn Poole (12.1 points, 4.2 assists).
“Snider is a very athletic team that has a lot of quickness and good guard play. We will have to handle their pressure, contain the drive and get out on the shooters,” Kathie Layden said.
Northwestern is led by McKenna Layden, a 6-2 junior guard who is averaging 21.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Freshman guard Anna Bishir is second on the team in scoring at 9.3.
The Tigers showed crisp offense in the sectional. They shot 55% from the field over the games against McCutcheon and Harrison before cooling off a little against Logan. McKenna Layden averaged 21.7 over the three games, Bishir averaged 17.7 and junior guard Ashley Newell had a 26-point explosion against Harrison. Junior forward Lexi Hale had a 10-point game vs. McCutcheon and senior center Leah Carter offered her typical steady play.
“I love what we are seeing offensively right now from our girls,” Kathie Layden said. “I think confidence is high and having a more balanced attack, [with a] different leading scorer the last three games, makes us harder to defend.”
The opening semifinal features a pair of UConn recruits in Homestead wing Ayanna Patterson and Noblesville guard Ashlynn Shade. Patterson, a 6-3 senior, is averaging 26.3 points and 12 rebounds. She shoots 61% from the field. Shade, a 5-10 junior, averages 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4 assists.
Noblesville beat Homestead 69-48 on Nov. 20. The Spartans have not lost since.
The regional championship is at 8 p.m.
CARROLL VS. FRANKTON
Carroll (18-7) faces No. 11 Frankton (20-5) in the 10 a.m. semifinal of the Class 2A Frankton Regional. The second semifinal has Clinton Prairie (18-7) vs. No. 2 Winchester (23-1).
Carroll’s sectional title came as something of a surprise. Star guard Alli Harness suffered two broken wrists in a game against Clinton Prairie on Jan. 14. The Cougars lost that game, then split their two remaining regular-season games.
Harness returned to play in the Cass Sectional. Clearly limited in terms of shooting, she still helped Carroll beat Manchester in the opening round and beat Cass in the semifinal round. She then delivered a 26-point performance in Carroll’s 66-61 victory over Pioneer in the final. She made 9 of 15 shots in that game. Madison Wagner backed Harness with 25 points.
Harness and Wagner, both sophomores, fuel Carroll’s attack. Harness averages 22.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Wagner averages 16 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Frankton counters with a balanced attack. Lauryn Bates scores 12.2 points, Emma Sperry scores 10.4 and three other players average 6 apiece.
The semifinal winners return at 8 p.m. for the championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.