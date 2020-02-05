LOGANSPORT — The Northwestern girls basketball team’s first sectional game in Class 4A ended how many of their games have ended in recent years: a total blowout.
The No. 1-ranked Tigers rolled to an 82-26 win over Logansport on Tuesday in the Logansport Sectional opener.
Madison Layden had 32 points, four rebounds, five assists and eight steals for the Tigers (24-0). Kendall Bostic posted 20 points, 12 boards and four steals. Klair Merrill scored 12 points. McKenna Layden added six points, Kate Miller added five and Jena Loer chipped in four.
The Purdue-bound Layden has now scored more than 2,200 points for her career and the Michigan State-bound Bostic has now scored more than 1,900.
Logansport (6-19) pulled to within 14-7 on an Elle Deardorff basket six minutes in. But the Tigers finished the first quarter with a flurry to build a 26-10 lead. They led 49-13 at halftime and 61-17 after three.
Deardorff, Logan’s all-time leading 3-point shooter, finished with 17 points on 5 of 14 shooting from long range to lead the Berries.
The Berry Bowl has been an important site for the Tigers, as they’ve won semistate titles there the last two years in front of huge crowds.
“It’s a neat place. I’ve always loved playing here,” Bostic said. “It’s a cool atmosphere, huge gym and it’s so electric, when you get and play, you just kind of feel energy.”
The Tigers are favored to win a sectional title at the Berry Bowl and have a chance to return there for semistate play, but they know they have a lot of work left to do to get to that point.
The Berry Bowl has a picture of 2014 Miss Basketball Whitney Jennings prominently featured. The Tigers happen to have two deserving players who are candidates for this year’s award, Bostic and Layden. Both followed Jennings during her high school career at Logansport and college career at Iowa and later Butler where she is now an assistant coach.
“I looked up to her when she was playing here,” Layden said. “I wanted to play like her. We talked a little bit when she was at Butler. Yeah, she’s awesome.”
Layden added she was in attendance for Jennings’ biggest win in high school, a 2014 regional championship win over Fishers at Memorial Gym.
Bostic added she too followed Jennings’ high school and college career closely as one of the state’s all-time greats.
“I’ve helped out at some events with some of the younger kids with her and she’s super nice. It’s been nice to get to know her and build a relationship with her,” she said.
Logansport coach Meranda Cooper has a close connection to the Northwestern program. She won Class A state titles as a player at Tri-Central in 2003, 2004 and 2005 under current Northwestern coach Kathie Layden before going on to play at Gardner-Webb. Cooper said she was an eighth grader when Madison Layden was born.
“I’ve known Meranda my whole life,” Madison Layden said. “She used to babysit me. I always played basketball with her when I was little. So it’s always fun to play against her team.”
The Tigers have a chance to win three straight state championships themselves. They face their biggest test yet in Class 4A this year. The Berry Bowl could again be an important site. They face Marion (16-6) and 6-foot-7 Purdue recruit Ra’Shaya Kyle, Layden’s future teammate, at 6 p.m. Friday in a sectional semifinal. Northwestern beat Marion 59-31 in a Class 3A semistate last year.
